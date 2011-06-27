  1. Home
Used 2000 GMC Sonoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

4 reviews
Will never purchase another one.

ASI FD, 06/21/2002
I have had nothing but problems with this vehicle. The first year that I owned it, it spent a total of 46 days in the shop for multiple repairs. I contacted GMC to discuss my concerns about the vehicle and they have yet to offer any type of an solution. The problem is that the Maryland Lemon Law is only good for the first 10,000 miles on the vehicle. I put 10,000 miles on the truck in the first 6 months that I owned it. Just another case of a company taking advantage of a consumer, how is one person going to make a difference to out total sales?

Darn good little GMC

E.C.Butler, 05/13/2002
I find it to be an ideal small truck for everyday beebopping around that I do. Very manuverable and enough power to pull a pop-up camper here locally.

Great small truck

Sonoma w/ 20s, 07/25/2003
This was my first new car, and I hope I'm has happy with all my future new car purchases as I have been with this one. Fun to drive, been extremely reliable, despite all the customizing I've done. I recommend it ot anyone

Great all around truck

Dusty, 06/10/2004
Truck has been a steady performer with no more than routine maintenance costs.Would buy a 2004 if they were still available in this model.

