Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

BG , 11/05/2018 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

I purchased too pull our travel trailer. the old truck 2015 1500 struggled to keep up with highway speeds. This one pulls the trailer great no problem keeping up with Highway speeds. The only issue is the DEF requirements. about every thousand miles it takes a little more than a gallon to keep it topped off. Needs a better monitoring system. The diesel engine runs great and gets better fuel economy than the gas when pulling the trailer.