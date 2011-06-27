Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Trailer Hauler
I purchased too pull our travel trailer. the old truck 2015 1500 struggled to keep up with highway speeds. This one pulls the trailer great no problem keeping up with Highway speeds. The only issue is the DEF requirements. about every thousand miles it takes a little more than a gallon to keep it topped off. Needs a better monitoring system. The diesel engine runs great and gets better fuel economy than the gas when pulling the trailer.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
very pleased
i was able to purchest a gmc 2500 slt and it is the best buy i have had in long time thank you gmc.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Awesome value
Pulling my camper is great. Pulling large travel trailer is a dream. Hardly know it's back there. Great mpg. Diesel is great. Empty I'm getting 23 mpg. Pulling getting 15 mpg. Previous truck getting 9 mph. Rides real good. 5k miles on it now. No issues so far. My 2018 GMC Sierra 2500 HD crew cab has been just awesome
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500HD
Related Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner