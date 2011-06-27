  1. Home
Used 2002 GMC Yukon XL Denali Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Yukon XL
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,839
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,839
full time 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,839
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.0/455.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.5 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,839
Torque365 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,839
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,839
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,839
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,839
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,839
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,839
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,839
Rear head room39 in.
Rear hip Room61.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,839
Front track65 in.
Maximum cargo capacity131.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5820 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25 degrees
Maximum payload1380 lbs.
Angle of departure22 degrees
Length219.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height75.7 in.
Wheel base130 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,839
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Stone Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,839
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,839
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,839
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
