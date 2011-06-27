Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
A Disgrace
P991TS, 04/27/2020
SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful
This is a diesel, always garaged w/69K miles. Also washed routinely including winter,superior maintainence. The list of repairs goes on forever: computer reflashes, glow plugs, fuel injectors, throttle body, steering column, all parts of the diesel exhaust system. It needs a new air conditioning compressor, and now the ultimate insult - rust above both rear wheel wells. Body panel rust problems went out in 1977 when manufacturers went to galvinized body panels. GM is so incompetent they don't put decent rust proofing on their trucks (serious rust also under the hood on the hood latch). Big mistake buying this truck, poorly engineered,QC and manufacturing below par. Tells you what GM thinks of its customers
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500HD
Related Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner