Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Very Pleased Richard Smith , 07/08/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Overall I am very pleased with this car and would prefer it to the rest in the bunch. The RAM did have a slightly better ride, but the towing capacity just wasn't up to par. There are several annoying things though: 1.The dash and center stack are kinda ugly and just dont look right 2.The headrest are in a akward position 3. The steering wheel doesn't telescope Report Abuse

Great "novelty" HD pick-up truck! dmaxwellh , 08/20/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful No one really needs a heavy duty pick-up with cooled seats and a heated steering wheel, but wow, this truck makes me smile! The driving dynamics are excellent, and I find the seating very comfortable, even on long hauls! The exterior look is awesome, as well. Report Abuse

Wow! Tom Smith , 07/08/2010 8 of 11 people found this review helpful This car is simply amazing in every single regard. Just looking at it with its chrome and black paint give me butterflies. Everything's Perfect: Exceptional Ride Quality, Excellent handling, sharp and handsome interior, macho exterior, insane towing capacities, almost unheard of amounts of torque, heated and cooled seats,-I could go on all day. This vehicle is also a charm off-road, capable of passing going through anything although Front, Center, and Rear locking differentials would help contribute to its off-roading prowess. Towing is also done in comfort and ease as the engine does not even begin to strain even under the heaviest loads. I would not think twice about buying another one. Report Abuse

Loyal GMC Guy is back LoyalGMCGuy , 07/18/2010 9 of 29 people found this review helpful I owned an early 2001 HD 2500 with an 8.1/Allison. While solid, fuel consumption, oil use, and piston slap made ownership less than desirable. After several years of Toyota and Nissan ownership, I ordered a 2011 GMC Duramax SLT Crew. The 2001 and 2011 are similar in ride and appearance, but power from the 2011 is considerably greater. The Duramax is quiet and interior noise is low. It has impressive electronics, and fit and finish appear excellent. Interior is nice but lacks appointments. Other than the large center console, there is limited storage for small items such as sunglasses. The exterior lacks tie downs and storage. This is my sixth GMC and first one in ten years. I'm back! Report Abuse