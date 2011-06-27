Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

1500HD 6.0L 4x4 QuadraSteer TexasProjectTrader , 06/28/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I love this truck. The only problem I had was it was hard to find. I think the Chevy/GMC 1500HD 6.0 4x4 QuadSteer was the greatest pick-up ever built. My job requires travel, & it's a dream on long trips. Plus, it's fun to run Civics & Mustangs around town! Testimonial: It pulled a 1 ton Dodge diesel towing a 65 hp tractor & implements on a gooseneck trailer, about 500 yards out of a muddy pasture in the pouring rain. It was buried to the axles. Even when I initially freed him he still couldn't move an inch. The owner said "that 6.0 can tot the mail but" His jaw dropped when I pulled him all the way to the road. Towed a 4Runner on 20 ft. lowboy through downtown Houston with no problem. Report Abuse

Very Good Truck Dwayne , 01/09/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Really enjoy the truck . The interior is very comfortable and quite. The suspension is stiff making for a rougher ride when there is no weight in the box. Took the truck on vacation this summer and averaged 18.? MPG on a 2500 mile trip, not bad for a full size truck . Performance from the 6.0 litre engine is good .. towing and passing are accomplished easily.. Report Abuse

Great Truck Chrish , 03/07/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This truck is amazing. It has more power and towing ability than I will ever need. I know what brand I'm going to stick by, I hope you all do the same. Report Abuse

Best truck ever! Kyle , 02/01/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The seats are very comfortable, great for long trips. Could use more power and better mileage but it does have a 6 inch and 35 inch tires. Still has the power to spin the tires with ease. The truck also tows very well. Interior looks great with plenty of room being a crew cab. Report Abuse