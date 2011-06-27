  1. Home
Used 1996 GMC Sonoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5(33%)4(50%)3(17%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.2
6 reviews
Probably should have spent more $

Harold Brownstein, 03/08/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought a 96 Sonoma,4 cyl.,stick for $2,500 (inc. tax & fees) in 6/2009. Shortly after purchase I spent $2,000 replacing the alternator, fuel pump & engine. For a small truck (4cyl) it rides well & has great pickup for a 4 cylinder vehicle. It gets 20+ MPG, maneuvers well & easily holds its own on the interstate. At 70 to 90 MPH it still rides good and is easy to handle. It is mediocre at best as far as blocking road noise. The AC is excellent, the radio (I think it's original) plays well, and there is an extra input to plug in cell phone. Overall, I like it a lot. My wife hates it. She thinks it is too shaky & noisy, but she drives a 2007 E300.

Great truck

motor_man2005, 05/31/2007
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This one of the best trucks that I have ever driven. It has plenty of power and with the compact size it can really fly. The design of this truck leaves it open to modification and new looks.

200K and still going strong

rvoorhees, 05/12/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Not a bit of trouble except a head gasket under warranty. Change the oil every 3,000. One set of plugs, some brakes, and a clutch. Otherwise cheap dependable transportation with hauling capability. A little slow with the A/C on but she still can hit 80.

I stole it for a small fee

Preston Froelick, 06/28/2016
SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Its well worth the money spent.

kind of bitter

Jdog, 09/20/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Is a 5-speed manual. The transmission went out, was impossible to find a used replacement. A new one will cost me 2500.00 not including labor.

Research Similar Vehicles