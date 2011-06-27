Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Work Truck Z82 Priceless
Best truck for the buck. 98% of this truck life has been pulling a 3.5ton trailer on the hills of western PA. Its like an old hound dog ready to work. Its powerful and comfortable for the wife and kids. Handles like a long Camaro. I get about 18.8mpg @ 72mph and about 13 combined when towing. Rented a diesel but it has too much torque for stop & go. Get props every time I stop for its true work look. Only 2 problems, TPMS and an exhaust gasket failed.
My first diesel
I never had a diesel before but my prior experience with gas trucks was tainted with getting 13-15 mpg. So I opted for the diesel with the allison. Wow. I get 19mpg average and on highway trips I average 21.5. I put about 31000 on it so far in 10 months of ownership and I have no complaints. The true genius of this whole setup is the transmission. In tow/haul mode it downshifts for you when you brake while matching revs. Really saves the brakes and instills total confidence in pulling heavy loads - skid steers, tractors, trailers full of blocks, etc. I get about 15-16mpg while towing on the highway. Great truck!
GMC Duramax
I purchased my GMC a few weeks ago so far so good. I had a Ford F-350 powerstroke with 7.3. The GMC is small in the inside compared to the Ford. The GMC has a lot better fuel mileage but seems to be too light to handle heavy trailers. It's not short of power it will smoke my Ford easily. My biggest complaint is lack of interior room. GM still needs to do their homework on that. The quality is not matched by Ford or Dodge in the interior and standard accessories, but I think Ford is heavier duty than GM for all out abuse on the farm or on construction sites. In about a year i can tell the truth because I know Ford can hold up. Curious to see if GMC can.
Clean GMC
Bought the 6.0ltr WT version two weeks before leaving Maryland. Installed cruise control and hauled 5500 lbs on a 16ft tandem trailer and 1000 lbs in the bed. Averaged 16mpg on Hwy after tuning with the Diablo Predator using 87 octane gas. I have the 4:10 HD posi-lock rear. I average 12-13 mph in town. I would have liked the 6spd Allison transmission.
Professional Work Truck
In "07 I needed a truck to tow a 7000lb 14x9x9 box trailer in western PA. I test drove 'em all and fell in love with a Ford until I learned GM had the most torque, hp & mpg. Found a GMC L82 with all towing packages. I tow 5 days a week and avg 9.5mpg city and 15 on the hwy at 62mph or 2k rpm, above 65 mph the aero drag zaps the mileage to 10.5. The PA hills takes another mpg. Without my trailer I get 15 city and 21.5 hwy. I love the performance and the bucket style seats, it feels like a Camaro on steroids. Get compliments every where I go and with 30K miles I've been everywhere.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500HD
Related Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner