Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

P991TS , 04/27/2020 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

0 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is a diesel, always garaged w/69K miles. Also washed routinely including winter,superior maintainence. The list of repairs goes on forever: computer reflashes, glow plugs, fuel injectors, throttle body, steering column, all parts of the diesel exhaust system. It needs a new air conditioning compressor, and now the ultimate insult - rust above both rear wheel wells. Body panel rust problems went out in 1977 when manufacturers went to galvinized body panels. GM is so incompetent they don't put decent rust proofing on their trucks (serious rust also under the hood on the hood latch). Big mistake buying this truck, poorly engineered,QC and manufacturing below par. Tells you what GM thinks of its customers