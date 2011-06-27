  1. Home
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SLE 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,593$5,648$6,710
Clean$3,225$5,069$6,033
Average$2,490$3,911$4,677
Rough$1,754$2,753$3,322
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,231$6,754$8,060
Clean$3,798$6,062$7,246
Average$2,931$4,677$5,618
Rough$2,065$3,292$3,990
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,622$8,913$10,614
Clean$5,046$8,000$9,542
Average$3,895$6,172$7,398
Rough$2,744$4,345$5,254
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,401$4,923$5,705
Clean$3,053$4,419$5,129
Average$2,357$3,409$3,977
Rough$1,660$2,400$2,824
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SL 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,297$6,992$8,386
Clean$3,857$6,275$7,539
Average$2,978$4,841$5,845
Rough$2,098$3,408$4,151
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,186$6,690$7,985
Clean$3,757$6,004$7,178
Average$2,900$4,633$5,565
Rough$2,043$3,261$3,953
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SL 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,468$7,100$8,462
Clean$4,010$6,372$7,607
Average$3,096$4,917$5,898
Rough$2,181$3,461$4,189
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,631$5,875$7,036
Clean$3,259$5,272$6,325
Average$2,516$4,068$4,904
Rough$1,772$2,863$3,483
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,479$8,687$10,346
Clean$4,918$7,796$9,301
Average$3,796$6,015$7,211
Rough$2,675$4,234$5,122
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,044$6,483$7,744
Clean$3,630$5,819$6,962
Average$2,802$4,489$5,398
Rough$1,974$3,160$3,834
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,086$6,542$7,814
Clean$3,667$5,872$7,025
Average$2,831$4,530$5,446
Rough$1,994$3,189$3,868
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,560$8,815$10,499
Clean$4,991$7,912$9,438
Average$3,852$6,104$7,318
Rough$2,714$4,297$5,197
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,635$7,343$8,742
Clean$4,160$6,590$7,859
Average$3,211$5,084$6,093
Rough$2,263$3,579$4,328
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SL 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,215$7,807$9,141
Clean$4,681$7,007$8,218
Average$3,614$5,406$6,372
Rough$2,546$3,806$4,525
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SL 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,916$7,750$9,215
Clean$4,413$6,956$8,284
Average$3,407$5,367$6,423
Rough$2,400$3,778$4,561
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,549$7,362$8,818
Clean$4,083$6,607$7,927
Average$3,152$5,098$6,146
Rough$2,221$3,588$4,365
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,787$4,418$5,263
Clean$2,501$3,966$4,731
Average$1,931$3,060$3,668
Rough$1,360$2,154$2,605
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,159$6,651$7,940
Clean$3,734$5,970$7,138
Average$2,882$4,606$5,534
Rough$2,030$3,242$3,931
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,551$1,676$1,733
Clean$1,392$1,504$1,558
Average$1,074$1,161$1,208
Rough$757$817$858
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,142$5,786$6,627
Clean$3,718$5,193$5,958
Average$2,870$4,007$4,619
Rough$2,022$2,820$3,281
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,059$9,607$11,441
Clean$5,439$8,622$10,286
Average$4,199$6,652$7,975
Rough$2,958$4,683$5,664
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,658$8,971$10,684
Clean$5,079$8,052$9,605
Average$3,920$6,212$7,447
Rough$2,762$4,373$5,289
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,869$6,135$7,307
Clean$3,473$5,506$6,569
Average$2,681$4,248$5,093
Rough$1,889$2,990$3,617
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SL 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,431$2,998$3,281
Clean$2,182$2,690$2,950
Average$1,684$2,076$2,287
Rough$1,187$1,461$1,624
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,616$7,316$8,712
Clean$4,144$6,566$7,832
Average$3,199$5,066$6,072
Rough$2,254$3,566$4,313
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,572$7,252$8,638
Clean$4,104$6,508$7,765
Average$3,168$5,021$6,020
Rough$2,232$3,535$4,276
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,216$8,271$9,850
Clean$4,682$7,423$8,855
Average$3,614$5,727$6,865
Rough$2,547$4,032$4,876
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,544$7,203$8,579
Clean$4,079$6,465$7,712
Average$3,149$4,988$5,979
Rough$2,218$3,511$4,247
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,854$7,695$9,164
Clean$4,357$6,906$8,239
Average$3,363$5,328$6,388
Rough$2,369$3,751$4,536
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,845$7,969$9,587
Clean$4,349$7,152$8,619
Average$3,357$5,519$6,683
Rough$2,365$3,885$4,746
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,718 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,193 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,718 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,193 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,718 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,193 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD ranges from $2,022 to $6,627, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.