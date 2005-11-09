Used 1991 GMC Suburban for Sale Near Me

I bought my '91 Suburban in fall of '90! It currently has 178000 miles on it and has performed flawlessly for 15 years. My only regret is that I did not buy two of these in '90. I plan to keep it as long as I can--perhaps even installing a new engine if necessary. The vehicle is still in showroom condition as I have kept it out of the Midwest salt for the last several winters. What an awesome purchase for 22K out the door w/ warranty. GM knew how to build them in '90!! Has anyone out there had a similar experience??

Read more