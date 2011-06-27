Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab
SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$94,959*
Total Cash Price
$79,178
2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$90,107*
Total Cash Price
$75,132
2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$85,255*
Total Cash Price
$71,087
SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,631*
Total Cash Price
$64,729
2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,392*
Total Cash Price
$59,528
SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$87,334*
Total Cash Price
$72,820
SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$95,652*
Total Cash Price
$79,756
2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$92,186*
Total Cash Price
$76,866
Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab
Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,699*
Total Cash Price
$58,950
SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,086*
Total Cash Price
$60,106
SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$100,504*
Total Cash Price
$83,801
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,313*
Total Cash Price
$57,794
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,324*
Total Cash Price
$65,307
SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$85,948*
Total Cash Price
$71,665
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,313*
Total Cash Price
$57,794
Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$85,948*
Total Cash Price
$71,665
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,472*
Total Cash Price
$61,262
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,699*
Total Cash Price
$58,950
4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$85,948*
Total Cash Price
$71,665
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,324*
Total Cash Price
$65,307
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,937*
Total Cash Price
$64,151
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,710*
Total Cash Price
$66,463
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$92,186*
Total Cash Price
$76,866
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,028*
Total Cash Price
$73,398
Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,176*
Total Cash Price
$69,353
4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$89,414*
Total Cash Price
$74,554
4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$97,731*
Total Cash Price
$81,490
4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,789*
Total Cash Price
$68,197
4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,176*
Total Cash Price
$69,353
SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$97,038*
Total Cash Price
$80,912
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,006*
Total Cash Price
$58,372
4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$97,731*
Total Cash Price
$81,490
Sierra 3500HD Double Cab
SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$97,731*
Total Cash Price
$81,490
SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$95,652*
Total Cash Price
$79,756
SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,482*
Total Cash Price
$68,775
SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$91,493*
Total Cash Price
$76,288
SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$85,948*
Total Cash Price
$71,665
SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$97,038*
Total Cash Price
$80,912
4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$98,424*
Total Cash Price
$82,067
SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,392*
Total Cash Price
$59,528
4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$103,276*
Total Cash Price
$86,113
SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,086*
Total Cash Price
$60,106
4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,721*
Total Cash Price
$73,976
4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,017*
Total Cash Price
$65,885
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,211
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$6,242
|Maintenance
|$3,088
|$1,521
|$1,518
|$2,482
|$3,857
|$12,466
|Repairs
|$641
|$743
|$867
|$1,011
|$1,180
|$4,442
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,187
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,439
|Financing
|$4,258
|$3,425
|$2,535
|$1,586
|$573
|$12,377
|Depreciation
|$14,954
|$6,021
|$5,375
|$4,884
|$4,485
|$35,719
|Fuel
|$3,631
|$3,740
|$3,851
|$3,968
|$4,087
|$19,276
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,933
|$16,724
|$15,455
|$15,280
|$15,567
|$94,959
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$1,256
|$5,923
|Maintenance
|$2,930
|$1,443
|$1,440
|$2,356
|$3,660
|$11,829
|Repairs
|$608
|$705
|$823
|$959
|$1,119
|$4,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,973
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$4,212
|Financing
|$4,040
|$3,250
|$2,405
|$1,505
|$543
|$11,744
|Depreciation
|$14,190
|$5,714
|$5,100
|$4,635
|$4,256
|$33,894
|Fuel
|$3,445
|$3,549
|$3,654
|$3,765
|$3,878
|$18,291
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,302
|$15,869
|$14,665
|$14,499
|$14,772
|$90,107
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$1,119
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$5,604
|Maintenance
|$2,772
|$1,365
|$1,363
|$2,229
|$3,462
|$11,192
|Repairs
|$576
|$667
|$779
|$908
|$1,059
|$3,988
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,759
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,985
|Financing
|$3,823
|$3,075
|$2,276
|$1,424
|$514
|$11,112
|Depreciation
|$13,425
|$5,406
|$4,825
|$4,385
|$4,027
|$32,069
|Fuel
|$3,260
|$3,358
|$3,458
|$3,562
|$3,669
|$17,306
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,670
|$15,015
|$13,876
|$13,718
|$13,976
|$85,255
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$961
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$5,103
|Maintenance
|$2,524
|$1,243
|$1,241
|$2,029
|$3,153
|$10,191
|Repairs
|$524
|$607
|$709
|$827
|$964
|$3,631
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,423
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,629
|Financing
|$3,481
|$2,800
|$2,072
|$1,297
|$468
|$10,118
|Depreciation
|$12,225
|$4,922
|$4,394
|$3,993
|$3,667
|$29,201
|Fuel
|$2,968
|$3,058
|$3,148
|$3,244
|$3,341
|$15,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,106
|$13,672
|$12,635
|$12,491
|$12,727
|$77,631
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$884
|$911
|$937
|$966
|$995
|$4,693
|Maintenance
|$2,322
|$1,143
|$1,141
|$1,866
|$2,899
|$9,372
|Repairs
|$482
|$558
|$652
|$760
|$887
|$3,339
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,148
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,337
|Financing
|$3,201
|$2,575
|$1,906
|$1,193
|$431
|$9,305
|Depreciation
|$11,242
|$4,527
|$4,041
|$3,672
|$3,372
|$26,854
|Fuel
|$2,730
|$2,812
|$2,895
|$2,983
|$3,072
|$14,492
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,008
|$12,573
|$11,619
|$11,488
|$11,704
|$71,392
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,182
|$1,217
|$5,741
|Maintenance
|$2,840
|$1,399
|$1,396
|$2,283
|$3,547
|$11,465
|Repairs
|$590
|$683
|$798
|$930
|$1,085
|$4,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,851
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,082
|Financing
|$3,916
|$3,150
|$2,331
|$1,459
|$527
|$11,383
|Depreciation
|$13,753
|$5,538
|$4,943
|$4,492
|$4,125
|$32,851
|Fuel
|$3,339
|$3,440
|$3,542
|$3,649
|$3,759
|$17,728
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,369
|$15,381
|$14,214
|$14,053
|$14,317
|$87,334
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$1,333
|$6,287
|Maintenance
|$3,111
|$1,532
|$1,529
|$2,501
|$3,885
|$12,557
|Repairs
|$646
|$748
|$874
|$1,018
|$1,188
|$4,474
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,217
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,471
|Financing
|$4,289
|$3,450
|$2,553
|$1,598
|$577
|$12,467
|Depreciation
|$15,063
|$6,065
|$5,414
|$4,920
|$4,518
|$35,979
|Fuel
|$3,657
|$3,767
|$3,879
|$3,996
|$4,117
|$19,417
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,166
|$16,846
|$15,568
|$15,391
|$15,681
|$95,652
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,210
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$6,059
|Maintenance
|$2,998
|$1,476
|$1,474
|$2,410
|$3,744
|$12,102
|Repairs
|$622
|$721
|$842
|$982
|$1,145
|$4,312
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,064
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$4,309
|Financing
|$4,134
|$3,325
|$2,461
|$1,540
|$556
|$12,015
|Depreciation
|$14,517
|$5,845
|$5,218
|$4,741
|$4,354
|$34,676
|Fuel
|$3,525
|$3,631
|$3,739
|$3,852
|$3,967
|$18,713
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,001
|$16,235
|$15,004
|$14,833
|$15,113
|$92,186
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$902
|$928
|$957
|$985
|$4,647
|Maintenance
|$2,299
|$1,132
|$1,130
|$1,848
|$2,871
|$9,281
|Repairs
|$477
|$553
|$646
|$753
|$878
|$3,307
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,117
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,305
|Financing
|$3,170
|$2,550
|$1,887
|$1,181
|$426
|$9,215
|Depreciation
|$11,133
|$4,483
|$4,001
|$3,636
|$3,339
|$26,593
|Fuel
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$2,867
|$2,954
|$3,043
|$14,351
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,775
|$12,451
|$11,507
|$11,376
|$11,590
|$70,699
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$976
|$1,005
|$4,738
|Maintenance
|$2,344
|$1,154
|$1,152
|$1,884
|$2,928
|$9,463
|Repairs
|$487
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$895
|$3,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,178
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,370
|Financing
|$3,232
|$2,600
|$1,924
|$1,204
|$435
|$9,395
|Depreciation
|$11,352
|$4,571
|$4,080
|$3,708
|$3,405
|$27,115
|Fuel
|$2,756
|$2,839
|$2,923
|$3,012
|$3,102
|$14,633
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,241
|$12,695
|$11,732
|$11,599
|$11,818
|$72,086
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,244
|$1,282
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$1,401
|$6,606
|Maintenance
|$3,268
|$1,610
|$1,607
|$2,627
|$4,082
|$13,194
|Repairs
|$679
|$786
|$918
|$1,070
|$1,248
|$4,701
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,431
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$4,698
|Financing
|$4,507
|$3,625
|$2,683
|$1,679
|$606
|$13,099
|Depreciation
|$15,827
|$6,373
|$5,688
|$5,169
|$4,747
|$37,804
|Fuel
|$3,843
|$3,959
|$4,076
|$4,199
|$4,325
|$20,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,798
|$17,700
|$16,357
|$16,172
|$16,476
|$100,504
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$884
|$910
|$938
|$966
|$4,556
|Maintenance
|$2,254
|$1,110
|$1,108
|$1,812
|$2,815
|$9,099
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,056
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,240
|Financing
|$3,108
|$2,500
|$1,850
|$1,158
|$418
|$9,034
|Depreciation
|$10,915
|$4,395
|$3,923
|$3,565
|$3,274
|$26,072
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,309
|$12,207
|$11,281
|$11,153
|$11,363
|$69,313
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$999
|$1,028
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$5,148
|Maintenance
|$2,547
|$1,254
|$1,252
|$2,048
|$3,181
|$10,282
|Repairs
|$529
|$612
|$715
|$834
|$973
|$3,663
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,453
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,661
|Financing
|$3,512
|$2,825
|$2,091
|$1,309
|$472
|$10,208
|Depreciation
|$12,334
|$4,966
|$4,433
|$4,028
|$3,700
|$29,461
|Fuel
|$2,994
|$3,085
|$3,176
|$3,272
|$3,371
|$15,899
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,339
|$13,794
|$12,748
|$12,603
|$12,840
|$78,324
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$5,649
|Maintenance
|$2,795
|$1,376
|$1,374
|$2,247
|$3,491
|$11,283
|Repairs
|$580
|$672
|$785
|$915
|$1,068
|$4,020
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,789
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,018
|Financing
|$3,854
|$3,100
|$2,294
|$1,436
|$518
|$11,202
|Depreciation
|$13,535
|$5,450
|$4,865
|$4,421
|$4,060
|$32,329
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,903
|$15,137
|$13,988
|$13,830
|$14,090
|$85,948
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$884
|$910
|$938
|$966
|$4,556
|Maintenance
|$2,254
|$1,110
|$1,108
|$1,812
|$2,815
|$9,099
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,056
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,240
|Financing
|$3,108
|$2,500
|$1,850
|$1,158
|$418
|$9,034
|Depreciation
|$10,915
|$4,395
|$3,923
|$3,565
|$3,274
|$26,072
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,309
|$12,207
|$11,281
|$11,153
|$11,363
|$69,313
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$5,649
|Maintenance
|$2,795
|$1,376
|$1,374
|$2,247
|$3,491
|$11,283
|Repairs
|$580
|$672
|$785
|$915
|$1,068
|$4,020
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,789
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,018
|Financing
|$3,854
|$3,100
|$2,294
|$1,436
|$518
|$11,202
|Depreciation
|$13,535
|$5,450
|$4,865
|$4,421
|$4,060
|$32,329
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,903
|$15,137
|$13,988
|$13,830
|$14,090
|$85,948
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$4,829
|Maintenance
|$2,389
|$1,177
|$1,174
|$1,921
|$2,984
|$9,645
|Repairs
|$496
|$575
|$671
|$782
|$913
|$3,437
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,239
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$3,434
|Financing
|$3,294
|$2,650
|$1,961
|$1,227
|$443
|$9,576
|Depreciation
|$11,570
|$4,659
|$4,158
|$3,779
|$3,470
|$27,636
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,894
|$2,980
|$3,070
|$3,162
|$14,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,708
|$12,939
|$11,958
|$11,822
|$12,045
|$73,472
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$902
|$928
|$957
|$985
|$4,647
|Maintenance
|$2,299
|$1,132
|$1,130
|$1,848
|$2,871
|$9,281
|Repairs
|$477
|$553
|$646
|$753
|$878
|$3,307
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,117
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,305
|Financing
|$3,170
|$2,550
|$1,887
|$1,181
|$426
|$9,215
|Depreciation
|$11,133
|$4,483
|$4,001
|$3,636
|$3,339
|$26,593
|Fuel
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$2,867
|$2,954
|$3,043
|$14,351
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,775
|$12,451
|$11,507
|$11,376
|$11,590
|$70,699
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$5,649
|Maintenance
|$2,795
|$1,376
|$1,374
|$2,247
|$3,491
|$11,283
|Repairs
|$580
|$672
|$785
|$915
|$1,068
|$4,020
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,789
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,018
|Financing
|$3,854
|$3,100
|$2,294
|$1,436
|$518
|$11,202
|Depreciation
|$13,535
|$5,450
|$4,865
|$4,421
|$4,060
|$32,329
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,903
|$15,137
|$13,988
|$13,830
|$14,090
|$85,948
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$999
|$1,028
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$5,148
|Maintenance
|$2,547
|$1,254
|$1,252
|$2,048
|$3,181
|$10,282
|Repairs
|$529
|$612
|$715
|$834
|$973
|$3,663
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,453
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,661
|Financing
|$3,512
|$2,825
|$2,091
|$1,309
|$472
|$10,208
|Depreciation
|$12,334
|$4,966
|$4,433
|$4,028
|$3,700
|$29,461
|Fuel
|$2,994
|$3,085
|$3,176
|$3,272
|$3,371
|$15,899
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,339
|$13,794
|$12,748
|$12,603
|$12,840
|$78,324
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$952
|$981
|$1,010
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$5,057
|Maintenance
|$2,502
|$1,232
|$1,230
|$2,011
|$3,125
|$10,100
|Repairs
|$519
|$602
|$703
|$819
|$956
|$3,599
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,392
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,596
|Financing
|$3,450
|$2,775
|$2,054
|$1,285
|$464
|$10,028
|Depreciation
|$12,116
|$4,878
|$4,355
|$3,957
|$3,634
|$28,940
|Fuel
|$2,942
|$3,030
|$3,120
|$3,215
|$3,311
|$15,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,873
|$13,550
|$12,522
|$12,380
|$12,613
|$76,937
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$5,239
|Maintenance
|$2,592
|$1,277
|$1,274
|$2,084
|$3,237
|$10,464
|Repairs
|$538
|$623
|$728
|$849
|$990
|$3,728
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,514
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$3,726
|Financing
|$3,574
|$2,875
|$2,128
|$1,332
|$481
|$10,389
|Depreciation
|$12,552
|$5,054
|$4,511
|$4,100
|$3,765
|$29,983
|Fuel
|$3,047
|$3,139
|$3,233
|$3,330
|$3,430
|$16,180
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,805
|$14,038
|$12,973
|$12,826
|$13,067
|$79,710
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,210
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$6,059
|Maintenance
|$2,998
|$1,476
|$1,474
|$2,410
|$3,744
|$12,102
|Repairs
|$622
|$721
|$842
|$982
|$1,145
|$4,312
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,064
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$4,309
|Financing
|$4,134
|$3,325
|$2,461
|$1,540
|$556
|$12,015
|Depreciation
|$14,517
|$5,845
|$5,218
|$4,741
|$4,354
|$34,676
|Fuel
|$3,525
|$3,631
|$3,739
|$3,852
|$3,967
|$18,713
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,001
|$16,235
|$15,004
|$14,833
|$15,113
|$92,186
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$5,786
|Maintenance
|$2,863
|$1,410
|$1,407
|$2,301
|$3,575
|$11,556
|Repairs
|$594
|$688
|$804
|$937
|$1,093
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,881
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,115
|Financing
|$3,947
|$3,175
|$2,350
|$1,471
|$531
|$11,473
|Depreciation
|$13,862
|$5,582
|$4,982
|$4,528
|$4,158
|$33,111
|Fuel
|$3,366
|$3,467
|$3,570
|$3,678
|$3,788
|$17,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,602
|$15,503
|$14,327
|$14,164
|$14,431
|$88,028
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,061
|$1,092
|$1,126
|$1,159
|$5,467
|Maintenance
|$2,705
|$1,332
|$1,330
|$2,174
|$3,378
|$10,919
|Repairs
|$562
|$650
|$760
|$886
|$1,033
|$3,890
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,667
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,888
|Financing
|$3,730
|$3,000
|$2,220
|$1,390
|$502
|$10,841
|Depreciation
|$13,098
|$5,274
|$4,708
|$4,278
|$3,929
|$31,286
|Fuel
|$3,180
|$3,276
|$3,373
|$3,475
|$3,580
|$16,884
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,971
|$14,648
|$13,537
|$13,384
|$13,636
|$83,176
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$5,877
|Maintenance
|$2,908
|$1,432
|$1,429
|$2,337
|$3,631
|$11,738
|Repairs
|$604
|$699
|$817
|$952
|$1,111
|$4,182
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,942
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$4,180
|Financing
|$4,009
|$3,225
|$2,387
|$1,494
|$539
|$11,654
|Depreciation
|$14,080
|$5,670
|$5,061
|$4,599
|$4,223
|$33,633
|Fuel
|$3,419
|$3,522
|$3,626
|$3,736
|$3,848
|$18,150
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,069
|$15,747
|$14,552
|$14,387
|$14,658
|$89,414
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$6,424
|Maintenance
|$3,178
|$1,565
|$1,562
|$2,555
|$3,969
|$12,830
|Repairs
|$660
|$764
|$893
|$1,041
|$1,214
|$4,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,309
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,568
|Financing
|$4,382
|$3,525
|$2,609
|$1,633
|$589
|$12,738
|Depreciation
|$15,390
|$6,197
|$5,531
|$5,027
|$4,616
|$36,762
|Fuel
|$3,737
|$3,849
|$3,964
|$4,083
|$4,206
|$19,839
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,866
|$17,212
|$15,906
|$15,726
|$16,022
|$97,731
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$5,376
|Maintenance
|$2,660
|$1,310
|$1,307
|$2,138
|$3,322
|$10,737
|Repairs
|$552
|$640
|$747
|$871
|$1,016
|$3,826
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,606
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$3,823
|Financing
|$3,667
|$2,950
|$2,183
|$1,366
|$493
|$10,660
|Depreciation
|$12,880
|$5,186
|$4,629
|$4,207
|$3,863
|$30,765
|Fuel
|$3,127
|$3,221
|$3,317
|$3,417
|$3,520
|$16,603
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,505
|$14,404
|$13,312
|$13,161
|$13,408
|$81,789
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,061
|$1,092
|$1,126
|$1,159
|$5,467
|Maintenance
|$2,705
|$1,332
|$1,330
|$2,174
|$3,378
|$10,919
|Repairs
|$562
|$650
|$760
|$886
|$1,033
|$3,890
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,667
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,888
|Financing
|$3,730
|$3,000
|$2,220
|$1,390
|$502
|$10,841
|Depreciation
|$13,098
|$5,274
|$4,708
|$4,278
|$3,929
|$31,286
|Fuel
|$3,180
|$3,276
|$3,373
|$3,475
|$3,580
|$16,884
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,971
|$14,648
|$13,537
|$13,384
|$13,636
|$83,176
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,274
|$1,313
|$1,352
|$6,378
|Maintenance
|$3,156
|$1,554
|$1,551
|$2,537
|$3,941
|$12,739
|Repairs
|$655
|$759
|$886
|$1,033
|$1,205
|$4,539
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,278
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$4,536
|Financing
|$4,351
|$3,500
|$2,590
|$1,621
|$585
|$12,648
|Depreciation
|$15,281
|$6,153
|$5,492
|$4,991
|$4,584
|$36,501
|Fuel
|$3,710
|$3,822
|$3,935
|$4,054
|$4,176
|$19,698
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,633
|$17,090
|$15,793
|$15,614
|$15,908
|$97,038
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$867
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$976
|$4,602
|Maintenance
|$2,277
|$1,121
|$1,119
|$1,830
|$2,843
|$9,190
|Repairs
|$473
|$547
|$639
|$745
|$870
|$3,274
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,087
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,272
|Financing
|$3,139
|$2,525
|$1,869
|$1,170
|$422
|$9,124
|Depreciation
|$11,024
|$4,439
|$3,962
|$3,601
|$3,307
|$26,333
|Fuel
|$2,677
|$2,757
|$2,839
|$2,925
|$3,013
|$14,211
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,542
|$12,329
|$11,394
|$11,265
|$11,477
|$70,006
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$6,424
|Maintenance
|$3,178
|$1,565
|$1,562
|$2,555
|$3,969
|$12,830
|Repairs
|$660
|$764
|$893
|$1,041
|$1,214
|$4,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,309
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,568
|Financing
|$4,382
|$3,525
|$2,609
|$1,633
|$589
|$12,738
|Depreciation
|$15,390
|$6,197
|$5,531
|$5,027
|$4,616
|$36,762
|Fuel
|$3,737
|$3,849
|$3,964
|$4,083
|$4,206
|$19,839
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,866
|$17,212
|$15,906
|$15,726
|$16,022
|$97,731
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$6,424
|Maintenance
|$3,178
|$1,565
|$1,562
|$2,555
|$3,969
|$12,830
|Repairs
|$660
|$764
|$893
|$1,041
|$1,214
|$4,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,309
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,568
|Financing
|$4,382
|$3,525
|$2,609
|$1,633
|$589
|$12,738
|Depreciation
|$15,390
|$6,197
|$5,531
|$5,027
|$4,616
|$36,762
|Fuel
|$3,737
|$3,849
|$3,964
|$4,083
|$4,206
|$19,839
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,866
|$17,212
|$15,906
|$15,726
|$16,022
|$97,731
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$1,333
|$6,287
|Maintenance
|$3,111
|$1,532
|$1,529
|$2,501
|$3,885
|$12,557
|Repairs
|$646
|$748
|$874
|$1,018
|$1,188
|$4,474
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,217
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,471
|Financing
|$4,289
|$3,450
|$2,553
|$1,598
|$577
|$12,467
|Depreciation
|$15,063
|$6,065
|$5,414
|$4,920
|$4,518
|$35,979
|Fuel
|$3,657
|$3,767
|$3,879
|$3,996
|$4,117
|$19,417
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,166
|$16,846
|$15,568
|$15,391
|$15,681
|$95,652
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,116
|$1,150
|$5,422
|Maintenance
|$2,682
|$1,321
|$1,319
|$2,156
|$3,350
|$10,828
|Repairs
|$557
|$645
|$753
|$878
|$1,025
|$3,858
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,637
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,856
|Financing
|$3,699
|$2,975
|$2,202
|$1,378
|$497
|$10,750
|Depreciation
|$12,989
|$5,230
|$4,668
|$4,242
|$3,896
|$31,026
|Fuel
|$3,154
|$3,249
|$3,345
|$3,446
|$3,550
|$16,743
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,738
|$14,526
|$13,424
|$13,272
|$13,522
|$82,482
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$6,014
|Maintenance
|$2,975
|$1,465
|$1,463
|$2,392
|$3,716
|$12,011
|Repairs
|$618
|$715
|$836
|$974
|$1,137
|$4,279
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,034
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$4,277
|Financing
|$4,103
|$3,300
|$2,442
|$1,529
|$552
|$11,925
|Depreciation
|$14,408
|$5,801
|$5,178
|$4,706
|$4,322
|$34,415
|Fuel
|$3,498
|$3,604
|$3,711
|$3,823
|$3,938
|$18,572
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,768
|$16,113
|$14,891
|$14,722
|$14,999
|$91,493
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$5,649
|Maintenance
|$2,795
|$1,376
|$1,374
|$2,247
|$3,491
|$11,283
|Repairs
|$580
|$672
|$785
|$915
|$1,068
|$4,020
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,789
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,018
|Financing
|$3,854
|$3,100
|$2,294
|$1,436
|$518
|$11,202
|Depreciation
|$13,535
|$5,450
|$4,865
|$4,421
|$4,060
|$32,329
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,903
|$15,137
|$13,988
|$13,830
|$14,090
|$85,948
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,274
|$1,313
|$1,352
|$6,378
|Maintenance
|$3,156
|$1,554
|$1,551
|$2,537
|$3,941
|$12,739
|Repairs
|$655
|$759
|$886
|$1,033
|$1,205
|$4,539
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,278
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$4,536
|Financing
|$4,351
|$3,500
|$2,590
|$1,621
|$585
|$12,648
|Depreciation
|$15,281
|$6,153
|$5,492
|$4,991
|$4,584
|$36,501
|Fuel
|$3,710
|$3,822
|$3,935
|$4,054
|$4,176
|$19,698
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,633
|$17,090
|$15,793
|$15,614
|$15,908
|$97,038
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$6,470
|Maintenance
|$3,201
|$1,576
|$1,573
|$2,573
|$3,997
|$12,921
|Repairs
|$665
|$770
|$899
|$1,048
|$1,223
|$4,604
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,340
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,601
|Financing
|$4,413
|$3,550
|$2,627
|$1,644
|$594
|$12,828
|Depreciation
|$15,499
|$6,241
|$5,571
|$5,062
|$4,649
|$37,022
|Fuel
|$3,763
|$3,877
|$3,992
|$4,112
|$4,236
|$19,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,099
|$17,334
|$16,019
|$15,837
|$16,135
|$98,424
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$884
|$911
|$937
|$966
|$995
|$4,693
|Maintenance
|$2,322
|$1,143
|$1,141
|$1,866
|$2,899
|$9,372
|Repairs
|$482
|$558
|$652
|$760
|$887
|$3,339
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,148
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,337
|Financing
|$3,201
|$2,575
|$1,906
|$1,193
|$431
|$9,305
|Depreciation
|$11,242
|$4,527
|$4,041
|$3,672
|$3,372
|$26,854
|Fuel
|$2,730
|$2,812
|$2,895
|$2,983
|$3,072
|$14,492
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,008
|$12,573
|$11,619
|$11,488
|$11,704
|$71,392
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,356
|$1,398
|$1,439
|$6,788
|Maintenance
|$3,358
|$1,654
|$1,651
|$2,700
|$4,194
|$13,558
|Repairs
|$697
|$808
|$943
|$1,100
|$1,283
|$4,831
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,553
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$4,828
|Financing
|$4,631
|$3,725
|$2,757
|$1,725
|$623
|$13,461
|Depreciation
|$16,263
|$6,549
|$5,845
|$5,312
|$4,878
|$38,847
|Fuel
|$3,949
|$4,068
|$4,188
|$4,315
|$4,445
|$20,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,730
|$18,188
|$16,809
|$16,618
|$16,931
|$103,276
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$976
|$1,005
|$4,738
|Maintenance
|$2,344
|$1,154
|$1,152
|$1,884
|$2,928
|$9,463
|Repairs
|$487
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$895
|$3,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,178
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,370
|Financing
|$3,232
|$2,600
|$1,924
|$1,204
|$435
|$9,395
|Depreciation
|$11,352
|$4,571
|$4,080
|$3,708
|$3,405
|$27,115
|Fuel
|$2,756
|$2,839
|$2,923
|$3,012
|$3,102
|$14,633
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,241
|$12,695
|$11,732
|$11,599
|$11,818
|$72,086
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,098
|$1,132
|$1,165
|$1,201
|$1,236
|$5,832
|Maintenance
|$2,885
|$1,421
|$1,418
|$2,319
|$3,603
|$11,647
|Repairs
|$599
|$694
|$810
|$945
|$1,102
|$4,150
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,912
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$4,147
|Financing
|$3,978
|$3,200
|$2,368
|$1,482
|$535
|$11,564
|Depreciation
|$13,971
|$5,626
|$5,021
|$4,563
|$4,191
|$33,372
|Fuel
|$3,392
|$3,494
|$3,598
|$3,707
|$3,818
|$18,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,836
|$15,625
|$14,440
|$14,276
|$14,545
|$88,721
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,037
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$5,194
|Maintenance
|$2,570
|$1,265
|$1,263
|$2,066
|$3,209
|$10,373
|Repairs
|$534
|$618
|$722
|$841
|$982
|$3,696
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,484
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,694
|Financing
|$3,543
|$2,850
|$2,109
|$1,320
|$477
|$10,299
|Depreciation
|$12,443
|$5,010
|$4,472
|$4,064
|$3,732
|$29,722
|Fuel
|$3,021
|$3,112
|$3,205
|$3,301
|$3,401
|$16,040
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,572
|$13,916
|$12,860
|$12,714
|$12,954
|$79,017
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Sierra 3500HD
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD in Virginia is:not available
