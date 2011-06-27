Used 1997 GMC Sonoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Excellent
The current Sonoma I drive has been well cared for and has had few major repairs. I received it from my family in 2003, but was purchased in 9/1997. My experience has been that it requires very little maintence and was well built. Except for regular oil and lube, has endured large amounts of travel in the last 3 years has held up very well. The model I have is not the most comfortable, but I am satisfied with design. The a/c performs well as well a the heater.
Awesome Pickup
This truck drives like a car, and has the comfort like one. Very fun to drive in snow has superb handling. Very powerful engine. Only problems I had was the weather stripping dry rotting and it rusted really bad both sides of the cabin, lower part. Other than that really great truck. A must buy
terrible build
I do love my truck its looks good. Other than that since I've owned it it has spent more time in a parking spot. One thing after another from a tensioner to the transmission has approx 87,000 miles. the transmission is a good one I've reseached it and it has many many applications I think that the inside apecs should have been researched a bit more this is probally the nost popular transmission the 4L60 just has different for each vehicle Never should have put a 4 cylinder automatic in an extended cab
Adequate truck, good value
This is the second GMC Sonoma that I've owned (both used). They are solid and a lot less pricey than the Toyota Tacomas. It's a good looking little truck that is pleasant to operate. The 4.3 L engine seems to be this truck's best feature. Shifting (automatic) is sometimes jerky, but not too bad. These trucks have a typical rear leaf spring fracture, and I ended up with a whole new set of rear springs and shocks all around. The plastic GMC uses for their interiors must be made by the Mattel toy company -- cracks easily and is very hard to repair. Sounds like I don't like the truck, but I do. It's been reliable, and is relatively comfortable. Rear jump seats are pretty much useless, and the rear area (extended cab) is difficult to access unless you get the third door -- which I WISH I had held out for! Bought the truck used with under 100K, now have 140K and could sell it for more than I paid. Overall a decent little truck that will haul WAY over its rated load capacity. I get 18.5 around town and 21 - 22 on long highway trips. UPDATE: I put on a set of Hancook tires with a more aggressive (but not too extreme) tread pattern that is pretty good off-road, but not so great on the highway -- a little squirrely tracking, and they have reduced my milage by one to one & a half miles. Great tires, just not fuel efficient, so now I'm getting about 17 around town and probably 20 - 21 hwy. Still like the vehicle, and how have just about 150,000 on it.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
For the Money, It wasnt too bad
This was the first car I purchased. GMC did a good thing when they created 4.3 V6 Vortec. This is the most reliable engine that I have ever driven. The body rusts way to easily however, so whoever forgot the clear coat at the assembly plant needs to get smacked. Also, the windshield wiper motor began to short circuit around 110000. Also, the tires recommended by all tire shops are not the ones on the car, which is weird. The suspension is awful. As a result, the interior creaks and squeaks like no other. Also, 2WD, especially in Wisconsin, makes this truck absolutely useless in the winter being that the bed is so light and suspension so loose.
Sponsored cars related to the Sonoma
Related Used 1997 GMC Sonoma Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner