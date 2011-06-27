2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$35,600
Save as much as $2,198
2020 GMC Denali 2500hd
Mark, 05/12/2020
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
Duramax with Allison 10speed super smooth and quick! Great fuel efficiency also !
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Beast
Brett, 03/06/2020
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
We just Got the new 2020 GMC 2500HD 4×4 Duramax crew cab . Wow what a difference it is compared to my 2018 GMC with all the same features. What a great truck . The team at Piehls GMC in Princeton,IL with CJ,Rob an Harold made the entire process a great experience. Thank you Brett
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great truck
The ultimate truck tester, 05/17/2020
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
The truck in itself is wonderful. It uses way too much DEF fluid when pulling a trailer. The stiffer Springs in the rear are causing a rough ride with a trailer. Great power, love the camera system, love the handling, very quiet.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Cheap interior very uncomfortable. Seats are hard
Andy, 05/10/2020
SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)
0 of 3 people found this review helpful
Awful interior exterior wins
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500HD
Related 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ram 3500
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Ram 3500 2019
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Nissan Frontier 2020
- Honda Ridgeline 2020
- 2020 Ranger
- 2020 1500