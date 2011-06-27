Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab
2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,643*
Total Cash Price
$65,229
SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,816*
Total Cash Price
$54,182
SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$84,935*
Total Cash Price
$67,859
2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$92,836*
Total Cash Price
$74,172
SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$87,569*
Total Cash Price
$69,963
SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,009*
Total Cash Price
$63,125
2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$92,177*
Total Cash Price
$73,646
2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$84,276*
Total Cash Price
$67,333
Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$90,202*
Total Cash Price
$72,067
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$92,836*
Total Cash Price
$74,172
4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$90,861*
Total Cash Price
$72,594
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,351*
Total Cash Price
$62,599
4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,910*
Total Cash Price
$69,437
Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$85,593*
Total Cash Price
$68,385
Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,791*
Total Cash Price
$55,760
SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,984*
Total Cash Price
$64,703
4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,158*
Total Cash Price
$53,656
SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,643*
Total Cash Price
$65,229
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,643*
Total Cash Price
$65,229
4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$92,177*
Total Cash Price
$73,646
Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$93,494*
Total Cash Price
$74,698
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,960*
Total Cash Price
$66,281
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,400*
Total Cash Price
$59,443
4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,717*
Total Cash Price
$60,495
SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,816*
Total Cash Price
$54,182
SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$87,569*
Total Cash Price
$69,963
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,618*
Total Cash Price
$66,807
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,841*
Total Cash Price
$52,604
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,475*
Total Cash Price
$54,708
4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,692*
Total Cash Price
$62,073
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$92,836*
Total Cash Price
$74,172
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,059*
Total Cash Price
$59,969
Sierra 3500HD Double Cab
SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,158*
Total Cash Price
$53,656
SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,475*
Total Cash Price
$54,708
4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$95,469*
Total Cash Price
$76,276
SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,841*
Total Cash Price
$52,604
4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,400*
Total Cash Price
$59,443
SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,643*
Total Cash Price
$65,229
4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,742*
Total Cash Price
$58,916
SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,084*
Total Cash Price
$58,390
SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,009*
Total Cash Price
$63,125
SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$90,861*
Total Cash Price
$72,594
SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$98,103*
Total Cash Price
$78,380
4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,499*
Total Cash Price
$53,130
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$1,213
|$5,721
|Maintenance
|$992
|$1,616
|$2,041
|$2,983
|$2,304
|$9,936
|Repairs
|$613
|$711
|$830
|$968
|$1,128
|$4,249
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,455
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,683
|Financing
|$3,508
|$2,821
|$2,088
|$1,307
|$472
|$10,197
|Depreciation
|$12,849
|$5,142
|$4,571
|$4,106
|$3,742
|$30,410
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,780
|$14,842
|$14,215
|$14,191
|$12,616
|$81,643
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$979
|$1,007
|$4,752
|Maintenance
|$824
|$1,342
|$1,695
|$2,478
|$1,914
|$8,253
|Repairs
|$509
|$590
|$689
|$804
|$937
|$3,530
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,870
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,059
|Financing
|$2,914
|$2,343
|$1,735
|$1,086
|$392
|$8,470
|Depreciation
|$10,673
|$4,271
|$3,797
|$3,410
|$3,109
|$25,260
|Fuel
|$2,730
|$2,812
|$2,895
|$2,983
|$3,072
|$14,492
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,414
|$12,328
|$11,808
|$11,787
|$10,479
|$67,816
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,189
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$5,952
|Maintenance
|$1,032
|$1,681
|$2,123
|$3,104
|$2,397
|$10,337
|Repairs
|$637
|$739
|$863
|$1,007
|$1,174
|$4,421
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,594
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,831
|Financing
|$3,649
|$2,935
|$2,172
|$1,360
|$491
|$10,608
|Depreciation
|$13,367
|$5,350
|$4,755
|$4,271
|$3,893
|$31,636
|Fuel
|$3,419
|$3,522
|$3,626
|$3,736
|$3,848
|$18,150
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,819
|$15,440
|$14,789
|$14,763
|$13,124
|$84,935
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,225
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,340
|$1,379
|$6,506
|Maintenance
|$1,128
|$1,837
|$2,321
|$3,392
|$2,620
|$11,298
|Repairs
|$697
|$808
|$943
|$1,101
|$1,283
|$4,832
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,928
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,188
|Financing
|$3,989
|$3,208
|$2,374
|$1,486
|$537
|$11,594
|Depreciation
|$14,610
|$5,847
|$5,197
|$4,669
|$4,255
|$34,579
|Fuel
|$3,737
|$3,849
|$3,964
|$4,083
|$4,206
|$19,839
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,314
|$16,876
|$16,164
|$16,136
|$14,345
|$92,836
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,264
|$1,301
|$6,137
|Maintenance
|$1,064
|$1,733
|$2,189
|$3,200
|$2,471
|$10,657
|Repairs
|$657
|$762
|$890
|$1,039
|$1,210
|$4,558
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,705
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,950
|Financing
|$3,763
|$3,026
|$2,240
|$1,402
|$507
|$10,937
|Depreciation
|$13,781
|$5,516
|$4,902
|$4,404
|$4,014
|$32,617
|Fuel
|$3,525
|$3,631
|$3,739
|$3,852
|$3,967
|$18,713
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,651
|$15,919
|$15,247
|$15,221
|$13,531
|$87,569
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$5,537
|Maintenance
|$960
|$1,564
|$1,975
|$2,887
|$2,230
|$9,616
|Repairs
|$593
|$688
|$803
|$937
|$1,092
|$4,112
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,343
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,564
|Financing
|$3,395
|$2,730
|$2,021
|$1,265
|$457
|$9,868
|Depreciation
|$12,434
|$4,976
|$4,423
|$3,973
|$3,622
|$29,429
|Fuel
|$3,180
|$3,276
|$3,373
|$3,475
|$3,580
|$16,884
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,948
|$14,363
|$13,757
|$13,733
|$12,209
|$79,009
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,217
|$1,253
|$1,291
|$1,330
|$1,369
|$6,460
|Maintenance
|$1,120
|$1,824
|$2,304
|$3,368
|$2,601
|$11,218
|Repairs
|$692
|$802
|$937
|$1,093
|$1,274
|$4,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,900
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$4,158
|Financing
|$3,961
|$3,185
|$2,358
|$1,476
|$533
|$11,512
|Depreciation
|$14,507
|$5,806
|$5,160
|$4,635
|$4,225
|$34,334
|Fuel
|$3,710
|$3,822
|$3,935
|$4,054
|$4,176
|$19,698
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,106
|$16,757
|$16,050
|$16,022
|$14,244
|$92,177
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$1,252
|$5,906
|Maintenance
|$1,024
|$1,668
|$2,107
|$3,080
|$2,378
|$10,257
|Repairs
|$632
|$733
|$856
|$1,000
|$1,165
|$4,387
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,566
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,802
|Financing
|$3,621
|$2,912
|$2,156
|$1,349
|$488
|$10,525
|Depreciation
|$13,263
|$5,308
|$4,718
|$4,238
|$3,863
|$31,391
|Fuel
|$3,392
|$3,494
|$3,598
|$3,707
|$3,818
|$18,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,611
|$15,320
|$14,674
|$14,648
|$13,023
|$84,276
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,191
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,302
|$1,340
|$6,321
|Maintenance
|$1,096
|$1,785
|$2,255
|$3,296
|$2,545
|$10,978
|Repairs
|$677
|$785
|$917
|$1,070
|$1,247
|$4,695
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,817
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,069
|Financing
|$3,876
|$3,117
|$2,307
|$1,444
|$522
|$11,266
|Depreciation
|$14,196
|$5,681
|$5,050
|$4,536
|$4,135
|$33,598
|Fuel
|$3,631
|$3,740
|$3,851
|$3,968
|$4,087
|$19,276
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,482
|$16,398
|$15,706
|$15,678
|$13,938
|$90,202
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,225
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,340
|$1,379
|$6,506
|Maintenance
|$1,128
|$1,837
|$2,321
|$3,392
|$2,620
|$11,298
|Repairs
|$697
|$808
|$943
|$1,101
|$1,283
|$4,832
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,928
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,188
|Financing
|$3,989
|$3,208
|$2,374
|$1,486
|$537
|$11,594
|Depreciation
|$14,610
|$5,847
|$5,197
|$4,669
|$4,255
|$34,579
|Fuel
|$3,737
|$3,849
|$3,964
|$4,083
|$4,206
|$19,839
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,314
|$16,876
|$16,164
|$16,136
|$14,345
|$92,836
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$1,272
|$1,311
|$1,350
|$6,367
|Maintenance
|$1,104
|$1,798
|$2,271
|$3,320
|$2,564
|$11,058
|Repairs
|$682
|$791
|$923
|$1,078
|$1,256
|$4,729
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,845
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,099
|Financing
|$3,904
|$3,139
|$2,324
|$1,455
|$526
|$11,348
|Depreciation
|$14,300
|$5,723
|$5,087
|$4,569
|$4,165
|$33,843
|Fuel
|$3,657
|$3,767
|$3,879
|$3,996
|$4,117
|$19,417
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,690
|$16,517
|$15,820
|$15,793
|$14,040
|$90,861
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,131
|$1,164
|$5,491
|Maintenance
|$952
|$1,551
|$1,959
|$2,863
|$2,211
|$9,535
|Repairs
|$588
|$682
|$796
|$929
|$1,083
|$4,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,315
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,534
|Financing
|$3,367
|$2,707
|$2,004
|$1,254
|$453
|$9,785
|Depreciation
|$12,331
|$4,935
|$4,386
|$3,940
|$3,591
|$29,184
|Fuel
|$3,154
|$3,249
|$3,345
|$3,446
|$3,550
|$16,743
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,740
|$14,243
|$13,642
|$13,618
|$12,107
|$78,351
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,291
|$6,090
|Maintenance
|$1,056
|$1,720
|$2,173
|$3,176
|$2,453
|$10,577
|Repairs
|$652
|$756
|$883
|$1,031
|$1,201
|$4,524
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,678
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,920
|Financing
|$3,734
|$3,003
|$2,223
|$1,391
|$503
|$10,854
|Depreciation
|$13,678
|$5,474
|$4,866
|$4,371
|$3,984
|$32,372
|Fuel
|$3,498
|$3,604
|$3,711
|$3,823
|$3,938
|$18,572
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,443
|$15,799
|$15,132
|$15,106
|$13,430
|$86,910
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$1,271
|$5,998
|Maintenance
|$1,040
|$1,694
|$2,140
|$3,128
|$2,415
|$10,417
|Repairs
|$642
|$745
|$870
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,455
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,622
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,861
|Financing
|$3,678
|$2,958
|$2,189
|$1,370
|$495
|$10,690
|Depreciation
|$13,471
|$5,391
|$4,792
|$4,304
|$3,923
|$31,881
|Fuel
|$3,445
|$3,549
|$3,654
|$3,765
|$3,878
|$18,291
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,027
|$15,560
|$14,903
|$14,877
|$13,226
|$85,593
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$921
|$949
|$977
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$4,891
|Maintenance
|$848
|$1,381
|$1,745
|$2,550
|$1,969
|$8,494
|Repairs
|$524
|$607
|$709
|$828
|$965
|$3,633
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,953
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$3,148
|Financing
|$2,999
|$2,412
|$1,785
|$1,117
|$404
|$8,716
|Depreciation
|$10,984
|$4,396
|$3,907
|$3,510
|$3,199
|$25,995
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,894
|$2,980
|$3,070
|$3,162
|$14,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,037
|$12,687
|$12,152
|$12,131
|$10,784
|$69,791
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,169
|$1,203
|$5,675
|Maintenance
|$984
|$1,603
|$2,025
|$2,959
|$2,285
|$9,856
|Repairs
|$608
|$705
|$823
|$961
|$1,119
|$4,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,427
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,653
|Financing
|$3,480
|$2,798
|$2,071
|$1,296
|$469
|$10,114
|Depreciation
|$12,745
|$5,101
|$4,534
|$4,073
|$3,712
|$30,165
|Fuel
|$3,260
|$3,358
|$3,458
|$3,562
|$3,669
|$17,306
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,572
|$14,722
|$14,101
|$14,076
|$12,514
|$80,984
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$886
|$913
|$940
|$969
|$998
|$4,706
|Maintenance
|$816
|$1,329
|$1,679
|$2,454
|$1,895
|$8,173
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$928
|$3,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,842
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,029
|Financing
|$2,886
|$2,321
|$1,718
|$1,075
|$389
|$8,387
|Depreciation
|$10,569
|$4,230
|$3,760
|$3,377
|$3,078
|$25,014
|Fuel
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$2,867
|$2,954
|$3,043
|$14,351
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,206
|$12,208
|$11,693
|$11,673
|$10,377
|$67,158
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$1,213
|$5,721
|Maintenance
|$992
|$1,616
|$2,041
|$2,983
|$2,304
|$9,936
|Repairs
|$613
|$711
|$830
|$968
|$1,128
|$4,249
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,455
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,683
|Financing
|$3,508
|$2,821
|$2,088
|$1,307
|$472
|$10,197
|Depreciation
|$12,849
|$5,142
|$4,571
|$4,106
|$3,742
|$30,410
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,780
|$14,842
|$14,215
|$14,191
|$12,616
|$81,643
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$1,213
|$5,721
|Maintenance
|$992
|$1,616
|$2,041
|$2,983
|$2,304
|$9,936
|Repairs
|$613
|$711
|$830
|$968
|$1,128
|$4,249
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,455
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,683
|Financing
|$3,508
|$2,821
|$2,088
|$1,307
|$472
|$10,197
|Depreciation
|$12,849
|$5,142
|$4,571
|$4,106
|$3,742
|$30,410
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,780
|$14,842
|$14,215
|$14,191
|$12,616
|$81,643
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,217
|$1,253
|$1,291
|$1,330
|$1,369
|$6,460
|Maintenance
|$1,120
|$1,824
|$2,304
|$3,368
|$2,601
|$11,218
|Repairs
|$692
|$802
|$937
|$1,093
|$1,274
|$4,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,900
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$4,158
|Financing
|$3,961
|$3,185
|$2,358
|$1,476
|$533
|$11,512
|Depreciation
|$14,507
|$5,806
|$5,160
|$4,635
|$4,225
|$34,334
|Fuel
|$3,710
|$3,822
|$3,935
|$4,054
|$4,176
|$19,698
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,106
|$16,757
|$16,050
|$16,022
|$14,244
|$92,177
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,349
|$1,389
|$6,552
|Maintenance
|$1,136
|$1,850
|$2,337
|$3,417
|$2,638
|$11,378
|Repairs
|$701
|$814
|$950
|$1,109
|$1,292
|$4,866
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,956
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,217
|Financing
|$4,017
|$3,231
|$2,391
|$1,497
|$541
|$11,677
|Depreciation
|$14,714
|$5,889
|$5,234
|$4,702
|$4,286
|$34,824
|Fuel
|$3,763
|$3,877
|$3,992
|$4,112
|$4,236
|$19,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,522
|$16,996
|$16,279
|$16,250
|$14,447
|$93,494
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,197
|$1,232
|$5,814
|Maintenance
|$1,008
|$1,642
|$2,074
|$3,032
|$2,341
|$10,096
|Repairs
|$622
|$722
|$843
|$984
|$1,147
|$4,318
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,510
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,742
|Financing
|$3,565
|$2,867
|$2,122
|$1,328
|$480
|$10,361
|Depreciation
|$13,056
|$5,225
|$4,644
|$4,172
|$3,803
|$30,900
|Fuel
|$3,339
|$3,440
|$3,542
|$3,649
|$3,759
|$17,728
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,195
|$15,081
|$14,445
|$14,419
|$12,819
|$82,960
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,042
|$1,074
|$1,105
|$5,214
|Maintenance
|$904
|$1,472
|$1,860
|$2,719
|$2,100
|$9,055
|Repairs
|$558
|$647
|$756
|$883
|$1,028
|$3,873
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,148
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,356
|Financing
|$3,197
|$2,571
|$1,903
|$1,191
|$431
|$9,292
|Depreciation
|$11,709
|$4,686
|$4,165
|$3,741
|$3,410
|$27,712
|Fuel
|$2,994
|$3,085
|$3,176
|$3,272
|$3,371
|$15,899
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,493
|$13,525
|$12,954
|$12,932
|$11,497
|$74,400
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$999
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$5,306
|Maintenance
|$920
|$1,498
|$1,893
|$2,767
|$2,137
|$9,215
|Repairs
|$568
|$659
|$769
|$898
|$1,047
|$3,941
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,204
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$3,415
|Financing
|$3,253
|$2,616
|$1,937
|$1,212
|$438
|$9,456
|Depreciation
|$11,916
|$4,769
|$4,239
|$3,808
|$3,471
|$28,203
|Fuel
|$3,047
|$3,139
|$3,233
|$3,330
|$3,430
|$16,180
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,908
|$13,764
|$13,184
|$13,161
|$11,700
|$75,717
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$979
|$1,007
|$4,752
|Maintenance
|$824
|$1,342
|$1,695
|$2,478
|$1,914
|$8,253
|Repairs
|$509
|$590
|$689
|$804
|$937
|$3,530
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,870
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,059
|Financing
|$2,914
|$2,343
|$1,735
|$1,086
|$392
|$8,470
|Depreciation
|$10,673
|$4,271
|$3,797
|$3,410
|$3,109
|$25,260
|Fuel
|$2,730
|$2,812
|$2,895
|$2,983
|$3,072
|$14,492
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,414
|$12,328
|$11,808
|$11,787
|$10,479
|$67,816
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,264
|$1,301
|$6,137
|Maintenance
|$1,064
|$1,733
|$2,189
|$3,200
|$2,471
|$10,657
|Repairs
|$657
|$762
|$890
|$1,039
|$1,210
|$4,558
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,705
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,950
|Financing
|$3,763
|$3,026
|$2,240
|$1,402
|$507
|$10,937
|Depreciation
|$13,781
|$5,516
|$4,902
|$4,404
|$4,014
|$32,617
|Fuel
|$3,525
|$3,631
|$3,739
|$3,852
|$3,967
|$18,713
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,651
|$15,919
|$15,247
|$15,221
|$13,531
|$87,569
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,207
|$1,242
|$5,860
|Maintenance
|$1,016
|$1,655
|$2,090
|$3,056
|$2,360
|$10,177
|Repairs
|$627
|$728
|$850
|$992
|$1,156
|$4,352
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,538
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,772
|Financing
|$3,593
|$2,889
|$2,139
|$1,339
|$484
|$10,443
|Depreciation
|$13,160
|$5,267
|$4,681
|$4,205
|$3,833
|$31,145
|Fuel
|$3,366
|$3,467
|$3,570
|$3,678
|$3,788
|$17,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,403
|$15,201
|$14,559
|$14,534
|$12,921
|$83,618
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$4,614
|Maintenance
|$800
|$1,303
|$1,646
|$2,406
|$1,858
|$8,013
|Repairs
|$494
|$573
|$669
|$781
|$910
|$3,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,786
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,970
|Financing
|$2,829
|$2,275
|$1,684
|$1,054
|$381
|$8,223
|Depreciation
|$10,362
|$4,147
|$3,686
|$3,311
|$3,018
|$24,524
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,790
|$11,969
|$11,464
|$11,444
|$10,174
|$65,841
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$832
|$1,355
|$1,712
|$2,502
|$1,932
|$8,334
|Repairs
|$514
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$946
|$3,564
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,897
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,089
|Financing
|$2,942
|$2,366
|$1,751
|$1,096
|$396
|$8,552
|Depreciation
|$10,776
|$4,313
|$3,833
|$3,443
|$3,139
|$25,505
|Fuel
|$2,756
|$2,839
|$2,923
|$3,012
|$3,102
|$14,633
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,622
|$12,448
|$11,923
|$11,902
|$10,581
|$68,475
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$5,445
|Maintenance
|$944
|$1,538
|$1,942
|$2,839
|$2,192
|$9,455
|Repairs
|$583
|$676
|$789
|$922
|$1,074
|$4,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,287
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$3,505
|Financing
|$3,338
|$2,685
|$1,987
|$1,244
|$450
|$9,703
|Depreciation
|$12,227
|$4,893
|$4,349
|$3,907
|$3,561
|$28,938
|Fuel
|$3,127
|$3,221
|$3,317
|$3,417
|$3,520
|$16,603
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,532
|$14,123
|$13,528
|$13,504
|$12,005
|$77,692
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,225
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,340
|$1,379
|$6,506
|Maintenance
|$1,128
|$1,837
|$2,321
|$3,392
|$2,620
|$11,298
|Repairs
|$697
|$808
|$943
|$1,101
|$1,283
|$4,832
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,928
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,188
|Financing
|$3,989
|$3,208
|$2,374
|$1,486
|$537
|$11,594
|Depreciation
|$14,610
|$5,847
|$5,197
|$4,669
|$4,255
|$34,579
|Fuel
|$3,737
|$3,849
|$3,964
|$4,083
|$4,206
|$19,839
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,314
|$16,876
|$16,164
|$16,136
|$14,345
|$92,836
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,051
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$5,260
|Maintenance
|$912
|$1,485
|$1,876
|$2,743
|$2,118
|$9,135
|Repairs
|$563
|$653
|$763
|$890
|$1,037
|$3,907
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,176
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,386
|Financing
|$3,225
|$2,594
|$1,920
|$1,202
|$434
|$9,374
|Depreciation
|$11,813
|$4,728
|$4,202
|$3,775
|$3,441
|$27,957
|Fuel
|$3,021
|$3,112
|$3,205
|$3,301
|$3,401
|$16,040
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,701
|$13,645
|$13,069
|$13,046
|$11,598
|$75,059
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$886
|$913
|$940
|$969
|$998
|$4,706
|Maintenance
|$816
|$1,329
|$1,679
|$2,454
|$1,895
|$8,173
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$928
|$3,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,842
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,029
|Financing
|$2,886
|$2,321
|$1,718
|$1,075
|$389
|$8,387
|Depreciation
|$10,569
|$4,230
|$3,760
|$3,377
|$3,078
|$25,014
|Fuel
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$2,867
|$2,954
|$3,043
|$14,351
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,206
|$12,208
|$11,693
|$11,673
|$10,377
|$67,158
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$832
|$1,355
|$1,712
|$2,502
|$1,932
|$8,334
|Repairs
|$514
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$946
|$3,564
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,897
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,089
|Financing
|$2,942
|$2,366
|$1,751
|$1,096
|$396
|$8,552
|Depreciation
|$10,776
|$4,313
|$3,833
|$3,443
|$3,139
|$25,505
|Fuel
|$2,756
|$2,839
|$2,923
|$3,012
|$3,102
|$14,633
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,622
|$12,448
|$11,923
|$11,902
|$10,581
|$68,475
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,378
|$1,418
|$6,690
|Maintenance
|$1,160
|$1,889
|$2,387
|$3,489
|$2,694
|$11,619
|Repairs
|$716
|$831
|$970
|$1,132
|$1,320
|$4,969
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,040
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$4,307
|Financing
|$4,102
|$3,299
|$2,442
|$1,528
|$552
|$11,923
|Depreciation
|$15,025
|$6,013
|$5,345
|$4,801
|$4,376
|$35,560
|Fuel
|$3,843
|$3,959
|$4,076
|$4,199
|$4,325
|$20,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,146
|$17,355
|$16,623
|$16,594
|$14,752
|$95,469
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$4,614
|Maintenance
|$800
|$1,303
|$1,646
|$2,406
|$1,858
|$8,013
|Repairs
|$494
|$573
|$669
|$781
|$910
|$3,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,786
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,970
|Financing
|$2,829
|$2,275
|$1,684
|$1,054
|$381
|$8,223
|Depreciation
|$10,362
|$4,147
|$3,686
|$3,311
|$3,018
|$24,524
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,790
|$11,969
|$11,464
|$11,444
|$10,174
|$65,841
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,042
|$1,074
|$1,105
|$5,214
|Maintenance
|$904
|$1,472
|$1,860
|$2,719
|$2,100
|$9,055
|Repairs
|$558
|$647
|$756
|$883
|$1,028
|$3,873
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,148
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,356
|Financing
|$3,197
|$2,571
|$1,903
|$1,191
|$431
|$9,292
|Depreciation
|$11,709
|$4,686
|$4,165
|$3,741
|$3,410
|$27,712
|Fuel
|$2,994
|$3,085
|$3,176
|$3,272
|$3,371
|$15,899
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,493
|$13,525
|$12,954
|$12,932
|$11,497
|$74,400
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$1,213
|$5,721
|Maintenance
|$992
|$1,616
|$2,041
|$2,983
|$2,304
|$9,936
|Repairs
|$613
|$711
|$830
|$968
|$1,128
|$4,249
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,455
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,683
|Financing
|$3,508
|$2,821
|$2,088
|$1,307
|$472
|$10,197
|Depreciation
|$12,849
|$5,142
|$4,571
|$4,106
|$3,742
|$30,410
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,780
|$14,842
|$14,215
|$14,191
|$12,616
|$81,643
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,095
|$5,168
|Maintenance
|$896
|$1,459
|$1,844
|$2,695
|$2,081
|$8,975
|Repairs
|$553
|$642
|$749
|$875
|$1,019
|$3,838
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,120
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,326
|Financing
|$3,168
|$2,548
|$1,886
|$1,180
|$427
|$9,210
|Depreciation
|$11,605
|$4,645
|$4,128
|$3,708
|$3,380
|$27,467
|Fuel
|$2,968
|$3,058
|$3,148
|$3,244
|$3,341
|$15,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,285
|$13,405
|$12,840
|$12,817
|$11,395
|$73,742
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$965
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$5,122
|Maintenance
|$888
|$1,446
|$1,827
|$2,671
|$2,062
|$8,894
|Repairs
|$548
|$636
|$743
|$867
|$1,010
|$3,804
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,092
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,297
|Financing
|$3,140
|$2,525
|$1,869
|$1,170
|$423
|$9,128
|Depreciation
|$11,502
|$4,603
|$4,091
|$3,675
|$3,350
|$27,222
|Fuel
|$2,942
|$3,030
|$3,120
|$3,215
|$3,311
|$15,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,077
|$13,286
|$12,725
|$12,703
|$11,293
|$73,084
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$5,537
|Maintenance
|$960
|$1,564
|$1,975
|$2,887
|$2,230
|$9,616
|Repairs
|$593
|$688
|$803
|$937
|$1,092
|$4,112
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,343
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,564
|Financing
|$3,395
|$2,730
|$2,021
|$1,265
|$457
|$9,868
|Depreciation
|$12,434
|$4,976
|$4,423
|$3,973
|$3,622
|$29,429
|Fuel
|$3,180
|$3,276
|$3,373
|$3,475
|$3,580
|$16,884
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,948
|$14,363
|$13,757
|$13,733
|$12,209
|$79,009
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$1,272
|$1,311
|$1,350
|$6,367
|Maintenance
|$1,104
|$1,798
|$2,271
|$3,320
|$2,564
|$11,058
|Repairs
|$682
|$791
|$923
|$1,078
|$1,256
|$4,729
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,845
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,099
|Financing
|$3,904
|$3,139
|$2,324
|$1,455
|$526
|$11,348
|Depreciation
|$14,300
|$5,723
|$5,087
|$4,569
|$4,165
|$33,843
|Fuel
|$3,657
|$3,767
|$3,879
|$3,996
|$4,117
|$19,417
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,690
|$16,517
|$15,820
|$15,793
|$14,040
|$90,861
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,295
|$1,334
|$1,374
|$1,416
|$1,457
|$6,875
|Maintenance
|$1,192
|$1,941
|$2,453
|$3,585
|$2,768
|$11,939
|Repairs
|$736
|$854
|$997
|$1,164
|$1,356
|$5,106
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,151
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$4,425
|Financing
|$4,215
|$3,390
|$2,509
|$1,570
|$568
|$12,252
|Depreciation
|$15,439
|$6,179
|$5,492
|$4,933
|$4,497
|$36,541
|Fuel
|$3,949
|$4,068
|$4,188
|$4,315
|$4,445
|$20,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,977
|$17,834
|$17,081
|$17,052
|$15,159
|$98,103
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$960
|$988
|$4,660
|Maintenance
|$808
|$1,316
|$1,662
|$2,430
|$1,877
|$8,093
|Repairs
|$499
|$579
|$676
|$789
|$919
|$3,461
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,814
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,000
|Financing
|$2,857
|$2,298
|$1,701
|$1,065
|$385
|$8,305
|Depreciation
|$10,466
|$4,188
|$3,723
|$3,344
|$3,048
|$24,769
|Fuel
|$2,677
|$2,757
|$2,839
|$2,925
|$3,013
|$14,211
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,998
|$12,089
|$11,579
|$11,558
|$10,276
|$66,499
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Sierra 3500HD
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD in Virginia is:not available
