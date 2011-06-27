  1. Home
2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Sierra 2500HD
4.8
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2020 GMC Denali 2500hd

Mark, 05/12/2020
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Duramax with Allison 10speed super smooth and quick! Great fuel efficiency also !

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The Beast

Brett, 03/06/2020
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We just Got the new 2020 GMC 2500HD 4×4 Duramax crew cab . Wow what a difference it is compared to my 2018 GMC with all the same features. What a great truck . The team at Piehls GMC in Princeton,IL with CJ,Rob an Harold made the entire process a great experience. Thank you Brett

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great truck

The ultimate truck tester, 05/17/2020
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

The truck in itself is wonderful. It uses way too much DEF fluid when pulling a trailer. The stiffer Springs in the rear are causing a rough ride with a trailer. Great power, love the camera system, love the handling, very quiet.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Cheap interior very uncomfortable. Seats are hard

Andy, 05/10/2020
SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)
0 of 3 people found this review helpful

Awful interior exterior wins

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
