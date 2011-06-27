Used 1996 GMC Sonoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Nice truck

GMC Sonoma 4x4, 03/10/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have had this truck for 4 years and I purchsed it with 79,000 miles on it and I have nothing but a great experience with this truck. I now have over 193,000 miles on it and it runs almost like new. I change the oil every 3000 miles and the ride isn't bad for a truck. The only thing I had to do to this truck was install a new wiper motor which I installed and that's about it. I like how reliable this trucks been and the 4 wheel drive works perfectly.

Reliable Truck! 4cyl manual

Rob, 01/21/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

No major mechanical problems for over 10 yrs! 138K only regular maintenance. Still running and am ready to trade in for another Sonoma. Bought new at $300 above invoice.

Over life of ownership, not bad at all

Tobais, 03/01/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I had some issues with this truck early on. Kept having wiper motor problems, had to replace whole unit for around $700. Turns out it was a recall, so I could have not spent the $$. I bought the truck with 35,000 mis on it in '98, currenlty have 96,500 in 2004 and it runs great. Change the oil every 3000 or so, had a tune up at 85,000 and so far, the only major repair was the wipers! So long term, it has been a good, relabile little truck. Cannot complain at all. Only thing I notice is in very cold winter weather the door locks tend to freeze up, so I have to leave it unlocked then..

Great Truck

I love this truck, 03/10/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I cant say anything bad about this truck. I have owned this GMC for 4 years and now I have over 193,000 miles and still going strong. The 4 wheel drive works perfectly and other than standard maintenance, and the replacement of the wiper motor I havent had any problems. I have the oil changed every 3000 to 4000 miles. I would trust this truck to go from Ohio to California and back without any hesitation. I will definitely be purchasing another GMC truck in the future. I still get about 19 to 21 miles to a gallon on the highway with this truck.

The little truck that could

Charlie, 09/12/2015
SLE 2dr Club Coupe Stepside SB
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love my little truck. I have the 2.2 with a standard transmission. It's great on gas but does lack power especially up hill. I have had no major problems you wouldn't expect for a vehicle with 206,000+ miles. Replaced the starter clutch and a u joint. It has a minor oil leak from the head gasket, and a little leak from the thermostat housing. The rear wheel drive does make it a little difficult in adverse weather with no weight over the drive wheels. The front end components are tight though, and it grips the road and handles like a car on a dry day.

