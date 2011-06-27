  1. Home
Used 1991 GMC Sierra 3500 Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Sierra 3500
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height75.5 in.75.5 in.75.5 in.
Wheel base131.5 in.155.5 in.155.5 in.
Length212.9 in.242.4 in.242.4 in.
Width76.4 in.76.4 in.76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Sandstone Metallic
  • Black
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Red
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Pastel Blue
  • Medium Blue Metallic
