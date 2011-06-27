  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Suburban
  4. Used 1998 GMC Suburban
  5. Used 1998 GMC Suburban SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1998 GMC Suburban SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 Suburban
5(53%)4(37%)3(10%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
19 reviews
Write a review
See all Suburbans for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,215 - $2,567
Used Suburban for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Sad Owner

disheartened, 11/24/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Purchased with 83,000 miles. Now 96,000 miles on the clock. Repairs so far: AC hoses & condensor, ($1,000), front breaks, (Repaired by the dealer), shocks, (%150), front end alignment, (twice so far, $200 combined), intake manifold gaskets, due to coolant leak, ($350). Next trip to the shop is scheduled for 12-2- 03 to diagnose another coolant leak. The dealer can't work on this truck for a week due, I suppose, to all of the other 1998 Suburbans in the shop. Do not buy one of these vehicles.

Report Abuse

Solid SUV

I_like_burban, 01/05/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I purchased this vehicle with 114000 miles six months ago. I've needed to patch the A/C lines and replace two U joints. Other than that, the Suburban has been solid. Great on long trips, comfortable, MPG runs 13-14 city and 15-16 hwy. Usable cargo space is excellent with the third row seats out, and I can pack 8 people in when all the seats are installed. Good substitute for a full sized pickup if you don't want to sacrifice seating space. The Suburbans tend to run a couple of thousand dollars less than comparable pickups on the used market as well. If you're buying a Suburban with over 90,000 miles, look for one that has already had the transmission rebuilt.

Report Abuse

Great American made truck

Imateetoo, 07/28/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We bought this truck used at 60,000 miles and have had very little trouble with it. I wanted something that could pull my horse trailer over mountains with no problem and it more than delivers. The 2500 model / 454hp engine is outstanding! Having the rear A/C is essential with people in the third seat in the summer. We are and will remain a Suburban family! My last Suburban (a 1979) went to almost 300,000 miles on the original engine. GMC certainly does make a GREAT truck!

Report Abuse

Third times a charm

Bunnys454, 07/24/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is my third suburban I've owned, and i have to say that the third is definitely a charm. I love hauling my kids, their friends, my friends and all the extra crap in the back of my truck. It pulls anything i ask it to and the 454 isn't that bad with mileage. Mine has been slightly neglected over the last year, but my baby always starts and runs for me! I'm proud to be seen in it and know that its a tank but who cares? I'm in Minnesota and I'm telling you, burbs are tanks! Two feet of snow, two wheel drive, and you still can fly past people. Ive been offered on it, but wont sell this one. Hes a keeper for sure!

Report Abuse

LOVE it or LEAVE it

kdb, 03/28/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

For years I've lusted over the Suburban. However, I thought the new style (2000) was less TRUCK and more Sport Utility. So I bought my 1998. I really use this vehicle and drive it hard. With NUMEROUS cross counrty trips,it is truly an ideal vehicle. I am now getting into what I term as it's "MID LIFE CRISES" and have had to spend some serious money to keep it in the running order I demand. If I didn't love the drive and look of this truck I would have sold it. But as it is I plan on passing 200k before that will happen.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Suburbans for sale

Related Used 1998 GMC Suburban SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles