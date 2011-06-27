Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

GM has lowered its standards! RPS Inc. , 02/09/2010 5 of 7 people found this review helpful This truck has wasted tons of my time and hard earned money. It seems the only things that have not failed yet are the engine/tranny. I also own a 2002 of the same model that I find to be 100X better quality. These are just a fraction of my complaints/problems I have dealt with on my 2007 sierra 2500hd (these issues surfaces with under 40k on unit)>>Exhaust failure, idler/pitman arm failure, hvac problems, bad factory rim, leaking oil/tranny cooler lines, cruise control works when it wants to, thin flimsy body panels, 4wd disengagement issues, tailgate handle failure, bad airbag wiring harness, door hinge failure......I have always considered GM the best that the USA can offer..Not anymore! Report Abuse

2500HD 2500HD , 02/21/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful At first I didn't like the styling, because it looks like a Ford. I chose the 6L gasoline engine in the 2500HD to avoid active fuel management in the 5.3L engine. With only occasional towing, the gasoline motor is a good choice for acceleration with less maintainence. The gas mileage is only slightly worse than I am used to with my Jeep Wrangler. The brakes are really powerful once broken in. Comfort on the open road is great. I bought the vehicle on the internet at great price, but it came without cruise control. I asked the local dealer if he could add it and they said "no". On my Wrangler, it was no problem because the wiring is already there, but GM doesn't do this.