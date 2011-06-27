Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab
SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$91,625*
Total Cash Price
$75,054
SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$90,237*
Total Cash Price
$73,917
2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,072*
Total Cash Price
$70,505
2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$97,178*
Total Cash Price
$79,603
Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab
4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,801*
Total Cash Price
$57,996
4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$97,872*
Total Cash Price
$80,171
SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,190*
Total Cash Price
$59,133
4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,413*
Total Cash Price
$56,859
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,437*
Total Cash Price
$64,251
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,601*
Total Cash Price
$67,662
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$85,378*
Total Cash Price
$69,937
SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,801*
Total Cash Price
$57,996
Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$98,566*
Total Cash Price
$80,740
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,495*
Total Cash Price
$58,565
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$87,460*
Total Cash Price
$71,642
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,413*
Total Cash Price
$56,859
SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,825*
Total Cash Price
$65,388
4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,495*
Total Cash Price
$58,565
Sierra 2500HD Double Cab
SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$95,096*
Total Cash Price
$77,897
SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$95,790*
Total Cash Price
$78,465
SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$100,649*
Total Cash Price
$82,446
4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,072*
Total Cash Price
$70,505
SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,072*
Total Cash Price
$70,505
4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,578*
Total Cash Price
$60,271
4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,743*
Total Cash Price
$63,682
SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,072*
Total Cash Price
$70,505
SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,437*
Total Cash Price
$64,251
SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,048*
Total Cash Price
$63,113
4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$92,319*
Total Cash Price
$75,622
SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,155*
Total Cash Price
$72,211
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,193
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,342
|$6,335
|Maintenance
|$2,681
|$1,465
|$1,463
|$2,096
|$3,420
|$11,125
|Repairs
|$618
|$715
|$836
|$974
|$1,137
|$4,279
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,969
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$4,212
|Financing
|$4,037
|$3,246
|$2,402
|$1,503
|$544
|$11,732
|Depreciation
|$14,821
|$6,021
|$5,351
|$4,803
|$4,373
|$35,369
|Fuel
|$3,498
|$3,604
|$3,711
|$3,823
|$3,938
|$18,572
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,817
|$16,340
|$15,089
|$14,565
|$14,814
|$91,625
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$1,247
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$6,239
|Maintenance
|$2,640
|$1,443
|$1,440
|$2,064
|$3,368
|$10,956
|Repairs
|$608
|$705
|$823
|$959
|$1,119
|$4,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,909
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$4,148
|Financing
|$3,975
|$3,197
|$2,366
|$1,481
|$536
|$11,554
|Depreciation
|$14,596
|$5,929
|$5,270
|$4,731
|$4,307
|$34,834
|Fuel
|$3,445
|$3,549
|$3,654
|$3,765
|$3,878
|$18,291
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,350
|$16,093
|$14,860
|$14,344
|$14,590
|$90,237
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$5,951
|Maintenance
|$2,518
|$1,376
|$1,374
|$1,969
|$3,213
|$10,451
|Repairs
|$580
|$672
|$785
|$915
|$1,068
|$4,020
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,729
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,957
|Financing
|$3,792
|$3,049
|$2,257
|$1,412
|$511
|$11,021
|Depreciation
|$13,923
|$5,656
|$5,027
|$4,512
|$4,108
|$33,226
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,949
|$15,350
|$14,174
|$13,682
|$13,917
|$86,072
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,266
|$1,303
|$1,343
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$6,719
|Maintenance
|$2,843
|$1,554
|$1,551
|$2,223
|$3,627
|$11,799
|Repairs
|$655
|$759
|$886
|$1,033
|$1,205
|$4,539
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,210
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$4,467
|Financing
|$4,281
|$3,443
|$2,548
|$1,595
|$577
|$12,443
|Depreciation
|$15,719
|$6,385
|$5,676
|$5,095
|$4,638
|$37,513
|Fuel
|$3,710
|$3,822
|$3,935
|$4,054
|$4,176
|$19,698
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,684
|$17,331
|$16,003
|$15,448
|$15,712
|$97,178
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,037
|$4,895
|Maintenance
|$2,072
|$1,132
|$1,130
|$1,620
|$2,643
|$8,597
|Repairs
|$477
|$553
|$646
|$753
|$878
|$3,307
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,067
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,255
|Financing
|$3,119
|$2,508
|$1,856
|$1,162
|$420
|$9,066
|Depreciation
|$11,453
|$4,652
|$4,135
|$3,712
|$3,379
|$27,331
|Fuel
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$2,867
|$2,954
|$3,043
|$14,351
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,813
|$12,627
|$11,660
|$11,255
|$11,447
|$70,801
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$1,434
|$6,767
|Maintenance
|$2,864
|$1,565
|$1,562
|$2,239
|$3,653
|$11,883
|Repairs
|$660
|$764
|$893
|$1,041
|$1,214
|$4,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,240
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,499
|Financing
|$4,312
|$3,467
|$2,566
|$1,606
|$581
|$12,532
|Depreciation
|$15,831
|$6,431
|$5,716
|$5,131
|$4,671
|$37,781
|Fuel
|$3,737
|$3,849
|$3,964
|$4,083
|$4,206
|$19,839
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,918
|$17,454
|$16,118
|$15,558
|$15,824
|$97,872
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$4,991
|Maintenance
|$2,112
|$1,154
|$1,152
|$1,652
|$2,695
|$8,765
|Repairs
|$487
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$895
|$3,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,127
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,319
|Financing
|$3,180
|$2,557
|$1,893
|$1,185
|$428
|$9,244
|Depreciation
|$11,677
|$4,743
|$4,216
|$3,785
|$3,446
|$27,867
|Fuel
|$2,756
|$2,839
|$2,923
|$3,012
|$3,102
|$14,633
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,280
|$12,874
|$11,888
|$11,475
|$11,672
|$72,190
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$2,031
|$1,110
|$1,108
|$1,588
|$2,591
|$8,428
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,007
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,191
|Financing
|$3,058
|$2,459
|$1,820
|$1,139
|$412
|$8,888
|Depreciation
|$11,228
|$4,561
|$4,054
|$3,639
|$3,313
|$26,795
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,346
|$12,379
|$11,431
|$11,034
|$11,223
|$69,413
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$1,116
|$1,149
|$5,423
|Maintenance
|$2,295
|$1,254
|$1,252
|$1,794
|$2,928
|$9,524
|Repairs
|$529
|$612
|$715
|$834
|$973
|$3,663
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,398
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,606
|Financing
|$3,456
|$2,779
|$2,057
|$1,287
|$466
|$10,043
|Depreciation
|$12,688
|$5,154
|$4,581
|$4,112
|$3,744
|$30,278
|Fuel
|$2,994
|$3,085
|$3,176
|$3,272
|$3,371
|$15,899
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,381
|$13,988
|$12,917
|$12,468
|$12,682
|$78,437
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,210
|$5,711
|Maintenance
|$2,417
|$1,321
|$1,319
|$1,890
|$3,083
|$10,029
|Repairs
|$557
|$645
|$753
|$878
|$1,025
|$3,858
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,578
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,797
|Financing
|$3,639
|$2,926
|$2,166
|$1,355
|$490
|$10,577
|Depreciation
|$13,361
|$5,428
|$4,824
|$4,330
|$3,942
|$31,886
|Fuel
|$3,154
|$3,249
|$3,345
|$3,446
|$3,550
|$16,743
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,782
|$14,731
|$13,603
|$13,130
|$13,355
|$82,601
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,112
|$1,145
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$1,251
|$5,903
|Maintenance
|$2,498
|$1,365
|$1,363
|$1,953
|$3,187
|$10,366
|Repairs
|$576
|$667
|$779
|$908
|$1,059
|$3,988
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,699
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,925
|Financing
|$3,761
|$3,025
|$2,239
|$1,401
|$507
|$10,932
|Depreciation
|$13,810
|$5,610
|$4,986
|$4,476
|$4,075
|$32,958
|Fuel
|$3,260
|$3,358
|$3,458
|$3,562
|$3,669
|$17,306
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,716
|$15,226
|$14,060
|$13,572
|$13,804
|$85,378
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,037
|$4,895
|Maintenance
|$2,072
|$1,132
|$1,130
|$1,620
|$2,643
|$8,597
|Repairs
|$477
|$553
|$646
|$753
|$878
|$3,307
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,067
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,255
|Financing
|$3,119
|$2,508
|$1,856
|$1,162
|$420
|$9,066
|Depreciation
|$11,453
|$4,652
|$4,135
|$3,712
|$3,379
|$27,331
|Fuel
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$2,867
|$2,954
|$3,043
|$14,351
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,813
|$12,627
|$11,660
|$11,255
|$11,447
|$70,801
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,444
|$6,815
|Maintenance
|$2,884
|$1,576
|$1,573
|$2,255
|$3,679
|$11,968
|Repairs
|$665
|$770
|$899
|$1,048
|$1,223
|$4,604
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,270
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,531
|Financing
|$4,342
|$3,492
|$2,584
|$1,617
|$585
|$12,621
|Depreciation
|$15,944
|$6,477
|$5,757
|$5,167
|$4,704
|$38,049
|Fuel
|$3,763
|$3,877
|$3,992
|$4,112
|$4,236
|$19,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,151
|$17,578
|$16,232
|$15,668
|$15,937
|$98,566
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$4,943
|Maintenance
|$2,092
|$1,143
|$1,141
|$1,636
|$2,669
|$8,681
|Repairs
|$482
|$558
|$652
|$760
|$887
|$3,339
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,097
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,287
|Financing
|$3,150
|$2,533
|$1,875
|$1,173
|$424
|$9,155
|Depreciation
|$11,565
|$4,698
|$4,176
|$3,748
|$3,412
|$27,599
|Fuel
|$2,730
|$2,812
|$2,895
|$2,983
|$3,072
|$14,492
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,046
|$12,750
|$11,774
|$11,365
|$11,560
|$71,495
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,245
|$1,281
|$6,047
|Maintenance
|$2,559
|$1,399
|$1,396
|$2,001
|$3,265
|$10,619
|Repairs
|$590
|$683
|$798
|$930
|$1,085
|$4,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,789
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,021
|Financing
|$3,853
|$3,098
|$2,293
|$1,435
|$519
|$11,199
|Depreciation
|$14,147
|$5,747
|$5,108
|$4,585
|$4,174
|$33,762
|Fuel
|$3,339
|$3,440
|$3,542
|$3,649
|$3,759
|$17,728
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,416
|$15,598
|$14,403
|$13,903
|$14,141
|$87,460
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$2,031
|$1,110
|$1,108
|$1,588
|$2,591
|$8,428
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,007
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,191
|Financing
|$3,058
|$2,459
|$1,820
|$1,139
|$412
|$8,888
|Depreciation
|$11,228
|$4,561
|$4,054
|$3,639
|$3,313
|$26,795
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,346
|$12,379
|$11,431
|$11,034
|$11,223
|$69,413
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$5,519
|Maintenance
|$2,336
|$1,277
|$1,274
|$1,826
|$2,980
|$9,692
|Repairs
|$538
|$623
|$728
|$849
|$990
|$3,728
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,458
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$3,670
|Financing
|$3,517
|$2,828
|$2,093
|$1,310
|$474
|$10,221
|Depreciation
|$12,912
|$5,245
|$4,662
|$4,185
|$3,810
|$30,814
|Fuel
|$3,047
|$3,139
|$3,233
|$3,330
|$3,430
|$16,180
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,848
|$14,236
|$13,146
|$12,689
|$12,906
|$79,825
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$4,943
|Maintenance
|$2,092
|$1,143
|$1,141
|$1,636
|$2,669
|$8,681
|Repairs
|$482
|$558
|$652
|$760
|$887
|$3,339
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,097
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,287
|Financing
|$3,150
|$2,533
|$1,875
|$1,173
|$424
|$9,155
|Depreciation
|$11,565
|$4,698
|$4,176
|$3,748
|$3,412
|$27,599
|Fuel
|$2,730
|$2,812
|$2,895
|$2,983
|$3,072
|$14,492
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,046
|$12,750
|$11,774
|$11,365
|$11,560
|$71,495
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,393
|$6,575
|Maintenance
|$2,782
|$1,521
|$1,518
|$2,176
|$3,550
|$11,546
|Repairs
|$641
|$743
|$867
|$1,011
|$1,180
|$4,442
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,120
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,372
|Financing
|$4,189
|$3,369
|$2,493
|$1,560
|$564
|$12,177
|Depreciation
|$15,382
|$6,249
|$5,554
|$4,985
|$4,539
|$36,709
|Fuel
|$3,631
|$3,740
|$3,851
|$3,968
|$4,087
|$19,276
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,984
|$16,959
|$15,660
|$15,117
|$15,376
|$95,096
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$6,623
|Maintenance
|$2,803
|$1,532
|$1,529
|$2,191
|$3,576
|$11,631
|Repairs
|$646
|$748
|$874
|$1,018
|$1,188
|$4,474
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,150
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,404
|Financing
|$4,220
|$3,393
|$2,512
|$1,572
|$569
|$12,265
|Depreciation
|$15,495
|$6,294
|$5,595
|$5,022
|$4,572
|$36,977
|Fuel
|$3,657
|$3,767
|$3,879
|$3,996
|$4,117
|$19,417
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,217
|$17,083
|$15,775
|$15,227
|$15,488
|$95,790
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,311
|$1,350
|$1,391
|$1,433
|$1,475
|$6,959
|Maintenance
|$2,945
|$1,610
|$1,607
|$2,303
|$3,757
|$12,221
|Repairs
|$679
|$786
|$918
|$1,070
|$1,248
|$4,701
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,360
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$4,627
|Financing
|$4,434
|$3,566
|$2,639
|$1,652
|$597
|$12,888
|Depreciation
|$16,281
|$6,613
|$5,878
|$5,277
|$4,804
|$38,853
|Fuel
|$3,843
|$3,959
|$4,076
|$4,199
|$4,325
|$20,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,852
|$17,950
|$16,575
|$15,999
|$16,273
|$100,649
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$5,951
|Maintenance
|$2,518
|$1,376
|$1,374
|$1,969
|$3,213
|$10,451
|Repairs
|$580
|$672
|$785
|$915
|$1,068
|$4,020
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,729
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,957
|Financing
|$3,792
|$3,049
|$2,257
|$1,412
|$511
|$11,021
|Depreciation
|$13,923
|$5,656
|$5,027
|$4,512
|$4,108
|$33,226
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,949
|$15,350
|$14,174
|$13,682
|$13,917
|$86,072
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$5,951
|Maintenance
|$2,518
|$1,376
|$1,374
|$1,969
|$3,213
|$10,451
|Repairs
|$580
|$672
|$785
|$915
|$1,068
|$4,020
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,729
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,957
|Financing
|$3,792
|$3,049
|$2,257
|$1,412
|$511
|$11,021
|Depreciation
|$13,923
|$5,656
|$5,027
|$4,512
|$4,108
|$33,226
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,949
|$15,350
|$14,174
|$13,682
|$13,917
|$86,072
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$958
|$987
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$5,087
|Maintenance
|$2,153
|$1,177
|$1,174
|$1,683
|$2,746
|$8,934
|Repairs
|$496
|$575
|$671
|$782
|$913
|$3,437
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,187
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$3,382
|Financing
|$3,241
|$2,607
|$1,929
|$1,207
|$437
|$9,421
|Depreciation
|$11,902
|$4,835
|$4,297
|$3,857
|$3,512
|$28,403
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,894
|$2,980
|$3,070
|$3,162
|$14,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,747
|$13,122
|$12,117
|$11,696
|$11,896
|$73,578
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$5,375
|Maintenance
|$2,275
|$1,243
|$1,241
|$1,779
|$2,902
|$9,439
|Repairs
|$524
|$607
|$709
|$827
|$964
|$3,631
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,368
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,574
|Financing
|$3,425
|$2,754
|$2,038
|$1,276
|$461
|$9,955
|Depreciation
|$12,575
|$5,108
|$4,540
|$4,076
|$3,711
|$30,010
|Fuel
|$2,968
|$3,058
|$3,148
|$3,244
|$3,341
|$15,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,148
|$13,864
|$12,803
|$12,358
|$12,570
|$77,743
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$5,951
|Maintenance
|$2,518
|$1,376
|$1,374
|$1,969
|$3,213
|$10,451
|Repairs
|$580
|$672
|$785
|$915
|$1,068
|$4,020
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,729
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,957
|Financing
|$3,792
|$3,049
|$2,257
|$1,412
|$511
|$11,021
|Depreciation
|$13,923
|$5,656
|$5,027
|$4,512
|$4,108
|$33,226
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,949
|$15,350
|$14,174
|$13,682
|$13,917
|$86,072
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$1,116
|$1,149
|$5,423
|Maintenance
|$2,295
|$1,254
|$1,252
|$1,794
|$2,928
|$9,524
|Repairs
|$529
|$612
|$715
|$834
|$973
|$3,663
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,398
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,606
|Financing
|$3,456
|$2,779
|$2,057
|$1,287
|$466
|$10,043
|Depreciation
|$12,688
|$5,154
|$4,581
|$4,112
|$3,744
|$30,278
|Fuel
|$2,994
|$3,085
|$3,176
|$3,272
|$3,371
|$15,899
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,381
|$13,988
|$12,917
|$12,468
|$12,682
|$78,437
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$5,327
|Maintenance
|$2,254
|$1,232
|$1,230
|$1,763
|$2,876
|$9,355
|Repairs
|$519
|$602
|$703
|$819
|$956
|$3,599
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,338
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,542
|Financing
|$3,394
|$2,729
|$2,020
|$1,264
|$457
|$9,866
|Depreciation
|$12,463
|$5,063
|$4,500
|$4,039
|$3,677
|$29,742
|Fuel
|$2,942
|$3,030
|$3,120
|$3,215
|$3,311
|$15,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,914
|$13,741
|$12,688
|$12,248
|$12,458
|$77,048
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,202
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,314
|$1,353
|$6,383
|Maintenance
|$2,701
|$1,476
|$1,474
|$2,112
|$3,446
|$11,209
|Repairs
|$622
|$721
|$842
|$982
|$1,145
|$4,312
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,999
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$4,244
|Financing
|$4,067
|$3,270
|$2,421
|$1,515
|$548
|$11,821
|Depreciation
|$14,933
|$6,066
|$5,392
|$4,840
|$4,406
|$35,637
|Fuel
|$3,525
|$3,631
|$3,739
|$3,852
|$3,967
|$18,713
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,050
|$16,464
|$15,203
|$14,675
|$14,927
|$92,319
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$6,095
|Maintenance
|$2,579
|$1,410
|$1,407
|$2,017
|$3,291
|$10,704
|Repairs
|$594
|$688
|$804
|$937
|$1,093
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,819
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,053
|Financing
|$3,884
|$3,123
|$2,311
|$1,447
|$523
|$11,288
|Depreciation
|$14,260
|$5,792
|$5,149
|$4,622
|$4,208
|$34,030
|Fuel
|$3,366
|$3,467
|$3,570
|$3,678
|$3,788
|$17,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,649
|$15,721
|$14,517
|$14,013
|$14,253
|$88,155
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Sierra 2500HD
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD in Virginia is:not available
