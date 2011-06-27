  1. Home
Used 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(0%)3(0%)2(50%)1(0%)
3.5
2 reviews
GMC Sierra

myoder, 12/02/2004
Best pickup I have ever owned, plenty of power and is very comfortable

lemon

darlene, 05/08/2003
We have a 2003 gmc that's been a nightmare.the horn keeps blowing fuses,won't start in park,no reverse fuel light doesn't work plus the gas gage stuck on and the thin plastic bottom part of the bumper crack. Trying to get the dealer and gm to take this truck back hasn't been fun. Anyone looking to buy a new truck be careful,when you pay 45000.00 for a new truck you don't expect this.

