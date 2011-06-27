2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD Review
Pros & Cons
- Most powerful engine available in a half-ton, room for six, high tow rating, available four-wheel steering.
- Below-average interior materials, spotty build quality.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$4,701 - $9,389
Edmunds' Expert Review
With unique new features like a DVD entertainment system and four-wheel steering, this Sierra makes a great family and recreational vehicle.
2003 Highlights
The Sierra gets a new look this year that includes a new front fascia and revised side moldings. On the inside, the Sierra offers new entertainment options, such as a Bose audio system with rear seat controls, XM Satellite Radio and a rear-passenger DVD entertainment system. The instrument panel and center console have been redesigned, and GMC has added new seats, a more comprehensive driver information center and a dual-zone climate control system. For increased safety, Sierras now feature a standard front-passenger-sensing system that deactivates the airbag for children. On the hardware side, the all-new Quadrasteer four-wheel steering system, which increases low-speed maneuverability and towing stability, is now optional. The standard 6.0-liter V8 gets electronic throttle control, as well as the ability to run exclusively on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) or a mix of CNG and gasoline.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD.
Most helpful consumer reviews
TexasProjectTrader,06/28/2009
I love this truck. The only problem I had was it was hard to find. I think the Chevy/GMC 1500HD 6.0 4x4 QuadSteer was the greatest pick-up ever built. My job requires travel, & it's a dream on long trips. Plus, it's fun to run Civics & Mustangs around town! Testimonial: It pulled a 1 ton Dodge diesel towing a 65 hp tractor & implements on a gooseneck trailer, about 500 yards out of a muddy pasture in the pouring rain. It was buried to the axles. Even when I initially freed him he still couldn't move an inch. The owner said "that 6.0 can tot the mail but" His jaw dropped when I pulled him all the way to the road. Towed a 4Runner on 20 ft. lowboy through downtown Houston with no problem.
Dwayne,01/09/2006
Really enjoy the truck . The interior is very comfortable and quite. The suspension is stiff making for a rougher ride when there is no weight in the box. Took the truck on vacation this summer and averaged 18.? MPG on a 2500 mile trip, not bad for a full size truck . Performance from the 6.0 litre engine is good .. towing and passing are accomplished easily..
Chrish,03/07/2003
This truck is amazing. It has more power and towing ability than I will ever need. I know what brand I'm going to stick by, I hope you all do the same.
Kyle,02/01/2009
The seats are very comfortable, great for long trips. Could use more power and better mileage but it does have a 6 inch and 35 inch tires. Still has the power to spin the tires with ease. The truck also tows very well. Interior looks great with plenty of room being a crew cab.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Related Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD info
