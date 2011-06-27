  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sonoma
  4. Used 1993 GMC Sonoma
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 GMC Sonoma Base Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Sonoma
Overview
See Sonoma Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height61.3 in.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Length192.8 in.
Width64.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Black
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Dove Gray
  • Khaki
See Sonoma Inventory

Related Used 1993 GMC Sonoma Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles