Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5(0%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(100%)
1.0
1 reviews
List Price
$11,990
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A Disgrace

P991TS, 04/27/2020
SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
This is a diesel, always garaged w/69K miles. Also washed routinely including winter,superior maintainence. The list of repairs goes on forever: computer reflashes, glow plugs, fuel injectors, throttle body, steering column, all parts of the diesel exhaust system. It needs a new air conditioning compressor, and now the ultimate insult - rust above both rear wheel wells. Body panel rust problems went out in 1977 when manufacturers went to galvinized body panels. GM is so incompetent they don't put decent rust proofing on their trucks (serious rust also under the hood on the hood latch). Big mistake buying this truck, poorly engineered,QC and manufacturing below par. Tells you what GM thinks of its customers

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
