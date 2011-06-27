Used 1996 GMC Sonoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Probably should have spent more $ Harold Brownstein , 03/08/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought a 96 Sonoma,4 cyl.,stick for $2,500 (inc. tax & fees) in 6/2009. Shortly after purchase I spent $2,000 replacing the alternator, fuel pump & engine. For a small truck (4cyl) it rides well & has great pickup for a 4 cylinder vehicle. It gets 20+ MPG, maneuvers well & easily holds its own on the interstate. At 70 to 90 MPH it still rides good and is easy to handle. It is mediocre at best as far as blocking road noise. The AC is excellent, the radio (I think it's original) plays well, and there is an extra input to plug in cell phone. Overall, I like it a lot. My wife hates it. She thinks it is too shaky & noisy, but she drives a 2007 E300. Report Abuse

Great truck motor_man2005 , 05/31/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This one of the best trucks that I have ever driven. It has plenty of power and with the compact size it can really fly. The design of this truck leaves it open to modification and new looks.

200K and still going strong rvoorhees , 05/12/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Not a bit of trouble except a head gasket under warranty. Change the oil every 3,000. One set of plugs, some brakes, and a clutch. Otherwise cheap dependable transportation with hauling capability. A little slow with the A/C on but she still can hit 80.

I stole it for a small fee Preston Froelick , 06/28/2016 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Its well worth the money spent. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value