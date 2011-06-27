  1. Home
Used 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

4.7
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

seats not up to mar

brian, 06/14/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

For a top of the line truck that listed for over $32000 new you would think the company would put in better seats ;such as more padding in the bottom seat and go back to having the whole seat move by power not just the bottom. (this is for the cloth seat). the seats in my 1997 were more conforbly , other than the seatr it is an excellent truck.

Not Professional Grade

Bigfins, 07/10/2004
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

The 6.0 engine knocks a little until warm...other than that it's ok. Lacks real pulling power, even with a 410 rear end. Tranny went out at 9700 miles. Power window regulator at 37000 miles ($500), Rotors now acting up at 47000 (all of a sudden??) Pampered truck. Goes to FL with a light trailer and back annually, othewise no strain. Hauls nothing. Looks like the 8.1 and the Allison was the way to go. Ride was real choppy from day one. I mean bouncey on an uneven road! Hang on in the rear seat! GM should be able to do MUCH better than this. They say every HD truck is made for 200K...at what expense?

My 2500-HD

reeddallas, 01/07/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have owned many new vehicles from trucks to sports cars from Prosches (2), Corvettes (2), VW's (3), Fords (6), Dodges (1), Chevys (2), Mercedes, to Buicks (2). I have never owned any vehicle that has given me the driving satisfaction of never having a squeak, squeal, rattle, or mechainical problem: From dealer lot to 24,000 miles this has been an excellent vehicle and I congratulate GM for delivering the value. I gave this vehicle a relatively poor rating for gas economy but I do like the 6000 Vortec engine and I knew the gas requirements before I purchased the truck: I'd buy this engine again gas economy notwithstanding.

Pleased

M. Fisher, 04/05/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My GMC is equiped with the 8.1 liter engine and Allison 5 speed transmission. I tow a 26 foot travel trailer and cross the US frequently. The trailer weighs 7500 pounds, loaded. I have had no problems with performance and it has ample power in the mountains (Rockies). The only down side was the difference in the cost of oil changes at GM dealers. High of $32 low $17.

I'll only buy Duramax

Max-This, 05/06/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is by far the greatest and most comfortable truck ever made. And if power and performance are what you want then this is the truck for you. The only trouble I had was with the injectors and luckily they were covered by the LB7's extended 7year/200,000mile warranty. Other than that I have never had trouble with this truck. Plus the aftermarket for Duramax's is so wide open to your imagination.

