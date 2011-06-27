  1. Home
Used 1998 GMC Sierra 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

1 reviews
Camper K3500

Gary747, 06/01/2002
I use this primarily to haul a slide-in camper, and after some mods, it performs this task well. Weakest point is brakes. I'm on my 3rd front and 2nd rear set at 30K miles. They work well, but don't last many miles. With a 454 V8, 4.10 rear end, and automatic trans, I get 9-10 MPG. It is a great family hauler, and the 4WD has saved me twice from getting stuck and needing a tow. Mods I did were additional rear helper springs, air suspension, Bilstein shocks, and load range G rear tires (Goodyear). I do NOT have dual rear wheels.

