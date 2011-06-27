Used 2000 GMC Sierra 2500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Great truck for work or play
I picked this up to replace a 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 V10. I use my trucks for towing my toys and for getting to my hunting camp. I bought the GMC used with very low (50K) miles and I received the service records. The previous owner had a few problems with the worst being the door handle. I have had no major problems. Mine is the 3 door 2500 4x4. The interior is good with very comfortable seats. The seats have some play in the tracks and I have a kit to fix it, but never got around to doing it so I'd rate that minor. Gauges are great with tranny temp and steering is good. 4 wheel disk brakes are excellent. HVAC works well and has not had any problems. Ride is above average. Fuel economy is 15 -17 with the 3.73 gears. The 4L80E transmission (TH400 descendant) is excellent and is heavy duty. It has push-button 4x4 shifting. Auto, high, and low. You can from high to low on the fly, and to low below 5 MPH. Auto works well on wet roads. My 4x4 shifter has not malfunctioned. Mine has the rear locking differential and gets through sand very well compared with the Dodge. This truck has a nice off-road feel and feels very capable The 6.0L LQ4 engine does make the piston slapping sound at start-up, but goes away when warm as designed. Engine makes good power, but power is a bit too high in the RPM range for serious work with the 3.73 gears. This model uses the power steering pump to boost the brakes and my unit had a bit of a leak. Flushing the power steering unit with Prestone anti leak pwr steering fluid fixed it. The stock radio is below average and the speakers were blown when I got it. The body has not rusted, but the black paint is starting to fade on the hood. The 3 door is kind of a pain just having one door and when putting groceries in the back seat since you can't fit the cart in the opening. Other than that I like this truck very much. I've only performed maintenance. Oil every 3K, brake flush, transmission flush, and diff fluid changed.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
GMC ONLY
I like my GMC very much,it is snappy and has good torque for pulling a medium weight travel trailer. The only complaint I have with this truck is a persistant knock in the engine that is very noticable in the morning starts. My previous truck was a 1976 3/4 ton 4x4 GMC long bed. The ride on the 2000 was my first consideration in buying a new truck. My next step up will be the Duramax.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500
Related Used 2000 GMC Sierra 2500 Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner