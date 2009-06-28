Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD for Sale Near Me

9 listings
  • 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE in Black
    used

    2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE

    211,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE in Red
    used

    2002 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE

    223,140 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,499

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE in White
    used

    2002 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE

    253,215 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,980

    Details
  • 2005 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE in Silver
    used

    2005 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE

    231,107 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE in White
    used

    2001 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE

    203,231 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE2 in Gray
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE2

    242,291 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE2 in Gray
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE2

    127,207 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE1 in White
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE1

    245,549 miles

    $6,798

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE1 in Silver
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE1

    119,637 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,299

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Sierra 1500HD searches:

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 1500HD

Read recent reviews for the GMC Sierra 1500HD
Overall Consumer Rating
4.620 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (5%)
1500HD 6.0L 4x4 QuadraSteer
TexasProjectTrader,06/28/2009
I love this truck. The only problem I had was it was hard to find. I think the Chevy/GMC 1500HD 6.0 4x4 QuadSteer was the greatest pick-up ever built. My job requires travel, & it's a dream on long trips. Plus, it's fun to run Civics & Mustangs around town! Testimonial: It pulled a 1 ton Dodge diesel towing a 65 hp tractor & implements on a gooseneck trailer, about 500 yards out of a muddy pasture in the pouring rain. It was buried to the axles. Even when I initially freed him he still couldn't move an inch. The owner said "that 6.0 can tot the mail but" His jaw dropped when I pulled him all the way to the road. Towed a 4Runner on 20 ft. lowboy through downtown Houston with no problem.
Report abuse
