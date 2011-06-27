Used 1993 GMC Sonoma Consumer Reviews

1993 GMC Sonoma SLE 4x4 Ext. Cab Goose , 09/21/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this truck when I first got my permit to fix up and have fun. Then, things went down hill and i ran out of money so i couldn't fix her. Now she's a woods-beater. Sonomas are the most reliable trucks you could ever own. Report Abuse

Best used 4x4 for less than $5,000? lejorgen , 06/12/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I use it as a daily commuter mostly, but great for weekend fun, towing and hauling. It was state of the art when it was new in 93. Engine still feels tight and powerful at 160,000 miles, does burn some oil though. Previous owner put in a new transmission at 130K miles. No repairs, just maintenance during my ownership.

Still going...... tmjones_21 , 01/03/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought the truck after I graduated high school to commute to college. Still runs like it did when I first bought it. No major problems yet other than new water pump last year at 95K miles. Get about 24-26 mpg on highway if I don't go over 72 mph. Excellent truck to have if you don't need a big gas guzzling 4x4 full size truck (which most people don't, especially in the city)

All Good bowlingchamp , 02/08/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Over all a great truck. I have 180,450 miles on my truck and it still goes strong. I reckon she will run till 300,000! I have tried to bust it numerous times, but it won't!! Great truck!