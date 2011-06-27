  1. Home
Used 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Sierra 3500
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best vehicle i have owned

mark mcrae, 08/31/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought deisel truck for camper and boat. this truck goes over mountain passes like the load isn't there, 15,000lbs. I bought an aftermarket engine program to increase performance, and with this chip I get 20mpg empty, 15mpg with boat or camper, 13mpg with boat and camper. Programer takes 5 minutes and allows me to program for specific loads or to put it back to stock settings, recommend this. There has not been 1 problem with truck and have already put on 12,000 miles in the first 4 months. Very happy customer.

2007 GMC 3500 carbon monoxide in cab.

daveo08, 11/29/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Having driven this truck only a short distance, 2400 miles, problems are already evident. The worst being a diagnosis, from a blood sample test, of carbon monoxide poisoning due to cab infilteration. This is caused by the missfiring of the injection electronics package and the poor cab fit and finish allowing the engine exhaust to get into the cab unless the recirculate mode is used on the heating system. Recirculate is defeated by the controller which will not allow the recirculate mode to be engaged except on max ac. The engine has very poor throttle response and smokes excessively under heavy acceleration. The engine has a propensity to consume oil.

