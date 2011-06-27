  1. Home
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Cost to Own

More about the 2016 Sierra 2500HD

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab

SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$91,625*

Total Cash Price

$75,054

SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$90,237*

Total Cash Price

$73,917

2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,072*

Total Cash Price

$70,505

2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$97,178*

Total Cash Price

$79,603

Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab

4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,801*

Total Cash Price

$57,996

4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$97,872*

Total Cash Price

$80,171

SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$72,190*

Total Cash Price

$59,133

4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,413*

Total Cash Price

$56,859

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$78,437*

Total Cash Price

$64,251

SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,601*

Total Cash Price

$67,662

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$85,378*

Total Cash Price

$69,937

SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,801*

Total Cash Price

$57,996

Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$98,566*

Total Cash Price

$80,740

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,495*

Total Cash Price

$58,565

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$87,460*

Total Cash Price

$71,642

Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,413*

Total Cash Price

$56,859

SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$79,825*

Total Cash Price

$65,388

4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,495*

Total Cash Price

$58,565

Sierra 2500HD Double Cab

SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$95,096*

Total Cash Price

$77,897

SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$95,790*

Total Cash Price

$78,465

SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$100,649*

Total Cash Price

$82,446

4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,072*

Total Cash Price

$70,505

SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,072*

Total Cash Price

$70,505

4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$73,578*

Total Cash Price

$60,271

4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,743*

Total Cash Price

$63,682

SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,072*

Total Cash Price

$70,505

SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$78,437*

Total Cash Price

$64,251

SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,048*

Total Cash Price

$63,113

4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$92,319*

Total Cash Price

$75,622

SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$88,155*

Total Cash Price

$72,211

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,193$1,229$1,266$1,304$1,342$6,335
Maintenance$2,681$1,465$1,463$2,096$3,420$11,125
Repairs$618$715$836$974$1,137$4,279
Taxes & Fees$3,969$61$61$61$61$4,212
Financing$4,037$3,246$2,402$1,503$544$11,732
Depreciation$14,821$6,021$5,351$4,803$4,373$35,369
Fuel$3,498$3,604$3,711$3,823$3,938$18,572
True Cost to Own®$30,817$16,340$15,089$14,565$14,814$91,625

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,175$1,210$1,247$1,284$1,322$6,239
Maintenance$2,640$1,443$1,440$2,064$3,368$10,956
Repairs$608$705$823$959$1,119$4,215
Taxes & Fees$3,909$60$60$60$60$4,148
Financing$3,975$3,197$2,366$1,481$536$11,554
Depreciation$14,596$5,929$5,270$4,731$4,307$34,834
Fuel$3,445$3,549$3,654$3,765$3,878$18,291
True Cost to Own®$30,350$16,093$14,860$14,344$14,590$90,237

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,121$1,154$1,189$1,225$1,261$5,951
Maintenance$2,518$1,376$1,374$1,969$3,213$10,451
Repairs$580$672$785$915$1,068$4,020
Taxes & Fees$3,729$57$57$57$57$3,957
Financing$3,792$3,049$2,257$1,412$511$11,021
Depreciation$13,923$5,656$5,027$4,512$4,108$33,226
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$28,949$15,350$14,174$13,682$13,917$86,072

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,266$1,303$1,343$1,383$1,424$6,719
Maintenance$2,843$1,554$1,551$2,223$3,627$11,799
Repairs$655$759$886$1,033$1,205$4,539
Taxes & Fees$4,210$64$64$64$64$4,467
Financing$4,281$3,443$2,548$1,595$577$12,443
Depreciation$15,719$6,385$5,676$5,095$4,638$37,513
Fuel$3,710$3,822$3,935$4,054$4,176$19,698
True Cost to Own®$32,684$17,331$16,003$15,448$15,712$97,178

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$922$950$978$1,008$1,037$4,895
Maintenance$2,072$1,132$1,130$1,620$2,643$8,597
Repairs$477$553$646$753$878$3,307
Taxes & Fees$3,067$47$47$47$47$3,255
Financing$3,119$2,508$1,856$1,162$420$9,066
Depreciation$11,453$4,652$4,135$3,712$3,379$27,331
Fuel$2,703$2,785$2,867$2,954$3,043$14,351
True Cost to Own®$23,813$12,627$11,660$11,255$11,447$70,801

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,275$1,313$1,352$1,393$1,434$6,767
Maintenance$2,864$1,565$1,562$2,239$3,653$11,883
Repairs$660$764$893$1,041$1,214$4,571
Taxes & Fees$4,240$65$65$65$65$4,499
Financing$4,312$3,467$2,566$1,606$581$12,532
Depreciation$15,831$6,431$5,716$5,131$4,671$37,781
Fuel$3,737$3,849$3,964$4,083$4,206$19,839
True Cost to Own®$32,918$17,454$16,118$15,558$15,824$97,872

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$940$968$997$1,028$1,058$4,991
Maintenance$2,112$1,154$1,152$1,652$2,695$8,765
Repairs$487$564$658$768$895$3,372
Taxes & Fees$3,127$48$48$48$48$3,319
Financing$3,180$2,557$1,893$1,185$428$9,244
Depreciation$11,677$4,743$4,216$3,785$3,446$27,867
Fuel$2,756$2,839$2,923$3,012$3,102$14,633
True Cost to Own®$24,280$12,874$11,888$11,475$11,672$72,190

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$904$931$959$988$1,017$4,799
Maintenance$2,031$1,110$1,108$1,588$2,591$8,428
Repairs$468$542$633$738$861$3,242
Taxes & Fees$3,007$46$46$46$46$3,191
Financing$3,058$2,459$1,820$1,139$412$8,888
Depreciation$11,228$4,561$4,054$3,639$3,313$26,795
Fuel$2,650$2,730$2,811$2,896$2,983$14,070
True Cost to Own®$23,346$12,379$11,431$11,034$11,223$69,413

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,022$1,052$1,084$1,116$1,149$5,423
Maintenance$2,295$1,254$1,252$1,794$2,928$9,524
Repairs$529$612$715$834$973$3,663
Taxes & Fees$3,398$52$52$52$52$3,606
Financing$3,456$2,779$2,057$1,287$466$10,043
Depreciation$12,688$5,154$4,581$4,112$3,744$30,278
Fuel$2,994$3,085$3,176$3,272$3,371$15,899
True Cost to Own®$26,381$13,988$12,917$12,468$12,682$78,437

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,076$1,108$1,141$1,176$1,210$5,711
Maintenance$2,417$1,321$1,319$1,890$3,083$10,029
Repairs$557$645$753$878$1,025$3,858
Taxes & Fees$3,578$55$55$55$55$3,797
Financing$3,639$2,926$2,166$1,355$490$10,577
Depreciation$13,361$5,428$4,824$4,330$3,942$31,886
Fuel$3,154$3,249$3,345$3,446$3,550$16,743
True Cost to Own®$27,782$14,731$13,603$13,130$13,355$82,601

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,112$1,145$1,180$1,215$1,251$5,903
Maintenance$2,498$1,365$1,363$1,953$3,187$10,366
Repairs$576$667$779$908$1,059$3,988
Taxes & Fees$3,699$57$57$57$57$3,925
Financing$3,761$3,025$2,239$1,401$507$10,932
Depreciation$13,810$5,610$4,986$4,476$4,075$32,958
Fuel$3,260$3,358$3,458$3,562$3,669$17,306
True Cost to Own®$28,716$15,226$14,060$13,572$13,804$85,378

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$922$950$978$1,008$1,037$4,895
Maintenance$2,072$1,132$1,130$1,620$2,643$8,597
Repairs$477$553$646$753$878$3,307
Taxes & Fees$3,067$47$47$47$47$3,255
Financing$3,119$2,508$1,856$1,162$420$9,066
Depreciation$11,453$4,652$4,135$3,712$3,379$27,331
Fuel$2,703$2,785$2,867$2,954$3,043$14,351
True Cost to Own®$23,813$12,627$11,660$11,255$11,447$70,801

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,284$1,322$1,362$1,403$1,444$6,815
Maintenance$2,884$1,576$1,573$2,255$3,679$11,968
Repairs$665$770$899$1,048$1,223$4,604
Taxes & Fees$4,270$65$65$65$65$4,531
Financing$4,342$3,492$2,584$1,617$585$12,621
Depreciation$15,944$6,477$5,757$5,167$4,704$38,049
Fuel$3,763$3,877$3,992$4,112$4,236$19,979
True Cost to Own®$33,151$17,578$16,232$15,668$15,937$98,566

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$931$959$988$1,018$1,048$4,943
Maintenance$2,092$1,143$1,141$1,636$2,669$8,681
Repairs$482$558$652$760$887$3,339
Taxes & Fees$3,097$47$47$47$47$3,287
Financing$3,150$2,533$1,875$1,173$424$9,155
Depreciation$11,565$4,698$4,176$3,748$3,412$27,599
Fuel$2,730$2,812$2,895$2,983$3,072$14,492
True Cost to Own®$24,046$12,750$11,774$11,365$11,560$71,495

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,139$1,173$1,208$1,245$1,281$6,047
Maintenance$2,559$1,399$1,396$2,001$3,265$10,619
Repairs$590$683$798$930$1,085$4,085
Taxes & Fees$3,789$58$58$58$58$4,021
Financing$3,853$3,098$2,293$1,435$519$11,199
Depreciation$14,147$5,747$5,108$4,585$4,174$33,762
Fuel$3,339$3,440$3,542$3,649$3,759$17,728
True Cost to Own®$29,416$15,598$14,403$13,903$14,141$87,460
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$26,795

Taxes & Fees

$3,191

Financing

$8,888

Fuel

$14,070

Insurance

$4,799

Repairs

$3,242

Maintenance

$8,428

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$904$931$959$988$1,017$4,799
Maintenance$2,031$1,110$1,108$1,588$2,591$8,428
Repairs$468$542$633$738$861$3,242
Taxes & Fees$3,007$46$46$46$46$3,191
Financing$3,058$2,459$1,820$1,139$412$8,888
Depreciation$11,228$4,561$4,054$3,639$3,313$26,795
Fuel$2,650$2,730$2,811$2,896$2,983$14,070
True Cost to Own®$23,346$12,379$11,431$11,034$11,223$69,413

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,040$1,071$1,103$1,136$1,170$5,519
Maintenance$2,336$1,277$1,274$1,826$2,980$9,692
Repairs$538$623$728$849$990$3,728
Taxes & Fees$3,458$53$53$53$53$3,670
Financing$3,517$2,828$2,093$1,310$474$10,221
Depreciation$12,912$5,245$4,662$4,185$3,810$30,814
Fuel$3,047$3,139$3,233$3,330$3,430$16,180
True Cost to Own®$26,848$14,236$13,146$12,689$12,906$79,825

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$931$959$988$1,018$1,048$4,943
Maintenance$2,092$1,143$1,141$1,636$2,669$8,681
Repairs$482$558$652$760$887$3,339
Taxes & Fees$3,097$47$47$47$47$3,287
Financing$3,150$2,533$1,875$1,173$424$9,155
Depreciation$11,565$4,698$4,176$3,748$3,412$27,599
Fuel$2,730$2,812$2,895$2,983$3,072$14,492
True Cost to Own®$24,046$12,750$11,774$11,365$11,560$71,495

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,238$1,275$1,314$1,354$1,393$6,575
Maintenance$2,782$1,521$1,518$2,176$3,550$11,546
Repairs$641$743$867$1,011$1,180$4,442
Taxes & Fees$4,120$63$63$63$63$4,372
Financing$4,189$3,369$2,493$1,560$564$12,177
Depreciation$15,382$6,249$5,554$4,985$4,539$36,709
Fuel$3,631$3,740$3,851$3,968$4,087$19,276
True Cost to Own®$31,984$16,959$15,660$15,117$15,376$95,096

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,248$1,285$1,323$1,363$1,403$6,623
Maintenance$2,803$1,532$1,529$2,191$3,576$11,631
Repairs$646$748$874$1,018$1,188$4,474
Taxes & Fees$4,150$63$63$63$63$4,404
Financing$4,220$3,393$2,512$1,572$569$12,265
Depreciation$15,495$6,294$5,595$5,022$4,572$36,977
Fuel$3,657$3,767$3,879$3,996$4,117$19,417
True Cost to Own®$32,217$17,083$15,775$15,227$15,488$95,790

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,311$1,350$1,391$1,433$1,475$6,959
Maintenance$2,945$1,610$1,607$2,303$3,757$12,221
Repairs$679$786$918$1,070$1,248$4,701
Taxes & Fees$4,360$67$67$67$67$4,627
Financing$4,434$3,566$2,639$1,652$597$12,888
Depreciation$16,281$6,613$5,878$5,277$4,804$38,853
Fuel$3,843$3,959$4,076$4,199$4,325$20,402
True Cost to Own®$33,852$17,950$16,575$15,999$16,273$100,649

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,121$1,154$1,189$1,225$1,261$5,951
Maintenance$2,518$1,376$1,374$1,969$3,213$10,451
Repairs$580$672$785$915$1,068$4,020
Taxes & Fees$3,729$57$57$57$57$3,957
Financing$3,792$3,049$2,257$1,412$511$11,021
Depreciation$13,923$5,656$5,027$4,512$4,108$33,226
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$28,949$15,350$14,174$13,682$13,917$86,072

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,121$1,154$1,189$1,225$1,261$5,951
Maintenance$2,518$1,376$1,374$1,969$3,213$10,451
Repairs$580$672$785$915$1,068$4,020
Taxes & Fees$3,729$57$57$57$57$3,957
Financing$3,792$3,049$2,257$1,412$511$11,021
Depreciation$13,923$5,656$5,027$4,512$4,108$33,226
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$28,949$15,350$14,174$13,682$13,917$86,072

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$958$987$1,017$1,047$1,078$5,087
Maintenance$2,153$1,177$1,174$1,683$2,746$8,934
Repairs$496$575$671$782$913$3,437
Taxes & Fees$3,187$49$49$49$49$3,382
Financing$3,241$2,607$1,929$1,207$437$9,421
Depreciation$11,902$4,835$4,297$3,857$3,512$28,403
Fuel$2,809$2,894$2,980$3,070$3,162$14,914
True Cost to Own®$24,747$13,122$12,117$11,696$11,896$73,578

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,012$1,043$1,074$1,107$1,139$5,375
Maintenance$2,275$1,243$1,241$1,779$2,902$9,439
Repairs$524$607$709$827$964$3,631
Taxes & Fees$3,368$52$52$52$52$3,574
Financing$3,425$2,754$2,038$1,276$461$9,955
Depreciation$12,575$5,108$4,540$4,076$3,711$30,010
Fuel$2,968$3,058$3,148$3,244$3,341$15,758
True Cost to Own®$26,148$13,864$12,803$12,358$12,570$77,743

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,121$1,154$1,189$1,225$1,261$5,951
Maintenance$2,518$1,376$1,374$1,969$3,213$10,451
Repairs$580$672$785$915$1,068$4,020
Taxes & Fees$3,729$57$57$57$57$3,957
Financing$3,792$3,049$2,257$1,412$511$11,021
Depreciation$13,923$5,656$5,027$4,512$4,108$33,226
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$28,949$15,350$14,174$13,682$13,917$86,072

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,022$1,052$1,084$1,116$1,149$5,423
Maintenance$2,295$1,254$1,252$1,794$2,928$9,524
Repairs$529$612$715$834$973$3,663
Taxes & Fees$3,398$52$52$52$52$3,606
Financing$3,456$2,779$2,057$1,287$466$10,043
Depreciation$12,688$5,154$4,581$4,112$3,744$30,278
Fuel$2,994$3,085$3,176$3,272$3,371$15,899
True Cost to Own®$26,381$13,988$12,917$12,468$12,682$78,437

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,003$1,033$1,064$1,097$1,129$5,327
Maintenance$2,254$1,232$1,230$1,763$2,876$9,355
Repairs$519$602$703$819$956$3,599
Taxes & Fees$3,338$51$51$51$51$3,542
Financing$3,394$2,729$2,020$1,264$457$9,866
Depreciation$12,463$5,063$4,500$4,039$3,677$29,742
Fuel$2,942$3,030$3,120$3,215$3,311$15,618
True Cost to Own®$25,914$13,741$12,688$12,248$12,458$77,048

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,202$1,238$1,275$1,314$1,353$6,383
Maintenance$2,701$1,476$1,474$2,112$3,446$11,209
Repairs$622$721$842$982$1,145$4,312
Taxes & Fees$3,999$61$61$61$61$4,244
Financing$4,067$3,270$2,421$1,515$548$11,821
Depreciation$14,933$6,066$5,392$4,840$4,406$35,637
Fuel$3,525$3,631$3,739$3,852$3,967$18,713
True Cost to Own®$31,050$16,464$15,203$14,675$14,927$92,319

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,148$1,182$1,218$1,255$1,292$6,095
Maintenance$2,579$1,410$1,407$2,017$3,291$10,704
Repairs$594$688$804$937$1,093$4,117
Taxes & Fees$3,819$58$58$58$58$4,053
Financing$3,884$3,123$2,311$1,447$523$11,288
Depreciation$14,260$5,792$5,149$4,622$4,208$34,030
Fuel$3,366$3,467$3,570$3,678$3,788$17,869
True Cost to Own®$29,649$15,721$14,517$14,013$14,253$88,155

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Sierra 2500HD

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD in Virginia is:

not available
