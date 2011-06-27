Used 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1996 Sierra 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG1315no
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg14/18 mpgno
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/544.0 mi.476.0/612.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Combined MPG1315no
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.0 l5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm175 hp @ 4200 rpm200 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height70.4 in.70.4 in.73.8 in.
Wheel base155.5 in.131.5 in.155.5 in.
Length213.4 in.213.4 in.213.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tangier Orange
  • Woodland Green
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tan
  • Victory Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tan
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Tan
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Black
  • Woodland Green
  • Silver Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
