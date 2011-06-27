  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500HD
  4. 2021 GMC Sierra 3500HD
  5. Features & Specs

2021 GMC Sierra 3500HD Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Sierra 3500HD
More about the 2021 Sierra 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating656
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Starting MSRP
$48,800
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
part time 4WDyesnoyes
on demand 4WDnoyesno
descent controlnoyesno
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali
View Offers
GMC.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.36.0 gal.36.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Torque464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l6.6 l6.6 l
Horsepower401 hp @ 5200 rpm401 hp @ 5200 rpm401 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle52.7 ft.52.7 ft.52.7 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Starting MSRP
$48,800
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesnono
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Front center 3-point beltyesnoyes
2 rear headrestsnoyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesyes
pre-collision safety systemnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
post-collision safety systemnoyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Starting MSRP
$48,800
X31 Off-Road Packageyesnoyes
Snow Plow Prep/Camper Packageyesyesyes
Convenience Package w/Pickup Bed Deleteyesnono
Convenience Packageyesnono
GMC Protection Packagenoyesyes
Cargo Convenience Packagenoyesno
Denali Black Diamond Editionnoyesno
Denali Ultimate Packagenoyesno
Technology Packagenoyesno
Preferred Packagenonoyes
SLE Value Packagenonoyes
SLE Convenience Packagenonoyes
X31 Off-Road and Protection Packagenonoyes
ProGrade Trailering Systemnonoyes
Assist Step and Floor Liner Packagenonoyes
Remote Start Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Starting MSRP
$48,800
USB with external media controlyesnoyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
memory card slotnoyesno
Bose premium brand speakersnoyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyesno
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
7 total speakersnoyesno
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Starting MSRP
$48,800
front door pocketsyesnoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesnoyes
Single zone front air conditioningyesnoyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesnoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
front seatback storagenoyesyes
cruise controlnoyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
Sun sensornoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesyes
front and rear door pocketsnoyesno
front, side, and rear view cameranoyesno
front and rear parking sensorsnoyesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelnoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
Dual zone front climate controlnoyesno
heated steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Starting MSRP
$48,800
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesnono
hands-free entrynoyesno
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyesno
remote keyless power door locksnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Starting MSRP
$48,800
OnStar and GMC Connected Services Capableyesnono
Upfitter Switch Kityesnoyes
Cruise Controlyesnono
SiriusXM Radioyesnono
120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outletyesnono
All-Weather Floor Lineryesyesyes
Color-Keyed Carpet Floor Coveringyesnono
Premium Front Floor Linersnoyesno
Rear Under Seat Storagenoyesyes
Lockable Console Vaultnoyesno
Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Starting MSRP
$48,800
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Front head room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesnoyes
Front leg room44.5 in.44.5 in.44.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Front hip room61.2 in.61.2 in.61.2 in.
vinylyesnono
bucket front seatsnoyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesno
premium leathernoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
ventilated driver seatnoyesno
ventilated passenger seatnoyesno
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Rear head room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.60.2 in.60.2 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.43.4 in.43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.65.3 in.65.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesnono
folding with storage center armrestnoyesyes
multi-level heatingnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Starting MSRP
$48,800
LED Cargo Area Lightingyesnoyes
Smoked Amber LED Roof Marker Lampsyesnoyes
Spray-On Bed Lineryesnoyes
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyesyesyes
GMC MultiPro Tailgate Step Lightsyesyesyes
Black Assist Stepyesnono
Deep-Tinted Glassyesnono
GMC MultiPro Tailgateyesnono
Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrorsyesnoyes
Cargo Tie-Down Ringsyesyesyes
LT275/70R18 All-Terrain Blackwall Spare Tireyesnono
Front License Plate Kityesyesyes
6" Rectangular Black Tubular Assist Stepsyesnono
18" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Dark Grey Metallic Accentsyesnono
Pickup Bed Deleteyesnoyes
Outside Vertical Trailering Mirrorsyesnoyes
Electric Rear-Window Defoggeryesnoyes
Bed View Camerayesnoyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyesnono
Power Retractable Assist Stepsnoyesno
20" High Gloss Black Painted Wheelsnoyesno
20" High Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels w/Machined Finishnoyesno
Power Glass Sunroofnoyesno
Body Color Wheel Arch Moldingsnoyesyes
MultiPro Audio System by Kickernoyesyes
20" Chrome Aluminum Wheelsnoyesno
Auxiliary Trailer Cameranoyesyes
Chromed 6" Rectangular Tubular Assist Stepsnonoyes
Standard Tailgatenonoyes
Tri-fold Soft Tonneau Covernonoyes
20" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Silver Accentsnonoyes
LT275/65R20 All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresnonoyes
4" Round Chromed Tubular Assist Stepsnonoyes
6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Stepsnonoyes
Bedside Storage Boxesnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Length266.1 in.266.1 in.250.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity20000 lbs.20000 lbs.20000 lbs.
Curb weight7064 lbs.7064 lbs.6947 lbs.
Gross weight11500 lbs.11500 lbs.11350 lbs.
Ground clearance11.2 in.11.2 in.11.2 in.
Height80.9 in.80.9 in.80.9 in.
Maximum payload4398 lbs.4398 lbs.4365 lbs.
Wheel base172.0 in.172.0 in.158.9 in.
Width81.9 in.81.9 in.81.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Brownstone Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Hunter Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Summit White
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Brownstone Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, vinyl
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Dark Walnut/Dark Ash Grey, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Dark Walnut/Slate, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Starting MSRP
$48,800
painted steel wheelsyesnono
LT275/70R18 tiresyesnoyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesnono
18 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All terrain tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsnoyesno
LT275/65R20 tiresnoyesno
fullsize non-matching spare tirenoyesyes
20 in. wheelsnoyesno
painted alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2021 GMC Sierra 3500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars