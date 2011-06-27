  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Suburban
  4. Used 1991 GMC Suburban
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 GMC Suburban Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Suburban
Overview
See Suburban Inventory
See Suburban Inventory
See Suburban Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG12nono
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpgnono
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.0/555.0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.0 gal.37.0 gal.37.0 gal.
Combined MPG12nono
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm295 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm295 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 4000 rpm185 hp @ 4000 rpm185 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle46.9 ft.46.9 ft.46.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity104 cu.ft.nono
Length219.1 in.219.1 in.219.1 in.
Curb weight4675 lbs.nono
Gross weight6250 lbs.nono
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.0 cu.ft.nono
Height72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Wheel base129.5 in.129.5 in.129.5 in.
Width79.6 in.79.6 in.79.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • White
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
See Suburban InventorySee Suburban InventorySee Suburban Inventory

Related Used 1991 GMC Suburban info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles