Used 2001 GMC Sierra 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Great truck

N.E. TM RPR, 03/06/2002
Bought this truck end of July. Installed Una-Goose ball hitch in bed and drive it every day. I have 29,000 plus miles and have no reason to take it to dealer yet. I do all my own general service. I have towed loads as heavy as 16,000 without any problems. Trans handles all loads with ease with the grade braking. Only problem is keeping speed down,lots of power and I find myself going too fast.

