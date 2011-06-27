Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SLE 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,593
|$5,648
|$6,710
|Clean
|$3,225
|$5,069
|$6,033
|Average
|$2,490
|$3,911
|$4,677
|Rough
|$1,754
|$2,753
|$3,322
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,231
|$6,754
|$8,060
|Clean
|$3,798
|$6,062
|$7,246
|Average
|$2,931
|$4,677
|$5,618
|Rough
|$2,065
|$3,292
|$3,990
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,622
|$8,913
|$10,614
|Clean
|$5,046
|$8,000
|$9,542
|Average
|$3,895
|$6,172
|$7,398
|Rough
|$2,744
|$4,345
|$5,254
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,401
|$4,923
|$5,705
|Clean
|$3,053
|$4,419
|$5,129
|Average
|$2,357
|$3,409
|$3,977
|Rough
|$1,660
|$2,400
|$2,824
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SL 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,297
|$6,992
|$8,386
|Clean
|$3,857
|$6,275
|$7,539
|Average
|$2,978
|$4,841
|$5,845
|Rough
|$2,098
|$3,408
|$4,151
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,186
|$6,690
|$7,985
|Clean
|$3,757
|$6,004
|$7,178
|Average
|$2,900
|$4,633
|$5,565
|Rough
|$2,043
|$3,261
|$3,953
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SL 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,468
|$7,100
|$8,462
|Clean
|$4,010
|$6,372
|$7,607
|Average
|$3,096
|$4,917
|$5,898
|Rough
|$2,181
|$3,461
|$4,189
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,631
|$5,875
|$7,036
|Clean
|$3,259
|$5,272
|$6,325
|Average
|$2,516
|$4,068
|$4,904
|Rough
|$1,772
|$2,863
|$3,483
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,479
|$8,687
|$10,346
|Clean
|$4,918
|$7,796
|$9,301
|Average
|$3,796
|$6,015
|$7,211
|Rough
|$2,675
|$4,234
|$5,122
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,044
|$6,483
|$7,744
|Clean
|$3,630
|$5,819
|$6,962
|Average
|$2,802
|$4,489
|$5,398
|Rough
|$1,974
|$3,160
|$3,834
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,086
|$6,542
|$7,814
|Clean
|$3,667
|$5,872
|$7,025
|Average
|$2,831
|$4,530
|$5,446
|Rough
|$1,994
|$3,189
|$3,868
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,560
|$8,815
|$10,499
|Clean
|$4,991
|$7,912
|$9,438
|Average
|$3,852
|$6,104
|$7,318
|Rough
|$2,714
|$4,297
|$5,197
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,635
|$7,343
|$8,742
|Clean
|$4,160
|$6,590
|$7,859
|Average
|$3,211
|$5,084
|$6,093
|Rough
|$2,263
|$3,579
|$4,328
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SL 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,215
|$7,807
|$9,141
|Clean
|$4,681
|$7,007
|$8,218
|Average
|$3,614
|$5,406
|$6,372
|Rough
|$2,546
|$3,806
|$4,525
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SL 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,916
|$7,750
|$9,215
|Clean
|$4,413
|$6,956
|$8,284
|Average
|$3,407
|$5,367
|$6,423
|Rough
|$2,400
|$3,778
|$4,561
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,549
|$7,362
|$8,818
|Clean
|$4,083
|$6,607
|$7,927
|Average
|$3,152
|$5,098
|$6,146
|Rough
|$2,221
|$3,588
|$4,365
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,787
|$4,418
|$5,263
|Clean
|$2,501
|$3,966
|$4,731
|Average
|$1,931
|$3,060
|$3,668
|Rough
|$1,360
|$2,154
|$2,605
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,159
|$6,651
|$7,940
|Clean
|$3,734
|$5,970
|$7,138
|Average
|$2,882
|$4,606
|$5,534
|Rough
|$2,030
|$3,242
|$3,931
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,551
|$1,676
|$1,733
|Clean
|$1,392
|$1,504
|$1,558
|Average
|$1,074
|$1,161
|$1,208
|Rough
|$757
|$817
|$858
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,142
|$5,786
|$6,627
|Clean
|$3,718
|$5,193
|$5,958
|Average
|$2,870
|$4,007
|$4,619
|Rough
|$2,022
|$2,820
|$3,281
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,059
|$9,607
|$11,441
|Clean
|$5,439
|$8,622
|$10,286
|Average
|$4,199
|$6,652
|$7,975
|Rough
|$2,958
|$4,683
|$5,664
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,658
|$8,971
|$10,684
|Clean
|$5,079
|$8,052
|$9,605
|Average
|$3,920
|$6,212
|$7,447
|Rough
|$2,762
|$4,373
|$5,289
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,869
|$6,135
|$7,307
|Clean
|$3,473
|$5,506
|$6,569
|Average
|$2,681
|$4,248
|$5,093
|Rough
|$1,889
|$2,990
|$3,617
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SL 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,431
|$2,998
|$3,281
|Clean
|$2,182
|$2,690
|$2,950
|Average
|$1,684
|$2,076
|$2,287
|Rough
|$1,187
|$1,461
|$1,624
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,616
|$7,316
|$8,712
|Clean
|$4,144
|$6,566
|$7,832
|Average
|$3,199
|$5,066
|$6,072
|Rough
|$2,254
|$3,566
|$4,313
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,572
|$7,252
|$8,638
|Clean
|$4,104
|$6,508
|$7,765
|Average
|$3,168
|$5,021
|$6,020
|Rough
|$2,232
|$3,535
|$4,276
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,216
|$8,271
|$9,850
|Clean
|$4,682
|$7,423
|$8,855
|Average
|$3,614
|$5,727
|$6,865
|Rough
|$2,547
|$4,032
|$4,876
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,544
|$7,203
|$8,579
|Clean
|$4,079
|$6,465
|$7,712
|Average
|$3,149
|$4,988
|$5,979
|Rough
|$2,218
|$3,511
|$4,247
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,854
|$7,695
|$9,164
|Clean
|$4,357
|$6,906
|$8,239
|Average
|$3,363
|$5,328
|$6,388
|Rough
|$2,369
|$3,751
|$4,536
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,845
|$7,969
|$9,587
|Clean
|$4,349
|$7,152
|$8,619
|Average
|$3,357
|$5,519
|$6,683
|Rough
|$2,365
|$3,885
|$4,746