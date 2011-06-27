  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500HD
  4. Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Most powerful engine available in a half-ton, room for six, high tow rating, available four-wheel steering.
  • Below-average interior materials, spotty build quality.
Other years
2006
2005
2003
2002
2001
GMC Sierra 1500HD for Sale
2006
2005
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$4,701 - $9,389
Used Sierra 1500HD for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With unique new features like a DVD entertainment system and four-wheel steering, this Sierra makes a great family and recreational vehicle.

2003 Highlights

The Sierra gets a new look this year that includes a new front fascia and revised side moldings. On the inside, the Sierra offers new entertainment options, such as a Bose audio system with rear seat controls, XM Satellite Radio and a rear-passenger DVD entertainment system. The instrument panel and center console have been redesigned, and GMC has added new seats, a more comprehensive driver information center and a dual-zone climate control system. For increased safety, Sierras now feature a standard front-passenger-sensing system that deactivates the airbag for children. On the hardware side, the all-new Quadrasteer four-wheel steering system, which increases low-speed maneuverability and towing stability, is now optional. The standard 6.0-liter V8 gets electronic throttle control, as well as the ability to run exclusively on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) or a mix of CNG and gasoline.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD.

5(75%)
4(10%)
3(10%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.6
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1500HD 6.0L 4x4 QuadraSteer
TexasProjectTrader,06/28/2009
I love this truck. The only problem I had was it was hard to find. I think the Chevy/GMC 1500HD 6.0 4x4 QuadSteer was the greatest pick-up ever built. My job requires travel, & it's a dream on long trips. Plus, it's fun to run Civics & Mustangs around town! Testimonial: It pulled a 1 ton Dodge diesel towing a 65 hp tractor & implements on a gooseneck trailer, about 500 yards out of a muddy pasture in the pouring rain. It was buried to the axles. Even when I initially freed him he still couldn't move an inch. The owner said "that 6.0 can tot the mail but" His jaw dropped when I pulled him all the way to the road. Towed a 4Runner on 20 ft. lowboy through downtown Houston with no problem.
Very Good Truck
Dwayne,01/09/2006
Really enjoy the truck . The interior is very comfortable and quite. The suspension is stiff making for a rougher ride when there is no weight in the box. Took the truck on vacation this summer and averaged 18.? MPG on a 2500 mile trip, not bad for a full size truck . Performance from the 6.0 litre engine is good .. towing and passing are accomplished easily..
Great Truck
Chrish,03/07/2003
This truck is amazing. It has more power and towing ability than I will ever need. I know what brand I'm going to stick by, I hope you all do the same.
Best truck ever!
Kyle,02/01/2009
The seats are very comfortable, great for long trips. Could use more power and better mileage but it does have a 6 inch and 35 inch tires. Still has the power to spin the tires with ease. The truck also tows very well. Interior looks great with plenty of room being a crew cab.
See all 20 reviews of the 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD features & specs
More about the 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD

Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD Overview

The Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 1500HD Crew Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD.

Can't find a used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 1500HD for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,852.

Find a used GMC for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,398.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 1500HD for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,619.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,966.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Sierra 1500HD lease specials

Related Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles