Used 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

gmcresalereview scott cavaness , 06/09/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Good history of running efficiently without breakdown or problems. Look and inside leather has received many compliments with the extended cab allows great 5 seating capability.

Love this Truck Bobby E , 08/14/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have had many cars and trucks foreign and domestic. By far this is the best and most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. We live on acreage and the 4x4 is like a billy goat. The only thing mechanical that has needed to be replaced are the power window motors and the gas pick-up in the gas tank. I have not even needed a brake job probably because I do little towing and it is driven more like a passenger car. I take very good care of my truck,oil and transmission fluid changes, wash and wax and I am careful when I use the 4x4. Gas mileage around town is 15-16 and on the interstate 18-19. It is more comfortable on trips than our cars. Feel very safe in all kinds of weather. Love it.

The best truck I have had Scott Thornton , 06/14/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this truck for the price I got on it. I have not been dissapointed. It only has the 305 automatic so when I put my travel trailer (750 pound tounge, 10000 actual)it is a bit sluggish and it kills the gas milage. I have added a freer flowing exhaust and air filter and routinly get 17 mpg city and 25 on the road. I baby it though. The looks are spot on for me and my son plans on buying the truck from me in a few years. If you get a good deal on one of these trucks GET IT!! you wont regret it

330000 @ uses no oil rocky , 04/24/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have put over 300000 miles and never touched the inside of the motor. 5.3 i think. It gets 18 mpg. I have a 345 rear end, auto. Used both in construction work and pleasure. Has been an excellent pickup, and still looks good. Did replace transmission @ 235000.