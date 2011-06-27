  1. Home
Used 2003 GMC Sierra 2500 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,257
Starting MSRP
$33,157
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating663
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyesyesno
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyesnono
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
part time 4WDyesnono
on demand 4WDnoyesno
Center locking differentialnoyesno
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesno
mechanical center differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.26 gal.34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm300 hp @ 4400 rpm300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle48.4 ft.48.4 ft.45.3 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyesno
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesno
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnoyes
radio data systemnoyesno
speed sensitive volume controlnoyesno
6 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Passenger vanity mirroryesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesno
cargo area lightyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesno
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesno
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningyesyesyes
cruise controlnoyesno
leather steering wheelnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
front cupholdersnonoyes
front door pocketsnonoyes
front reading lightsnonoyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyesno
Power mirrorsnoyesno
remote keyless power door locksnoyesno
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
external temperature displaynoyesno
Front Seats
Front head room41 in.41 in.41 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
clothyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.no
Rear hip Room61.5 in.61.5 in.no
Rear leg room33.7 in.33.7 in.no
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.66.3 in.no
rear ventilation ductsyesyesno
Folding rear seatbackyesyesno
Measurements
Front track65 in.65 in.65 in.
Length227.7 in.227.7 in.222.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity10200 lbs.10200 lbs.10700 lbs.
Curb weight5524 lbs.5524 lbs.5059 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.8600 lbs.8600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.7.8 in.6.9 in.
Height74.4 in.74.4 in.74.2 in.
Maximum payload3076 lbs.3076 lbs.3541 lbs.
Wheel base143.5 in.143.5 in.133 in.
Width78.5 in.78.5 in.78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.66 in.66 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Marine Blue Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Marine Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Pewter
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
LT245/75R E tiresyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnoyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
chrome steel wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
