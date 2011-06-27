2020 GMC Terrain Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Terrain SUV
SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$37,854*
Total Cash Price
$26,571
SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$50,843*
Total Cash Price
$35,689
SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$52,328*
Total Cash Price
$36,731
SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$37,112*
Total Cash Price
$26,050
SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$51,215*
Total Cash Price
$35,949
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$38,596*
Total Cash Price
$27,092
Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$53,812*
Total Cash Price
$37,773
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Terrain SUV SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$808
|$835
|$865
|$896
|$4,184
|Maintenance
|$489
|$753
|$722
|$2,034
|$2,072
|$6,069
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$366
|$532
|$1,052
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,271
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,438
|Financing
|$1,429
|$1,150
|$851
|$531
|$193
|$4,153
|Depreciation
|$4,664
|$2,412
|$2,284
|$2,678
|$2,536
|$14,574
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,836
|$6,403
|$6,163
|$7,830
|$7,623
|$37,854
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Terrain SUV SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,085
|$1,122
|$1,162
|$1,203
|$5,620
|Maintenance
|$656
|$1,011
|$970
|$2,732
|$2,782
|$8,152
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$492
|$715
|$1,412
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,707
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,932
|Financing
|$1,919
|$1,544
|$1,143
|$714
|$259
|$5,579
|Depreciation
|$6,265
|$3,240
|$3,067
|$3,596
|$3,406
|$19,575
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,211
|$8,599
|$8,278
|$10,516
|$10,239
|$50,843
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Terrain SUV SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,079
|$1,117
|$1,155
|$1,196
|$1,238
|$5,784
|Maintenance
|$675
|$1,041
|$998
|$2,812
|$2,864
|$8,390
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$212
|$506
|$736
|$1,454
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,757
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,988
|Financing
|$1,975
|$1,589
|$1,176
|$735
|$266
|$5,742
|Depreciation
|$6,448
|$3,335
|$3,157
|$3,701
|$3,505
|$20,146
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,597
|$8,851
|$8,519
|$10,823
|$10,538
|$52,328
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Terrain SUV SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$765
|$792
|$819
|$848
|$878
|$4,102
|Maintenance
|$479
|$738
|$708
|$1,994
|$2,031
|$5,950
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$522
|$1,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,246
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,410
|Financing
|$1,401
|$1,127
|$834
|$521
|$189
|$4,072
|Depreciation
|$4,573
|$2,365
|$2,239
|$2,625
|$2,486
|$14,288
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,643
|$6,277
|$6,042
|$7,676
|$7,474
|$37,112
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Terrain SUV SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,093
|$1,130
|$1,170
|$1,212
|$5,661
|Maintenance
|$661
|$1,018
|$977
|$2,752
|$2,803
|$8,211
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$207
|$495
|$720
|$1,423
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,719
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,946
|Financing
|$1,933
|$1,555
|$1,151
|$719
|$261
|$5,619
|Depreciation
|$6,311
|$3,264
|$3,090
|$3,622
|$3,431
|$19,717
|Fuel
|$1,627
|$1,675
|$1,726
|$1,777
|$1,831
|$8,637
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,307
|$8,662
|$8,338
|$10,593
|$10,314
|$51,215
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Terrain SUV Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$796
|$824
|$852
|$882
|$913
|$4,266
|Maintenance
|$498
|$768
|$736
|$2,074
|$2,112
|$6,188
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$156
|$373
|$543
|$1,072
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,296
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,466
|Financing
|$1,457
|$1,172
|$867
|$542
|$197
|$4,235
|Depreciation
|$4,756
|$2,460
|$2,329
|$2,730
|$2,585
|$14,860
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,029
|$6,528
|$6,284
|$7,983
|$7,773
|$38,596
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Terrain SUV Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,109
|$1,148
|$1,188
|$1,230
|$1,273
|$5,948
|Maintenance
|$695
|$1,070
|$1,027
|$2,891
|$2,945
|$8,628
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$218
|$521
|$757
|$1,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,807
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,045
|Financing
|$2,031
|$1,634
|$1,209
|$755
|$274
|$5,904
|Depreciation
|$6,631
|$3,429
|$3,247
|$3,806
|$3,605
|$20,718
|Fuel
|$1,710
|$1,760
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$9,076
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,982
|$9,102
|$8,761
|$11,130
|$10,837
|$53,812
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 GMC Terrain in Virginia is:not available
