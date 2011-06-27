  1. Home
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Cost to Own

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab

2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$81,643*

Total Cash Price

$65,229

SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$67,816*

Total Cash Price

$54,182

SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$84,935*

Total Cash Price

$67,859

2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$92,836*

Total Cash Price

$74,172

SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$87,569*

Total Cash Price

$69,963

SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$79,009*

Total Cash Price

$63,125

2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$92,177*

Total Cash Price

$73,646

2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$84,276*

Total Cash Price

$67,333

Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab

SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$90,202*

Total Cash Price

$72,067

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$92,836*

Total Cash Price

$74,172

4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$90,861*

Total Cash Price

$72,594

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$78,351*

Total Cash Price

$62,599

4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,910*

Total Cash Price

$69,437

Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$85,593*

Total Cash Price

$68,385

Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,791*

Total Cash Price

$55,760

SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$80,984*

Total Cash Price

$64,703

4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$67,158*

Total Cash Price

$53,656

SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$81,643*

Total Cash Price

$65,229

SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$81,643*

Total Cash Price

$65,229

4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$92,177*

Total Cash Price

$73,646

Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$93,494*

Total Cash Price

$74,698

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,960*

Total Cash Price

$66,281

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$74,400*

Total Cash Price

$59,443

4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$75,717*

Total Cash Price

$60,495

SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$67,816*

Total Cash Price

$54,182

SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$87,569*

Total Cash Price

$69,963

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$83,618*

Total Cash Price

$66,807

Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$65,841*

Total Cash Price

$52,604

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,475*

Total Cash Price

$54,708

4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,692*

Total Cash Price

$62,073

Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$92,836*

Total Cash Price

$74,172

Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$75,059*

Total Cash Price

$59,969

Sierra 3500HD Double Cab

SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$67,158*

Total Cash Price

$53,656

SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,475*

Total Cash Price

$54,708

4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$95,469*

Total Cash Price

$76,276

SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$65,841*

Total Cash Price

$52,604

4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$74,400*

Total Cash Price

$59,443

SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$81,643*

Total Cash Price

$65,229

4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$73,742*

Total Cash Price

$58,916

SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$73,084*

Total Cash Price

$58,390

SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$79,009*

Total Cash Price

$63,125

SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$90,861*

Total Cash Price

$72,594

SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$98,103*

Total Cash Price

$78,380

4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,499*

Total Cash Price

$53,130

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,078$1,110$1,143$1,178$1,213$5,721
Maintenance$992$1,616$2,041$2,983$2,304$9,936
Repairs$613$711$830$968$1,128$4,249
Taxes & Fees$3,455$57$57$57$57$3,683
Financing$3,508$2,821$2,088$1,307$472$10,197
Depreciation$12,849$5,142$4,571$4,106$3,742$30,410
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$25,780$14,842$14,215$14,191$12,616$81,643

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$895$922$950$979$1,007$4,752
Maintenance$824$1,342$1,695$2,478$1,914$8,253
Repairs$509$590$689$804$937$3,530
Taxes & Fees$2,870$47$47$47$47$3,059
Financing$2,914$2,343$1,735$1,086$392$8,470
Depreciation$10,673$4,271$3,797$3,410$3,109$25,260
Fuel$2,730$2,812$2,895$2,983$3,072$14,492
True Cost to Own®$21,414$12,328$11,808$11,787$10,479$67,816

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,121$1,155$1,189$1,226$1,262$5,952
Maintenance$1,032$1,681$2,123$3,104$2,397$10,337
Repairs$637$739$863$1,007$1,174$4,421
Taxes & Fees$3,594$59$59$59$59$3,831
Financing$3,649$2,935$2,172$1,360$491$10,608
Depreciation$13,367$5,350$4,755$4,271$3,893$31,636
Fuel$3,419$3,522$3,626$3,736$3,848$18,150
True Cost to Own®$26,819$15,440$14,789$14,763$13,124$84,935

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,225$1,262$1,300$1,340$1,379$6,506
Maintenance$1,128$1,837$2,321$3,392$2,620$11,298
Repairs$697$808$943$1,101$1,283$4,832
Taxes & Fees$3,928$65$65$65$65$4,188
Financing$3,989$3,208$2,374$1,486$537$11,594
Depreciation$14,610$5,847$5,197$4,669$4,255$34,579
Fuel$3,737$3,849$3,964$4,083$4,206$19,839
True Cost to Own®$29,314$16,876$16,164$16,136$14,345$92,836

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,156$1,190$1,226$1,264$1,301$6,137
Maintenance$1,064$1,733$2,189$3,200$2,471$10,657
Repairs$657$762$890$1,039$1,210$4,558
Taxes & Fees$3,705$61$61$61$61$3,950
Financing$3,763$3,026$2,240$1,402$507$10,937
Depreciation$13,781$5,516$4,902$4,404$4,014$32,617
Fuel$3,525$3,631$3,739$3,852$3,967$18,713
True Cost to Own®$27,651$15,919$15,247$15,221$13,531$87,569

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,043$1,074$1,106$1,140$1,174$5,537
Maintenance$960$1,564$1,975$2,887$2,230$9,616
Repairs$593$688$803$937$1,092$4,112
Taxes & Fees$3,343$55$55$55$55$3,564
Financing$3,395$2,730$2,021$1,265$457$9,868
Depreciation$12,434$4,976$4,423$3,973$3,622$29,429
Fuel$3,180$3,276$3,373$3,475$3,580$16,884
True Cost to Own®$24,948$14,363$13,757$13,733$12,209$79,009

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,217$1,253$1,291$1,330$1,369$6,460
Maintenance$1,120$1,824$2,304$3,368$2,601$11,218
Repairs$692$802$937$1,093$1,274$4,798
Taxes & Fees$3,900$64$64$64$64$4,158
Financing$3,961$3,185$2,358$1,476$533$11,512
Depreciation$14,507$5,806$5,160$4,635$4,225$34,334
Fuel$3,710$3,822$3,935$4,054$4,176$19,698
True Cost to Own®$29,106$16,757$16,050$16,022$14,244$92,177

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,112$1,146$1,180$1,216$1,252$5,906
Maintenance$1,024$1,668$2,107$3,080$2,378$10,257
Repairs$632$733$856$1,000$1,165$4,387
Taxes & Fees$3,566$59$59$59$59$3,802
Financing$3,621$2,912$2,156$1,349$488$10,525
Depreciation$13,263$5,308$4,718$4,238$3,863$31,391
Fuel$3,392$3,494$3,598$3,707$3,818$18,010
True Cost to Own®$26,611$15,320$14,674$14,648$13,023$84,276

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,191$1,226$1,263$1,302$1,340$6,321
Maintenance$1,096$1,785$2,255$3,296$2,545$10,978
Repairs$677$785$917$1,070$1,247$4,695
Taxes & Fees$3,817$63$63$63$63$4,069
Financing$3,876$3,117$2,307$1,444$522$11,266
Depreciation$14,196$5,681$5,050$4,536$4,135$33,598
Fuel$3,631$3,740$3,851$3,968$4,087$19,276
True Cost to Own®$28,482$16,398$15,706$15,678$13,938$90,202

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,225$1,262$1,300$1,340$1,379$6,506
Maintenance$1,128$1,837$2,321$3,392$2,620$11,298
Repairs$697$808$943$1,101$1,283$4,832
Taxes & Fees$3,928$65$65$65$65$4,188
Financing$3,989$3,208$2,374$1,486$537$11,594
Depreciation$14,610$5,847$5,197$4,669$4,255$34,579
Fuel$3,737$3,849$3,964$4,083$4,206$19,839
True Cost to Own®$29,314$16,876$16,164$16,136$14,345$92,836

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,199$1,235$1,272$1,311$1,350$6,367
Maintenance$1,104$1,798$2,271$3,320$2,564$11,058
Repairs$682$791$923$1,078$1,256$4,729
Taxes & Fees$3,845$63$63$63$63$4,099
Financing$3,904$3,139$2,324$1,455$526$11,348
Depreciation$14,300$5,723$5,087$4,569$4,165$33,843
Fuel$3,657$3,767$3,879$3,996$4,117$19,417
True Cost to Own®$28,690$16,517$15,820$15,793$14,040$90,861

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,034$1,065$1,097$1,131$1,164$5,491
Maintenance$952$1,551$1,959$2,863$2,211$9,535
Repairs$588$682$796$929$1,083$4,078
Taxes & Fees$3,315$55$55$55$55$3,534
Financing$3,367$2,707$2,004$1,254$453$9,785
Depreciation$12,331$4,935$4,386$3,940$3,591$29,184
Fuel$3,154$3,249$3,345$3,446$3,550$16,743
True Cost to Own®$24,740$14,243$13,642$13,618$12,107$78,351

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,147$1,181$1,217$1,254$1,291$6,090
Maintenance$1,056$1,720$2,173$3,176$2,453$10,577
Repairs$652$756$883$1,031$1,201$4,524
Taxes & Fees$3,678$61$61$61$61$3,920
Financing$3,734$3,003$2,223$1,391$503$10,854
Depreciation$13,678$5,474$4,866$4,371$3,984$32,372
Fuel$3,498$3,604$3,711$3,823$3,938$18,572
True Cost to Own®$27,443$15,799$15,132$15,106$13,430$86,910

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,130$1,164$1,199$1,235$1,271$5,998
Maintenance$1,040$1,694$2,140$3,128$2,415$10,417
Repairs$642$745$870$1,015$1,183$4,455
Taxes & Fees$3,622$60$60$60$60$3,861
Financing$3,678$2,958$2,189$1,370$495$10,690
Depreciation$13,471$5,391$4,792$4,304$3,923$31,881
Fuel$3,445$3,549$3,654$3,765$3,878$18,291
True Cost to Own®$27,027$15,560$14,903$14,877$13,226$85,593

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$921$949$977$1,007$1,037$4,891
Maintenance$848$1,381$1,745$2,550$1,969$8,494
Repairs$524$607$709$828$965$3,633
Taxes & Fees$2,953$49$49$49$49$3,148
Financing$2,999$2,412$1,785$1,117$404$8,716
Depreciation$10,984$4,396$3,907$3,510$3,199$25,995
Fuel$2,809$2,894$2,980$3,070$3,162$14,914
True Cost to Own®$22,037$12,687$12,152$12,131$10,784$69,791

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,069$1,101$1,134$1,169$1,203$5,675
Maintenance$984$1,603$2,025$2,959$2,285$9,856
Repairs$608$705$823$961$1,119$4,215
Taxes & Fees$3,427$57$57$57$57$3,653
Financing$3,480$2,798$2,071$1,296$469$10,114
Depreciation$12,745$5,101$4,534$4,073$3,712$30,165
Fuel$3,260$3,358$3,458$3,562$3,669$17,306
True Cost to Own®$25,572$14,722$14,101$14,076$12,514$80,984

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$886$913$940$969$998$4,706
Maintenance$816$1,329$1,679$2,454$1,895$8,173
Repairs$504$584$682$797$928$3,496
Taxes & Fees$2,842$47$47$47$47$3,029
Financing$2,886$2,321$1,718$1,075$389$8,387
Depreciation$10,569$4,230$3,760$3,377$3,078$25,014
Fuel$2,703$2,785$2,867$2,954$3,043$14,351
True Cost to Own®$21,206$12,208$11,693$11,673$10,377$67,158

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,078$1,110$1,143$1,178$1,213$5,721
Maintenance$992$1,616$2,041$2,983$2,304$9,936
Repairs$613$711$830$968$1,128$4,249
Taxes & Fees$3,455$57$57$57$57$3,683
Financing$3,508$2,821$2,088$1,307$472$10,197
Depreciation$12,849$5,142$4,571$4,106$3,742$30,410
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$25,780$14,842$14,215$14,191$12,616$81,643

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,078$1,110$1,143$1,178$1,213$5,721
Maintenance$992$1,616$2,041$2,983$2,304$9,936
Repairs$613$711$830$968$1,128$4,249
Taxes & Fees$3,455$57$57$57$57$3,683
Financing$3,508$2,821$2,088$1,307$472$10,197
Depreciation$12,849$5,142$4,571$4,106$3,742$30,410
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$25,780$14,842$14,215$14,191$12,616$81,643

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,217$1,253$1,291$1,330$1,369$6,460
Maintenance$1,120$1,824$2,304$3,368$2,601$11,218
Repairs$692$802$937$1,093$1,274$4,798
Taxes & Fees$3,900$64$64$64$64$4,158
Financing$3,961$3,185$2,358$1,476$533$11,512
Depreciation$14,507$5,806$5,160$4,635$4,225$34,334
Fuel$3,710$3,822$3,935$4,054$4,176$19,698
True Cost to Own®$29,106$16,757$16,050$16,022$14,244$92,177

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,234$1,271$1,309$1,349$1,389$6,552
Maintenance$1,136$1,850$2,337$3,417$2,638$11,378
Repairs$701$814$950$1,109$1,292$4,866
Taxes & Fees$3,956$65$65$65$65$4,217
Financing$4,017$3,231$2,391$1,497$541$11,677
Depreciation$14,714$5,889$5,234$4,702$4,286$34,824
Fuel$3,763$3,877$3,992$4,112$4,236$19,979
True Cost to Own®$29,522$16,996$16,279$16,250$14,447$93,494

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,095$1,128$1,162$1,197$1,232$5,814
Maintenance$1,008$1,642$2,074$3,032$2,341$10,096
Repairs$622$722$843$984$1,147$4,318
Taxes & Fees$3,510$58$58$58$58$3,742
Financing$3,565$2,867$2,122$1,328$480$10,361
Depreciation$13,056$5,225$4,644$4,172$3,803$30,900
Fuel$3,339$3,440$3,542$3,649$3,759$17,728
True Cost to Own®$26,195$15,081$14,445$14,419$12,819$82,960

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$982$1,011$1,042$1,074$1,105$5,214
Maintenance$904$1,472$1,860$2,719$2,100$9,055
Repairs$558$647$756$883$1,028$3,873
Taxes & Fees$3,148$52$52$52$52$3,356
Financing$3,197$2,571$1,903$1,191$431$9,292
Depreciation$11,709$4,686$4,165$3,741$3,410$27,712
Fuel$2,994$3,085$3,176$3,272$3,371$15,899
True Cost to Own®$23,493$13,525$12,954$12,932$11,497$74,400

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$999$1,029$1,060$1,093$1,125$5,306
Maintenance$920$1,498$1,893$2,767$2,137$9,215
Repairs$568$659$769$898$1,047$3,941
Taxes & Fees$3,204$53$53$53$53$3,415
Financing$3,253$2,616$1,937$1,212$438$9,456
Depreciation$11,916$4,769$4,239$3,808$3,471$28,203
Fuel$3,047$3,139$3,233$3,330$3,430$16,180
True Cost to Own®$23,908$13,764$13,184$13,161$11,700$75,717

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$895$922$950$979$1,007$4,752
Maintenance$824$1,342$1,695$2,478$1,914$8,253
Repairs$509$590$689$804$937$3,530
Taxes & Fees$2,870$47$47$47$47$3,059
Financing$2,914$2,343$1,735$1,086$392$8,470
Depreciation$10,673$4,271$3,797$3,410$3,109$25,260
Fuel$2,730$2,812$2,895$2,983$3,072$14,492
True Cost to Own®$21,414$12,328$11,808$11,787$10,479$67,816

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,156$1,190$1,226$1,264$1,301$6,137
Maintenance$1,064$1,733$2,189$3,200$2,471$10,657
Repairs$657$762$890$1,039$1,210$4,558
Taxes & Fees$3,705$61$61$61$61$3,950
Financing$3,763$3,026$2,240$1,402$507$10,937
Depreciation$13,781$5,516$4,902$4,404$4,014$32,617
Fuel$3,525$3,631$3,739$3,852$3,967$18,713
True Cost to Own®$27,651$15,919$15,247$15,221$13,531$87,569

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,104$1,137$1,171$1,207$1,242$5,860
Maintenance$1,016$1,655$2,090$3,056$2,360$10,177
Repairs$627$728$850$992$1,156$4,352
Taxes & Fees$3,538$58$58$58$58$3,772
Financing$3,593$2,889$2,139$1,339$484$10,443
Depreciation$13,160$5,267$4,681$4,205$3,833$31,145
Fuel$3,366$3,467$3,570$3,678$3,788$17,869
True Cost to Own®$26,403$15,201$14,559$14,534$12,921$83,618
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$24,524

Taxes & Fees

$2,970

Financing

$8,223

Fuel

$14,070

Insurance

$4,614

Repairs

$3,427

Maintenance

$8,013

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$869$895$922$950$978$4,614
Maintenance$800$1,303$1,646$2,406$1,858$8,013
Repairs$494$573$669$781$910$3,427
Taxes & Fees$2,786$46$46$46$46$2,970
Financing$2,829$2,275$1,684$1,054$381$8,223
Depreciation$10,362$4,147$3,686$3,311$3,018$24,524
Fuel$2,650$2,730$2,811$2,896$2,983$14,070
True Cost to Own®$20,790$11,969$11,464$11,444$10,174$65,841

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$904$931$959$988$1,017$4,799
Maintenance$832$1,355$1,712$2,502$1,932$8,334
Repairs$514$596$696$812$946$3,564
Taxes & Fees$2,897$48$48$48$48$3,089
Financing$2,942$2,366$1,751$1,096$396$8,552
Depreciation$10,776$4,313$3,833$3,443$3,139$25,505
Fuel$2,756$2,839$2,923$3,012$3,102$14,633
True Cost to Own®$21,622$12,448$11,923$11,902$10,581$68,475

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,025$1,056$1,088$1,121$1,154$5,445
Maintenance$944$1,538$1,942$2,839$2,192$9,455
Repairs$583$676$789$922$1,074$4,044
Taxes & Fees$3,287$54$54$54$54$3,505
Financing$3,338$2,685$1,987$1,244$450$9,703
Depreciation$12,227$4,893$4,349$3,907$3,561$28,938
Fuel$3,127$3,221$3,317$3,417$3,520$16,603
True Cost to Own®$24,532$14,123$13,528$13,504$12,005$77,692

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,225$1,262$1,300$1,340$1,379$6,506
Maintenance$1,128$1,837$2,321$3,392$2,620$11,298
Repairs$697$808$943$1,101$1,283$4,832
Taxes & Fees$3,928$65$65$65$65$4,188
Financing$3,989$3,208$2,374$1,486$537$11,594
Depreciation$14,610$5,847$5,197$4,669$4,255$34,579
Fuel$3,737$3,849$3,964$4,083$4,206$19,839
True Cost to Own®$29,314$16,876$16,164$16,136$14,345$92,836

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$991$1,020$1,051$1,083$1,115$5,260
Maintenance$912$1,485$1,876$2,743$2,118$9,135
Repairs$563$653$763$890$1,037$3,907
Taxes & Fees$3,176$52$52$52$52$3,386
Financing$3,225$2,594$1,920$1,202$434$9,374
Depreciation$11,813$4,728$4,202$3,775$3,441$27,957
Fuel$3,021$3,112$3,205$3,301$3,401$16,040
True Cost to Own®$23,701$13,645$13,069$13,046$11,598$75,059

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$886$913$940$969$998$4,706
Maintenance$816$1,329$1,679$2,454$1,895$8,173
Repairs$504$584$682$797$928$3,496
Taxes & Fees$2,842$47$47$47$47$3,029
Financing$2,886$2,321$1,718$1,075$389$8,387
Depreciation$10,569$4,230$3,760$3,377$3,078$25,014
Fuel$2,703$2,785$2,867$2,954$3,043$14,351
True Cost to Own®$21,206$12,208$11,693$11,673$10,377$67,158

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$904$931$959$988$1,017$4,799
Maintenance$832$1,355$1,712$2,502$1,932$8,334
Repairs$514$596$696$812$946$3,564
Taxes & Fees$2,897$48$48$48$48$3,089
Financing$2,942$2,366$1,751$1,096$396$8,552
Depreciation$10,776$4,313$3,833$3,443$3,139$25,505
Fuel$2,756$2,839$2,923$3,012$3,102$14,633
True Cost to Own®$21,622$12,448$11,923$11,902$10,581$68,475

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,260$1,298$1,337$1,378$1,418$6,690
Maintenance$1,160$1,889$2,387$3,489$2,694$11,619
Repairs$716$831$970$1,132$1,320$4,969
Taxes & Fees$4,040$67$67$67$67$4,307
Financing$4,102$3,299$2,442$1,528$552$11,923
Depreciation$15,025$6,013$5,345$4,801$4,376$35,560
Fuel$3,843$3,959$4,076$4,199$4,325$20,402
True Cost to Own®$30,146$17,355$16,623$16,594$14,752$95,469

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$869$895$922$950$978$4,614
Maintenance$800$1,303$1,646$2,406$1,858$8,013
Repairs$494$573$669$781$910$3,427
Taxes & Fees$2,786$46$46$46$46$2,970
Financing$2,829$2,275$1,684$1,054$381$8,223
Depreciation$10,362$4,147$3,686$3,311$3,018$24,524
Fuel$2,650$2,730$2,811$2,896$2,983$14,070
True Cost to Own®$20,790$11,969$11,464$11,444$10,174$65,841

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$982$1,011$1,042$1,074$1,105$5,214
Maintenance$904$1,472$1,860$2,719$2,100$9,055
Repairs$558$647$756$883$1,028$3,873
Taxes & Fees$3,148$52$52$52$52$3,356
Financing$3,197$2,571$1,903$1,191$431$9,292
Depreciation$11,709$4,686$4,165$3,741$3,410$27,712
Fuel$2,994$3,085$3,176$3,272$3,371$15,899
True Cost to Own®$23,493$13,525$12,954$12,932$11,497$74,400

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,078$1,110$1,143$1,178$1,213$5,721
Maintenance$992$1,616$2,041$2,983$2,304$9,936
Repairs$613$711$830$968$1,128$4,249
Taxes & Fees$3,455$57$57$57$57$3,683
Financing$3,508$2,821$2,088$1,307$472$10,197
Depreciation$12,849$5,142$4,571$4,106$3,742$30,410
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$25,780$14,842$14,215$14,191$12,616$81,643

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$973$1,002$1,033$1,064$1,095$5,168
Maintenance$896$1,459$1,844$2,695$2,081$8,975
Repairs$553$642$749$875$1,019$3,838
Taxes & Fees$3,120$52$52$52$52$3,326
Financing$3,168$2,548$1,886$1,180$427$9,210
Depreciation$11,605$4,645$4,128$3,708$3,380$27,467
Fuel$2,968$3,058$3,148$3,244$3,341$15,758
True Cost to Own®$23,285$13,405$12,840$12,817$11,395$73,742

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$965$993$1,023$1,055$1,086$5,122
Maintenance$888$1,446$1,827$2,671$2,062$8,894
Repairs$548$636$743$867$1,010$3,804
Taxes & Fees$3,092$51$51$51$51$3,297
Financing$3,140$2,525$1,869$1,170$423$9,128
Depreciation$11,502$4,603$4,091$3,675$3,350$27,222
Fuel$2,942$3,030$3,120$3,215$3,311$15,618
True Cost to Own®$23,077$13,286$12,725$12,703$11,293$73,084

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,043$1,074$1,106$1,140$1,174$5,537
Maintenance$960$1,564$1,975$2,887$2,230$9,616
Repairs$593$688$803$937$1,092$4,112
Taxes & Fees$3,343$55$55$55$55$3,564
Financing$3,395$2,730$2,021$1,265$457$9,868
Depreciation$12,434$4,976$4,423$3,973$3,622$29,429
Fuel$3,180$3,276$3,373$3,475$3,580$16,884
True Cost to Own®$24,948$14,363$13,757$13,733$12,209$79,009

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,199$1,235$1,272$1,311$1,350$6,367
Maintenance$1,104$1,798$2,271$3,320$2,564$11,058
Repairs$682$791$923$1,078$1,256$4,729
Taxes & Fees$3,845$63$63$63$63$4,099
Financing$3,904$3,139$2,324$1,455$526$11,348
Depreciation$14,300$5,723$5,087$4,569$4,165$33,843
Fuel$3,657$3,767$3,879$3,996$4,117$19,417
True Cost to Own®$28,690$16,517$15,820$15,793$14,040$90,861

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,295$1,334$1,374$1,416$1,457$6,875
Maintenance$1,192$1,941$2,453$3,585$2,768$11,939
Repairs$736$854$997$1,164$1,356$5,106
Taxes & Fees$4,151$69$69$69$69$4,425
Financing$4,215$3,390$2,509$1,570$568$12,252
Depreciation$15,439$6,179$5,492$4,933$4,497$36,541
Fuel$3,949$4,068$4,188$4,315$4,445$20,964
True Cost to Own®$30,977$17,834$17,081$17,052$15,159$98,103

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$904$931$960$988$4,660
Maintenance$808$1,316$1,662$2,430$1,877$8,093
Repairs$499$579$676$789$919$3,461
Taxes & Fees$2,814$46$46$46$46$3,000
Financing$2,857$2,298$1,701$1,065$385$8,305
Depreciation$10,466$4,188$3,723$3,344$3,048$24,769
Fuel$2,677$2,757$2,839$2,925$3,013$14,211
True Cost to Own®$20,998$12,089$11,579$11,558$10,276$66,499

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Sierra 3500HD

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD in Virginia is:

not available
