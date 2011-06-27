Used 1997 GMC Sonoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Excellent Desert Sonoma , 12/03/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The current Sonoma I drive has been well cared for and has had few major repairs. I received it from my family in 2003, but was purchased in 9/1997. My experience has been that it requires very little maintence and was well built. Except for regular oil and lube, has endured large amounts of travel in the last 3 years has held up very well. The model I have is not the most comfortable, but I am satisfied with design. The a/c performs well as well a the heater. Report Abuse

Awesome Pickup jcott06 , 01/07/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This truck drives like a car, and has the comfort like one. Very fun to drive in snow has superb handling. Very powerful engine. Only problems I had was the weather stripping dry rotting and it rusted really bad both sides of the cabin, lower part. Other than that really great truck. A must buy

terrible build Joi , 08/22/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I do love my truck its looks good. Other than that since I've owned it it has spent more time in a parking spot. One thing after another from a tensioner to the transmission has approx 87,000 miles. the transmission is a good one I've reseached it and it has many many applications I think that the inside apecs should have been researched a bit more this is probally the nost popular transmission the 4L60 just has different for each vehicle Never should have put a 4 cylinder automatic in an extended cab

Adequate truck, good value Phil Graf , 08/25/2016 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is the second GMC Sonoma that I've owned (both used). They are solid and a lot less pricey than the Toyota Tacomas. It's a good looking little truck that is pleasant to operate. The 4.3 L engine seems to be this truck's best feature. Shifting (automatic) is sometimes jerky, but not too bad. These trucks have a typical rear leaf spring fracture, and I ended up with a whole new set of rear springs and shocks all around. The plastic GMC uses for their interiors must be made by the Mattel toy company -- cracks easily and is very hard to repair. Sounds like I don't like the truck, but I do. It's been reliable, and is relatively comfortable. Rear jump seats are pretty much useless, and the rear area (extended cab) is difficult to access unless you get the third door -- which I WISH I had held out for! Bought the truck used with under 100K, now have 140K and could sell it for more than I paid. Overall a decent little truck that will haul WAY over its rated load capacity. I get 18.5 around town and 21 - 22 on long highway trips. UPDATE: I put on a set of Hancook tires with a more aggressive (but not too extreme) tread pattern that is pretty good off-road, but not so great on the highway -- a little squirrely tracking, and they have reduced my milage by one to one & a half miles. Great tires, just not fuel efficient, so now I'm getting about 17 around town and probably 20 - 21 hwy. Still like the vehicle, and how have just about 150,000 on it. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value