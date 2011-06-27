Used 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
First two years were heaven.
This last year has been quite another story. I've had a complete Brake job including replacing all four rotors which were fine 2500 miles before. The sudden complete failure of all four brakes cost 1600 dollars for that. The four wheel drive switch has gone twice causing the truck to shift in and out of gears and fall out of 4WD. This also caused premature wear of the U-joints, which needed replacing. The fan motor now is going and needs to be replaced. The engine burns a quart of oil every 2200 miles and knocks like mad for the first five minutes of run time until it's warm. The engine also knocks if I use any gas other than premium.
better than ford
I think that GM did a great job on the new 2500 HD Crew Cab. I had a 1500 extra cab and when I saw the Crew Cab I had to have it and I have loved it sence. I feel that everyone should get a 2500 HD. It has it all onstar heated seats and all the goodies. So go and get this truck you will be happy with it.
Tired of Engine Noise
As soon as I saw the HD crew cab, I knew that I wanted to own one. It only took a test drive to prove that to me. The truck drives like a half-ton yet easily handles a 12,000 lb trailer and tractor. The interior is very spacious and is comfortable even on long trips. If i had to do it over, I would buy the Duramax over the 6.0 or 8.1 liter. I have a 6.0 that started making alot of noise at 1100 miles. GM has yet to stand behind it 27,000 mile later. Fuel mileage is also not great - 13MPG/16MPG tops.
Love my truck!
I have had both Ford and Chevy trucks in the past and this is far superior. The ride is a bit more rough than my Chevy 1500, but it is more heavy duty and simply does more. The power is great and the Allison transmission makes it a dream to drive in the Rocky Mountains where we live.
Towing Superstar
I live in Michigan and tow a 35' 5th wheel camper to North and South Carolina 4 times a year. The trailer weighs 13,500lbs and this truck will take on any mountion on I-77 in the Virginia's. I get 7.5 mpg average towing which is much better than my 98 truck that had the old 454.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500HD
Related Used 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner