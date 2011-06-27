Used 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Truck tdorsett_1 , 03/03/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Hauling hay and horses has never been so easy, power to spare, better on fuel mileage that I would have though. Pulling a small 2-horse slant load trailer with two 1200 lb. horses or a twenty-foot trailer loaded with three round bails of hay, I get an average of 18 miles per gallon. Without pulling, I get between 21 and 25 miles per Gallon. (Highway) Report Abuse

Proffessional truck!!!! truckinisfun , 11/20/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love the tramendous performance of my sierra at a ropping 325hp and 370foot lbs. of tourque.I also love the way it steers with my camper hooeked to the back,anyone who likes trucks should deffinetly at least check it out. Report Abuse