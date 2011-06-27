  1. Home
Used 1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Sierra 3500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Measurements
Height74.0 in.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Length213.4 in.
Width76.8 in.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Woodland Green
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Tan
  • Black
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Emerald Green Metallic
