Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Jack , 12/31/2007

The GMC truck is a great truck to own. I've had it for a few months now and so far it's been a good experience. It's the first time I've had a truck with four-wheel drive and with the winter we've had, I don't know how I managed without it! The handling is excellent for a vehicle its size. Gas mileage is acceptable for this type of vehicle (3500 HD). I would certainly buy another GMC vehicle again and recommend it highly.