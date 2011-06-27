  1. Home
Used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

3.0
1 reviews
Never buy new

charlie, 10/04/2010
This truck looks nice, but have had a lot of trouble with it. Alignments, a/c and I was told you cant get the wheels dirty were not designed to get dirty and now with 60,000 miles on a duramax diesel it just won't start. 55,000 dollar money pit is what I like to call it.

