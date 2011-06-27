Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
1500HD 6.0L 4x4 QuadraSteer
I love this truck. The only problem I had was it was hard to find. I think the Chevy/GMC 1500HD 6.0 4x4 QuadSteer was the greatest pick-up ever built. My job requires travel, & it's a dream on long trips. Plus, it's fun to run Civics & Mustangs around town! Testimonial: It pulled a 1 ton Dodge diesel towing a 65 hp tractor & implements on a gooseneck trailer, about 500 yards out of a muddy pasture in the pouring rain. It was buried to the axles. Even when I initially freed him he still couldn't move an inch. The owner said "that 6.0 can tot the mail but" His jaw dropped when I pulled him all the way to the road. Towed a 4Runner on 20 ft. lowboy through downtown Houston with no problem.
Very Good Truck
Really enjoy the truck . The interior is very comfortable and quite. The suspension is stiff making for a rougher ride when there is no weight in the box. Took the truck on vacation this summer and averaged 18.? MPG on a 2500 mile trip, not bad for a full size truck . Performance from the 6.0 litre engine is good .. towing and passing are accomplished easily..
Great Truck
This truck is amazing. It has more power and towing ability than I will ever need. I know what brand I'm going to stick by, I hope you all do the same.
Best truck ever!
The seats are very comfortable, great for long trips. Could use more power and better mileage but it does have a 6 inch and 35 inch tires. Still has the power to spin the tires with ease. The truck also tows very well. Interior looks great with plenty of room being a crew cab.
Fun to drive and very versatile
Special Ordered 2WD with all options except the OnStar and XM Radio. Commuting in city to work average 17 mph, 15 on trips, 11.8 towing 34' Avion has 4.10 axle. Will get 22 mpg @ 50 mph but who can drive 50! Several build issues & recalls but great truck except am now getting noise from the rear emergency brake drum caused by not using the parking brake and told its common problem with GM 4 Wheel Disk Brakes rusting from non use. First trip from Indiana to Ruidoso NM we averaged 12.1 going and 11.8 returning with 34' Avion in tow with temp at 112° in NM. Great fiberglass bed, electronic suspension, dual memory driver setting, free extension for the rear safty belts. Love computer display
