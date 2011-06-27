  1. Home
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

4.7
3 reviews
Trailer Hauler

BG, 11/05/2018
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
I purchased too pull our travel trailer. the old truck 2015 1500 struggled to keep up with highway speeds. This one pulls the trailer great no problem keeping up with Highway speeds. The only issue is the DEF requirements. about every thousand miles it takes a little more than a gallon to keep it topped off. Needs a better monitoring system. The diesel engine runs great and gets better fuel economy than the gas when pulling the trailer.

very pleased

rdsampson, 06/16/2018
SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
i was able to purchest a gmc 2500 slt and it is the best buy i have had in long time thank you gmc.

Awesome value

Ken Schiller, 11/19/2018
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Pulling my camper is great. Pulling large travel trailer is a dream. Hardly know it's back there. Great mpg. Diesel is great. Empty I'm getting 23 mpg. Pulling getting 15 mpg. Previous truck getting 9 mph. Rides real good. 5k miles on it now. No issues so far. My 2018 GMC Sierra 2500 HD crew cab has been just awesome

See all Sierra 2500HDS for sale

