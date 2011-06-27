  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500
  4. Used 1991 GMC Sierra 2500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 GMC Sierra 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Sierra 2500
Overview
See Sierra 2500 Inventory
See Sierra 2500 Inventory
See Sierra 2500 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161617
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg15/17 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)510.0/578.0 mi.510.0/578.0 mi.510.0/680.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Combined MPG161617
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle54.5 ft.nono
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length218.0 in.212.9 in.242.4 in.
Curb weight4585 lbs.nono
Gross weight6200 lbs.nono
Height74.5 in.74.5 in.73.0 in.
Maximum payload1496.0 lbs.nono
Wheel base141.5 in.131.5 in.155.5 in.
Width76.4 in.76.4 in.76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Light Sandstone Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Red
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • White
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Red
  • Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Light Sandstone Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Pastel Blue
  • White
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Light Sandstone Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Black
  • White
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Red
  • Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
See Sierra 2500 InventorySee Sierra 2500 InventorySee Sierra 2500 Inventory

Related Used 1991 GMC Sierra 2500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles