Used 1998 GMC Sonoma Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Sonoma
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/380.0 mi.285.0/380.0 mi.285.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm240 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm240 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4400 rpm180 hp @ 4400 rpm180 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.41.6 ft.39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Measurements
Length203.7 in.203.7 in.205.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.5500 lbs.5500 lbs.
Curb weight3753 lbs.3753 lbs.3641 lbs.
Gross weight4650 lbs.4650 lbs.4650 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.7.5 in.7.9 in.
Height63.9 in.63.9 in.65.4 in.
Maximum payload896.0 lbs.896.0 lbs.1508.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.122.9 in.117.9 in.
Width67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Copper Metallic
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Fairway Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Medium Suede Metallic
  • Standard Red
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Black
Research Similar Vehicles