Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Work Truck Z82 Priceless rendog , 07/17/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Best truck for the buck. 98% of this truck life has been pulling a 3.5ton trailer on the hills of western PA. Its like an old hound dog ready to work. Its powerful and comfortable for the wife and kids. Handles like a long Camaro. I get about 18.8mpg @ 72mph and about 13 combined when towing. Rented a diesel but it has too much torque for stop & go. Get props every time I stop for its true work look. Only 2 problems, TPMS and an exhaust gasket failed. Report Abuse

My first diesel cdietz , 06/07/2008 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I never had a diesel before but my prior experience with gas trucks was tainted with getting 13-15 mpg. So I opted for the diesel with the allison. Wow. I get 19mpg average and on highway trips I average 21.5. I put about 31000 on it so far in 10 months of ownership and I have no complaints. The true genius of this whole setup is the transmission. In tow/haul mode it downshifts for you when you brake while matching revs. Really saves the brakes and instills total confidence in pulling heavy loads - skid steers, tractors, trailers full of blocks, etc. I get about 15-16mpg while towing on the highway. Great truck! Report Abuse

GMC Duramax glenn helms , 12/17/2007 0 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased my GMC a few weeks ago so far so good. I had a Ford F-350 powerstroke with 7.3. The GMC is small in the inside compared to the Ford. The GMC has a lot better fuel mileage but seems to be too light to handle heavy trailers. It's not short of power it will smoke my Ford easily. My biggest complaint is lack of interior room. GM still needs to do their homework on that. The quality is not matched by Ford or Dodge in the interior and standard accessories, but I think Ford is heavier duty than GM for all out abuse on the farm or on construction sites. In about a year i can tell the truth because I know Ford can hold up. Curious to see if GMC can. Report Abuse

Clean GMC Jack , 01/17/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought the 6.0ltr WT version two weeks before leaving Maryland. Installed cruise control and hauled 5500 lbs on a 16ft tandem trailer and 1000 lbs in the bed. Averaged 16mpg on Hwy after tuning with the Diablo Predator using 87 octane gas. I have the 4:10 HD posi-lock rear. I average 12-13 mph in town. I would have liked the 6spd Allison transmission. Report Abuse