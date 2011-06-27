  1. Home
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Cost to Own

More about the 2016 Sierra 3500HD

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab

SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$94,959*

Total Cash Price

$79,178

2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$90,107*

Total Cash Price

$75,132

2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$85,255*

Total Cash Price

$71,087

SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,631*

Total Cash Price

$64,729

2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,392*

Total Cash Price

$59,528

SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$87,334*

Total Cash Price

$72,820

SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$95,652*

Total Cash Price

$79,756

2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$92,186*

Total Cash Price

$76,866

Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab

Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,699*

Total Cash Price

$58,950

SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$72,086*

Total Cash Price

$60,106

SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$100,504*

Total Cash Price

$83,801

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,313*

Total Cash Price

$57,794

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$78,324*

Total Cash Price

$65,307

SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$85,948*

Total Cash Price

$71,665

Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,313*

Total Cash Price

$57,794

Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$85,948*

Total Cash Price

$71,665

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$73,472*

Total Cash Price

$61,262

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,699*

Total Cash Price

$58,950

4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$85,948*

Total Cash Price

$71,665

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$78,324*

Total Cash Price

$65,307

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$76,937*

Total Cash Price

$64,151

Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$79,710*

Total Cash Price

$66,463

SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$92,186*

Total Cash Price

$76,866

SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$88,028*

Total Cash Price

$73,398

Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$83,176*

Total Cash Price

$69,353

4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$89,414*

Total Cash Price

$74,554

4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$97,731*

Total Cash Price

$81,490

4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$81,789*

Total Cash Price

$68,197

4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$83,176*

Total Cash Price

$69,353

SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$97,038*

Total Cash Price

$80,912

Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,006*

Total Cash Price

$58,372

4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$97,731*

Total Cash Price

$81,490

Sierra 3500HD Double Cab

SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$97,731*

Total Cash Price

$81,490

SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$95,652*

Total Cash Price

$79,756

SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,482*

Total Cash Price

$68,775

SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$91,493*

Total Cash Price

$76,288

SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$85,948*

Total Cash Price

$71,665

SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$97,038*

Total Cash Price

$80,912

4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$98,424*

Total Cash Price

$82,067

SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,392*

Total Cash Price

$59,528

4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$103,276*

Total Cash Price

$86,113

SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$72,086*

Total Cash Price

$60,106

4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$88,721*

Total Cash Price

$73,976

4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$79,017*

Total Cash Price

$65,885

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,175$1,211$1,247$1,285$1,323$6,242
Maintenance$3,088$1,521$1,518$2,482$3,857$12,466
Repairs$641$743$867$1,011$1,180$4,442
Taxes & Fees$4,187$63$63$63$63$4,439
Financing$4,258$3,425$2,535$1,586$573$12,377
Depreciation$14,954$6,021$5,375$4,884$4,485$35,719
Fuel$3,631$3,740$3,851$3,968$4,087$19,276
True Cost to Own®$31,933$16,724$15,455$15,280$15,567$94,959

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,115$1,149$1,183$1,219$1,256$5,923
Maintenance$2,930$1,443$1,440$2,356$3,660$11,829
Repairs$608$705$823$959$1,119$4,215
Taxes & Fees$3,973$60$60$60$60$4,212
Financing$4,040$3,250$2,405$1,505$543$11,744
Depreciation$14,190$5,714$5,100$4,635$4,256$33,894
Fuel$3,445$3,549$3,654$3,765$3,878$18,291
True Cost to Own®$30,302$15,869$14,665$14,499$14,772$90,107

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,055$1,087$1,119$1,154$1,188$5,604
Maintenance$2,772$1,365$1,363$2,229$3,462$11,192
Repairs$576$667$779$908$1,059$3,988
Taxes & Fees$3,759$57$57$57$57$3,985
Financing$3,823$3,075$2,276$1,424$514$11,112
Depreciation$13,425$5,406$4,825$4,385$4,027$32,069
Fuel$3,260$3,358$3,458$3,562$3,669$17,306
True Cost to Own®$28,670$15,015$13,876$13,718$13,976$85,255

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$961$990$1,019$1,051$1,082$5,103
Maintenance$2,524$1,243$1,241$2,029$3,153$10,191
Repairs$524$607$709$827$964$3,631
Taxes & Fees$3,423$52$52$52$52$3,629
Financing$3,481$2,800$2,072$1,297$468$10,118
Depreciation$12,225$4,922$4,394$3,993$3,667$29,201
Fuel$2,968$3,058$3,148$3,244$3,341$15,758
True Cost to Own®$26,106$13,672$12,635$12,491$12,727$77,631

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$884$911$937$966$995$4,693
Maintenance$2,322$1,143$1,141$1,866$2,899$9,372
Repairs$482$558$652$760$887$3,339
Taxes & Fees$3,148$47$47$47$47$3,337
Financing$3,201$2,575$1,906$1,193$431$9,305
Depreciation$11,242$4,527$4,041$3,672$3,372$26,854
Fuel$2,730$2,812$2,895$2,983$3,072$14,492
True Cost to Own®$24,008$12,573$11,619$11,488$11,704$71,392

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,081$1,114$1,147$1,182$1,217$5,741
Maintenance$2,840$1,399$1,396$2,283$3,547$11,465
Repairs$590$683$798$930$1,085$4,085
Taxes & Fees$3,851$58$58$58$58$4,082
Financing$3,916$3,150$2,331$1,459$527$11,383
Depreciation$13,753$5,538$4,943$4,492$4,125$32,851
Fuel$3,339$3,440$3,542$3,649$3,759$17,728
True Cost to Own®$29,369$15,381$14,214$14,053$14,317$87,334

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,184$1,220$1,256$1,294$1,333$6,287
Maintenance$3,111$1,532$1,529$2,501$3,885$12,557
Repairs$646$748$874$1,018$1,188$4,474
Taxes & Fees$4,217$63$63$63$63$4,471
Financing$4,289$3,450$2,553$1,598$577$12,467
Depreciation$15,063$6,065$5,414$4,920$4,518$35,979
Fuel$3,657$3,767$3,879$3,996$4,117$19,417
True Cost to Own®$32,166$16,846$15,568$15,391$15,681$95,652

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,141$1,176$1,210$1,248$1,285$6,059
Maintenance$2,998$1,476$1,474$2,410$3,744$12,102
Repairs$622$721$842$982$1,145$4,312
Taxes & Fees$4,064$61$61$61$61$4,309
Financing$4,134$3,325$2,461$1,540$556$12,015
Depreciation$14,517$5,845$5,218$4,741$4,354$34,676
Fuel$3,525$3,631$3,739$3,852$3,967$18,713
True Cost to Own®$31,001$16,235$15,004$14,833$15,113$92,186

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$875$902$928$957$985$4,647
Maintenance$2,299$1,132$1,130$1,848$2,871$9,281
Repairs$477$553$646$753$878$3,307
Taxes & Fees$3,117$47$47$47$47$3,305
Financing$3,170$2,550$1,887$1,181$426$9,215
Depreciation$11,133$4,483$4,001$3,636$3,339$26,593
Fuel$2,703$2,785$2,867$2,954$3,043$14,351
True Cost to Own®$23,775$12,451$11,507$11,376$11,590$70,699

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$892$919$946$976$1,005$4,738
Maintenance$2,344$1,154$1,152$1,884$2,928$9,463
Repairs$487$564$658$768$895$3,372
Taxes & Fees$3,178$48$48$48$48$3,370
Financing$3,232$2,600$1,924$1,204$435$9,395
Depreciation$11,352$4,571$4,080$3,708$3,405$27,115
Fuel$2,756$2,839$2,923$3,012$3,102$14,633
True Cost to Own®$24,241$12,695$11,732$11,599$11,818$72,086

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,244$1,282$1,320$1,360$1,401$6,606
Maintenance$3,268$1,610$1,607$2,627$4,082$13,194
Repairs$679$786$918$1,070$1,248$4,701
Taxes & Fees$4,431$67$67$67$67$4,698
Financing$4,507$3,625$2,683$1,679$606$13,099
Depreciation$15,827$6,373$5,688$5,169$4,747$37,804
Fuel$3,843$3,959$4,076$4,199$4,325$20,402
True Cost to Own®$33,798$17,700$16,357$16,172$16,476$100,504

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$26,072

Taxes & Fees

$3,240

Financing

$9,034

Fuel

$14,070

Insurance

$4,556

Repairs

$3,242

Maintenance

$9,099

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$909$937$965$994$1,024$4,829
Maintenance$2,389$1,177$1,174$1,921$2,984$9,645
Repairs$496$575$671$782$913$3,437
Taxes & Fees$3,239$49$49$49$49$3,434
Financing$3,294$2,650$1,961$1,227$443$9,576
Depreciation$11,570$4,659$4,158$3,779$3,470$27,636
Fuel$2,809$2,894$2,980$3,070$3,162$14,914
True Cost to Own®$24,708$12,939$11,958$11,822$12,045$73,472

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$875$902$928$957$985$4,647
Maintenance$2,299$1,132$1,130$1,848$2,871$9,281
Repairs$477$553$646$753$878$3,307
Taxes & Fees$3,117$47$47$47$47$3,305
Financing$3,170$2,550$1,887$1,181$426$9,215
Depreciation$11,133$4,483$4,001$3,636$3,339$26,593
Fuel$2,703$2,785$2,867$2,954$3,043$14,351
True Cost to Own®$23,775$12,451$11,507$11,376$11,590$70,699

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,064$1,096$1,128$1,163$1,198$5,649
Maintenance$2,795$1,376$1,374$2,247$3,491$11,283
Repairs$580$672$785$915$1,068$4,020
Taxes & Fees$3,789$57$57$57$57$4,018
Financing$3,854$3,100$2,294$1,436$518$11,202
Depreciation$13,535$5,450$4,865$4,421$4,060$32,329
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$28,903$15,137$13,988$13,830$14,090$85,948

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$970$999$1,028$1,060$1,092$5,148
Maintenance$2,547$1,254$1,252$2,048$3,181$10,282
Repairs$529$612$715$834$973$3,663
Taxes & Fees$3,453$52$52$52$52$3,661
Financing$3,512$2,825$2,091$1,309$472$10,208
Depreciation$12,334$4,966$4,433$4,028$3,700$29,461
Fuel$2,994$3,085$3,176$3,272$3,371$15,899
True Cost to Own®$26,339$13,794$12,748$12,603$12,840$78,324

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$952$981$1,010$1,041$1,072$5,057
Maintenance$2,502$1,232$1,230$2,011$3,125$10,100
Repairs$519$602$703$819$956$3,599
Taxes & Fees$3,392$51$51$51$51$3,596
Financing$3,450$2,775$2,054$1,285$464$10,028
Depreciation$12,116$4,878$4,355$3,957$3,634$28,940
Fuel$2,942$3,030$3,120$3,215$3,311$15,618
True Cost to Own®$25,873$13,550$12,522$12,380$12,613$76,937

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$987$1,017$1,047$1,079$1,111$5,239
Maintenance$2,592$1,277$1,274$2,084$3,237$10,464
Repairs$538$623$728$849$990$3,728
Taxes & Fees$3,514$53$53$53$53$3,726
Financing$3,574$2,875$2,128$1,332$481$10,389
Depreciation$12,552$5,054$4,511$4,100$3,765$29,983
Fuel$3,047$3,139$3,233$3,330$3,430$16,180
True Cost to Own®$26,805$14,038$12,973$12,826$13,067$79,710

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,141$1,176$1,210$1,248$1,285$6,059
Maintenance$2,998$1,476$1,474$2,410$3,744$12,102
Repairs$622$721$842$982$1,145$4,312
Taxes & Fees$4,064$61$61$61$61$4,309
Financing$4,134$3,325$2,461$1,540$556$12,015
Depreciation$14,517$5,845$5,218$4,741$4,354$34,676
Fuel$3,525$3,631$3,739$3,852$3,967$18,713
True Cost to Own®$31,001$16,235$15,004$14,833$15,113$92,186

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,090$1,123$1,156$1,191$1,227$5,786
Maintenance$2,863$1,410$1,407$2,301$3,575$11,556
Repairs$594$688$804$937$1,093$4,117
Taxes & Fees$3,881$58$58$58$58$4,115
Financing$3,947$3,175$2,350$1,471$531$11,473
Depreciation$13,862$5,582$4,982$4,528$4,158$33,111
Fuel$3,366$3,467$3,570$3,678$3,788$17,869
True Cost to Own®$29,602$15,503$14,327$14,164$14,431$88,028

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,030$1,061$1,092$1,126$1,159$5,467
Maintenance$2,705$1,332$1,330$2,174$3,378$10,919
Repairs$562$650$760$886$1,033$3,890
Taxes & Fees$3,667$55$55$55$55$3,888
Financing$3,730$3,000$2,220$1,390$502$10,841
Depreciation$13,098$5,274$4,708$4,278$3,929$31,286
Fuel$3,180$3,276$3,373$3,475$3,580$16,884
True Cost to Own®$27,971$14,648$13,537$13,384$13,636$83,176

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,107$1,140$1,174$1,210$1,246$5,877
Maintenance$2,908$1,432$1,429$2,337$3,631$11,738
Repairs$604$699$817$952$1,111$4,182
Taxes & Fees$3,942$59$59$59$59$4,180
Financing$4,009$3,225$2,387$1,494$539$11,654
Depreciation$14,080$5,670$5,061$4,599$4,223$33,633
Fuel$3,419$3,522$3,626$3,736$3,848$18,150
True Cost to Own®$30,069$15,747$14,552$14,387$14,658$89,414

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,210$1,246$1,283$1,323$1,362$6,424
Maintenance$3,178$1,565$1,562$2,555$3,969$12,830
Repairs$660$764$893$1,041$1,214$4,571
Taxes & Fees$4,309$65$65$65$65$4,568
Financing$4,382$3,525$2,609$1,633$589$12,738
Depreciation$15,390$6,197$5,531$5,027$4,616$36,762
Fuel$3,737$3,849$3,964$4,083$4,206$19,839
True Cost to Own®$32,866$17,212$15,906$15,726$16,022$97,731

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,012$1,043$1,074$1,107$1,140$5,376
Maintenance$2,660$1,310$1,307$2,138$3,322$10,737
Repairs$552$640$747$871$1,016$3,826
Taxes & Fees$3,606$54$54$54$54$3,823
Financing$3,667$2,950$2,183$1,366$493$10,660
Depreciation$12,880$5,186$4,629$4,207$3,863$30,765
Fuel$3,127$3,221$3,317$3,417$3,520$16,603
True Cost to Own®$27,505$14,404$13,312$13,161$13,408$81,789

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,030$1,061$1,092$1,126$1,159$5,467
Maintenance$2,705$1,332$1,330$2,174$3,378$10,919
Repairs$562$650$760$886$1,033$3,890
Taxes & Fees$3,667$55$55$55$55$3,888
Financing$3,730$3,000$2,220$1,390$502$10,841
Depreciation$13,098$5,274$4,708$4,278$3,929$31,286
Fuel$3,180$3,276$3,373$3,475$3,580$16,884
True Cost to Own®$27,971$14,648$13,537$13,384$13,636$83,176

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$867$893$919$947$976$4,602
Maintenance$2,277$1,121$1,119$1,830$2,843$9,190
Repairs$473$547$639$745$870$3,274
Taxes & Fees$3,087$46$46$46$46$3,272
Financing$3,139$2,525$1,869$1,170$422$9,124
Depreciation$11,024$4,439$3,962$3,601$3,307$26,333
Fuel$2,677$2,757$2,839$2,925$3,013$14,211
True Cost to Own®$23,542$12,329$11,394$11,265$11,477$70,006

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,210$1,246$1,283$1,323$1,362$6,424
Maintenance$3,178$1,565$1,562$2,555$3,969$12,830
Repairs$660$764$893$1,041$1,214$4,571
Taxes & Fees$4,309$65$65$65$65$4,568
Financing$4,382$3,525$2,609$1,633$589$12,738
Depreciation$15,390$6,197$5,531$5,027$4,616$36,762
Fuel$3,737$3,849$3,964$4,083$4,206$19,839
True Cost to Own®$32,866$17,212$15,906$15,726$16,022$97,731

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,210$1,246$1,283$1,323$1,362$6,424
Maintenance$3,178$1,565$1,562$2,555$3,969$12,830
Repairs$660$764$893$1,041$1,214$4,571
Taxes & Fees$4,309$65$65$65$65$4,568
Financing$4,382$3,525$2,609$1,633$589$12,738
Depreciation$15,390$6,197$5,531$5,027$4,616$36,762
Fuel$3,737$3,849$3,964$4,083$4,206$19,839
True Cost to Own®$32,866$17,212$15,906$15,726$16,022$97,731

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,184$1,220$1,256$1,294$1,333$6,287
Maintenance$3,111$1,532$1,529$2,501$3,885$12,557
Repairs$646$748$874$1,018$1,188$4,474
Taxes & Fees$4,217$63$63$63$63$4,471
Financing$4,289$3,450$2,553$1,598$577$12,467
Depreciation$15,063$6,065$5,414$4,920$4,518$35,979
Fuel$3,657$3,767$3,879$3,996$4,117$19,417
True Cost to Own®$32,166$16,846$15,568$15,391$15,681$95,652

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,021$1,052$1,083$1,116$1,150$5,422
Maintenance$2,682$1,321$1,319$2,156$3,350$10,828
Repairs$557$645$753$878$1,025$3,858
Taxes & Fees$3,637$55$55$55$55$3,856
Financing$3,699$2,975$2,202$1,378$497$10,750
Depreciation$12,989$5,230$4,668$4,242$3,896$31,026
Fuel$3,154$3,249$3,345$3,446$3,550$16,743
True Cost to Own®$27,738$14,526$13,424$13,272$13,522$82,482

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,133$1,167$1,201$1,238$1,275$6,014
Maintenance$2,975$1,465$1,463$2,392$3,716$12,011
Repairs$618$715$836$974$1,137$4,279
Taxes & Fees$4,034$61$61$61$61$4,277
Financing$4,103$3,300$2,442$1,529$552$11,925
Depreciation$14,408$5,801$5,178$4,706$4,322$34,415
Fuel$3,498$3,604$3,711$3,823$3,938$18,572
True Cost to Own®$30,768$16,113$14,891$14,722$14,999$91,493

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,064$1,096$1,128$1,163$1,198$5,649
Maintenance$2,795$1,376$1,374$2,247$3,491$11,283
Repairs$580$672$785$915$1,068$4,020
Taxes & Fees$3,789$57$57$57$57$4,018
Financing$3,854$3,100$2,294$1,436$518$11,202
Depreciation$13,535$5,450$4,865$4,421$4,060$32,329
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$28,903$15,137$13,988$13,830$14,090$85,948

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,218$1,255$1,292$1,332$1,372$6,470
Maintenance$3,201$1,576$1,573$2,573$3,997$12,921
Repairs$665$770$899$1,048$1,223$4,604
Taxes & Fees$4,340$65$65$65$65$4,601
Financing$4,413$3,550$2,627$1,644$594$12,828
Depreciation$15,499$6,241$5,571$5,062$4,649$37,022
Fuel$3,763$3,877$3,992$4,112$4,236$19,979
True Cost to Own®$33,099$17,334$16,019$15,837$16,135$98,424

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$884$911$937$966$995$4,693
Maintenance$2,322$1,143$1,141$1,866$2,899$9,372
Repairs$482$558$652$760$887$3,339
Taxes & Fees$3,148$47$47$47$47$3,337
Financing$3,201$2,575$1,906$1,193$431$9,305
Depreciation$11,242$4,527$4,041$3,672$3,372$26,854
Fuel$2,730$2,812$2,895$2,983$3,072$14,492
True Cost to Own®$24,008$12,573$11,619$11,488$11,704$71,392

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,278$1,317$1,356$1,398$1,439$6,788
Maintenance$3,358$1,654$1,651$2,700$4,194$13,558
Repairs$697$808$943$1,100$1,283$4,831
Taxes & Fees$4,553$69$69$69$69$4,828
Financing$4,631$3,725$2,757$1,725$623$13,461
Depreciation$16,263$6,549$5,845$5,312$4,878$38,847
Fuel$3,949$4,068$4,188$4,315$4,445$20,964
True Cost to Own®$34,730$18,188$16,809$16,618$16,931$103,276

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$892$919$946$976$1,005$4,738
Maintenance$2,344$1,154$1,152$1,884$2,928$9,463
Repairs$487$564$658$768$895$3,372
Taxes & Fees$3,178$48$48$48$48$3,370
Financing$3,232$2,600$1,924$1,204$435$9,395
Depreciation$11,352$4,571$4,080$3,708$3,405$27,115
Fuel$2,756$2,839$2,923$3,012$3,102$14,633
True Cost to Own®$24,241$12,695$11,732$11,599$11,818$72,086

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,098$1,132$1,165$1,201$1,236$5,832
Maintenance$2,885$1,421$1,418$2,319$3,603$11,647
Repairs$599$694$810$945$1,102$4,150
Taxes & Fees$3,912$59$59$59$59$4,147
Financing$3,978$3,200$2,368$1,482$535$11,564
Depreciation$13,971$5,626$5,021$4,563$4,191$33,372
Fuel$3,392$3,494$3,598$3,707$3,818$18,010
True Cost to Own®$29,836$15,625$14,440$14,276$14,545$88,721

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$978$1,008$1,037$1,069$1,101$5,194
Maintenance$2,570$1,265$1,263$2,066$3,209$10,373
Repairs$534$618$722$841$982$3,696
Taxes & Fees$3,484$52$52$52$52$3,694
Financing$3,543$2,850$2,109$1,320$477$10,299
Depreciation$12,443$5,010$4,472$4,064$3,732$29,722
Fuel$3,021$3,112$3,205$3,301$3,401$16,040
True Cost to Own®$26,572$13,916$12,860$12,714$12,954$79,017

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Sierra 3500HD

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD in Virginia is:

not available
