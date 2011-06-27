Used 1991 GMC Suburban Consumer Reviews

Best vehicle ever owned!! Ron , 09/11/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my '91 Suburban in fall of '90! It currently has 178000 miles on it and has performed flawlessly for 15 years. My only regret is that I did not buy two of these in '90. I plan to keep it as long as I can--perhaps even installing a new engine if necessary. The vehicle is still in showroom condition as I have kept it out of the Midwest salt for the last several winters. What an awesome purchase for 22K out the door w/ warranty. GM knew how to build them in '90!! Has anyone out there had a similar experience?? Report Abuse

Solid Truck Fish , 12/18/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought my 1991 GMC Suburban in 1992 with 115,000 miles on it and have since put on another 70,000 miles. This was the last year of this body style. The engine is the best feature. It has more towing power then I could ever need and the engine has been running flawlessly since I purchased the truck. It has tons of room on the inside with seating for nine passengers. I love this truck and I get a lot of looks and complements from other SUV owners. The only drawback for me is the tailgate. I wish I my truck had the "barn doors". The hinge on one side of my tailgate has rusted out. It is difficult to open and close. The tailgate option makes loading the rear compartment awkward and difficult.