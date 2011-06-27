Used 1995 GMC Sonoma SLE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length203.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3734 lbs.
Gross weight4650 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height63.8 in.
Maximum payload961.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Bright Red
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Black
  • Dark Red
