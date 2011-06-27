Used 1992 GMC Sonoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

best small 4x4 gm made mike larson , 02/22/2017 2dr Club Coupe 4WD SB 2 of 2 people found this review helpful These trucks only had one problem . They had no hubs on the front axles. They still have a floor shifter for the transfer case like a real 4x4. This has been the best truck I have ever owned . I replaced with a new Gmc canyon and its high has a knob for the 4x4 I hate my new truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Overall Junk Eric Russell , 05/16/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new and it has been the worst experiance of my life. The body is a rust magnet. GMC must have made primer optional, and it missed my truck completly. The interior is a nightmare. The seat is too low, the steering wheel blocks most of the controls, and it squeeks and rattles since new.

Still got her! Cantletgo , 08/18/2005 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Overall a great truck, bought new with 17 miles on it. Had some issues with paint job on bed, torsion bar breakage. I have used this to trailer a 16 foot boat, bed full of wood, up and down hills in southern Ohio and it still pulls the load. Body to frame mounts are rusting out, door pins are worn out. A/C still works. Tune up plugs and wires every year is easy and cheap. I love this truck!

first truck michael , 06/29/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Ok as posted this is my first truck. The owner of this truck told me if i could get it out of the mess of mud and branches i could keep it. So i got it out and towed it home. The vehicle is still under work because of the clutch but it has been running great otherwise.