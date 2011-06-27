Used 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

mikep16 , 12/24/2013 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A)

It is no wonder GMC's cannot compete with Ford any longer. I was sent an email to update this -12/29/17. Not sure why! Still the same title for sure but now worse, entire dashboard is not functional, speedo does not work, all other gages peg out when starting the truck. At least it is running-mostly. I have to hand pump the diesel filter to get the truck to start. Happens about once a month or so. (no it is not standar maintenance issue). Replacing the batteries annually now (seems something is draining them when I am not looking!) I have received a call from Cust support about the dealer charge offering to reimburse some payment. I would have even considered changing my review if he would have helped. Then he disappeared! From the Dealer using my truck to tow the owners horse trailer (when turned in for maintenance) and adding 100 miles to it...to the more than $3000 I had to put into the electrical within 3 months-to the instrument panel stopping to work (speedo, then oil pressure, then battery-which comes and goes) $900 fix it so I just use a GPS for my speedo-to the rattle in the steering because of design issue always going out....to the electric seat positioning clicking 7-8 times before settling into place-to now the heater/AC blower stopped working and a cost of $750 to fix it at PEP Boys. Thanks to youtube the heater fix will only cost me $150 in parts. (my friend just had the same thing happen to his Tahoe and had to pay $750) The heater went out again in a couple of weeks. replace resistor again, heater stopped again! Either this truck is a lemon OR my favorite GMC's are on their way out of business. (I am in Quality management and would not have allowed anything close to this happening where I work)