Used 2002 GMC Sonoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Vibration? Vibration!? We don't need... N. J. , 05/27/2002 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I took it in at 400 miles for a vibration coming from the rear. A month later GM says it's inherent to the two- piece driveshaft in extended models and "unrepairable". The dealer has tried hard to correct the problem to no avail. If the Corp. Service Rep. won't authorize re-purchase, I'll have to take refuge in the Lemon Law here in GA.

Good little truck njoosse , 11/15/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Nice little truck, very reliable. Lots of power, tows easily, good on gas. Its ten years old, with 115000miles, starting to rust. No issues with reliability at all, but I find it has a lot of rattles and squeaks, more than I would expect. Everything works good, air blows cold, heated seats, etc..., overall a good truck.

Sonoma the truck of many problems Robert Godfrey , 09/11/2002 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I've had problems with the rear, then the transmission, then the engine. Body panels were out of alignment and body rattles. A harsh ride, that's so bad that when you hit a series of small bumps the truck skates sideways, making it the most dangerous pick-up truck I've ever driven. Low unconfortable seats with very poor visibility of the front end, and large blind spots. Makes me sorry I bought a GM vehicle, but I'm stuck with it, maybe this will steer others to another manufacturer.

Why me wacky! , 04/19/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I had a 94 Chevy S-10 before and I loved it. So, I bought the truck I always wanted, a Sonoma 4x4 ZR2. Overall a good and nice looking truck with a nice ride. Nothing but problems with the transmission. Shifting problems, transmission leaks, trans fluid coming up the transmissin dip stick and driping on the exhaust manifold. Dealer has no clue what is the matter and GMC is giving me the run around! Too late for Lemon Law...Argh!! Do not know what to do!