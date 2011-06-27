  1. Home
Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

4.0
3 reviews
GM has lowered its standards!

RPS Inc., 02/09/2010
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

This truck has wasted tons of my time and hard earned money. It seems the only things that have not failed yet are the engine/tranny. I also own a 2002 of the same model that I find to be 100X better quality. These are just a fraction of my complaints/problems I have dealt with on my 2007 sierra 2500hd (these issues surfaces with under 40k on unit)>>Exhaust failure, idler/pitman arm failure, hvac problems, bad factory rim, leaking oil/tranny cooler lines, cruise control works when it wants to, thin flimsy body panels, 4wd disengagement issues, tailgate handle failure, bad airbag wiring harness, door hinge failure......I have always considered GM the best that the USA can offer..Not anymore!

2500HD

2500HD, 02/21/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

At first I didn't like the styling, because it looks like a Ford. I chose the 6L gasoline engine in the 2500HD to avoid active fuel management in the 5.3L engine. With only occasional towing, the gasoline motor is a good choice for acceleration with less maintainence. The gas mileage is only slightly worse than I am used to with my Jeep Wrangler. The brakes are really powerful once broken in. Comfort on the open road is great. I bought the vehicle on the internet at great price, but it came without cruise control. I asked the local dealer if he could add it and they said "no". On my Wrangler, it was no problem because the wiring is already there, but GM doesn't do this.

GMC 2500 HD

freedomrules3, 07/23/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I really like the bigger roomier cab on this truck. It tows my camper with ease and has lots of power to spare in the 6.0L engine. I do wish it got just a little better gas mileage but with power comes consumption. I would buy it again I like it so much.

