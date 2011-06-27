Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
GMC Sierra
Jack, 12/31/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
The GMC truck is a great truck to own. I've had it for a few months now and so far it's been a good experience. It's the first time I've had a truck with four-wheel drive and with the winter we've had, I don't know how I managed without it! The handling is excellent for a vehicle its size. Gas mileage is acceptable for this type of vehicle (3500 HD). I would certainly buy another GMC vehicle again and recommend it highly.
