Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
GM has lowered its standards!
This truck has wasted tons of my time and hard earned money. It seems the only things that have not failed yet are the engine/tranny. I also own a 2002 of the same model that I find to be 100X better quality. These are just a fraction of my complaints/problems I have dealt with on my 2007 sierra 2500hd (these issues surfaces with under 40k on unit)>>Exhaust failure, idler/pitman arm failure, hvac problems, bad factory rim, leaking oil/tranny cooler lines, cruise control works when it wants to, thin flimsy body panels, 4wd disengagement issues, tailgate handle failure, bad airbag wiring harness, door hinge failure......I have always considered GM the best that the USA can offer..Not anymore!
2500HD
At first I didn't like the styling, because it looks like a Ford. I chose the 6L gasoline engine in the 2500HD to avoid active fuel management in the 5.3L engine. With only occasional towing, the gasoline motor is a good choice for acceleration with less maintainence. The gas mileage is only slightly worse than I am used to with my Jeep Wrangler. The brakes are really powerful once broken in. Comfort on the open road is great. I bought the vehicle on the internet at great price, but it came without cruise control. I asked the local dealer if he could add it and they said "no". On my Wrangler, it was no problem because the wiring is already there, but GM doesn't do this.
GMC 2500 HD
I really like the bigger roomier cab on this truck. It tows my camper with ease and has lots of power to spare in the 6.0L engine. I do wish it got just a little better gas mileage but with power comes consumption. I would buy it again I like it so much.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500HD
Related Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner