Used 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Sierra 2500
4.5
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Big Truck

Dave, 07/20/2005
I've owned trucks for years. The motor size spooked me at first. For its size and power, 15mpg city is good! It's very comfortable and has never let me down. Motor currently at 210,512 miles and going strong. Seems to be happiest running loaded. Hoping it lasts as long my last truck (78 Chevrolet 1/2tn.) That made it 475,000 before I sold it. Still running great. This is well on it's way to matching the old Beastly (my daughter names my trucks!)

Best Truck I've Owned

Bart Emigh, 05/07/2007
I bought this GMC with 141,000 miles, had good care. It has never failed, maintenance is insignificant. Better to drive than my Lincoln Continental. Excellent ride, well mannered under a real heavy load. Best pickup I've ever owned. Four wheel push button has been a necessity numerous times, works very well. Only problem, a rear tail light ($30.00).

