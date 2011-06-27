Used 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

First two years were heaven. T1 , 07/16/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This last year has been quite another story. I've had a complete Brake job including replacing all four rotors which were fine 2500 miles before. The sudden complete failure of all four brakes cost 1600 dollars for that. The four wheel drive switch has gone twice causing the truck to shift in and out of gears and fall out of 4WD. This also caused premature wear of the U-joints, which needed replacing. The fan motor now is going and needs to be replaced. The engine burns a quart of oil every 2200 miles and knocks like mad for the first five minutes of run time until it's warm. The engine also knocks if I use any gas other than premium. Report Abuse

better than ford v8loverr , 06/18/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I think that GM did a great job on the new 2500 HD Crew Cab. I had a 1500 extra cab and when I saw the Crew Cab I had to have it and I have loved it sence. I feel that everyone should get a 2500 HD. It has it all onstar heated seats and all the goodies. So go and get this truck you will be happy with it.

Tired of Engine Noise Mark Breneman , 10/02/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful As soon as I saw the HD crew cab, I knew that I wanted to own one. It only took a test drive to prove that to me. The truck drives like a half-ton yet easily handles a 12,000 lb trailer and tractor. The interior is very spacious and is comfortable even on long trips. If i had to do it over, I would buy the Duramax over the 6.0 or 8.1 liter. I have a 6.0 that started making alot of noise at 1100 miles. GM has yet to stand behind it 27,000 mile later. Fuel mileage is also not great - 13MPG/16MPG tops.

Love my truck! aktantan , 12/11/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have had both Ford and Chevy trucks in the past and this is far superior. The ride is a bit more rough than my Chevy 1500, but it is more heavy duty and simply does more. The power is great and the Allison transmission makes it a dream to drive in the Rocky Mountains where we live.