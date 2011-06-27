  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Suburban
  4. Used 1993 GMC Suburban
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 GMC Suburban Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Suburban
Overview
See Suburban Inventory
See Suburban Inventory
See Suburban Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG13nono
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpgnono
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.0/672.0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.42.0 gal.42.0 gal.
Combined MPG13nono
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4000 rpm210 hp @ 4000 rpm210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.54.1 ft.54.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity176 cu.ft.176 cu.ft.176 cu.ft.
Length219.5 in.219.5 in.219.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.no10000 lbs.
Curb weight4657 lbs.5002 lbs.5002 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.7200 lbs.8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place50.6 cu.ft.50.6 cu.ft.50.6 cu.ft.
Height68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Maximum payload2099.0 lbs.3321.0 lbs.3065.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.131.5 in.131.5 in.
Width76.4 in.76.4 in.76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
See Suburban InventorySee Suburban InventorySee Suburban Inventory

Related Used 1993 GMC Suburban info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles