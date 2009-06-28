Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD for Sale Near Me
9 listings
- 211,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990
- 223,140 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,499
- 253,215 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,980
- 231,107 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990
- 203,231 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,000
- 242,291 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
- 127,207 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
- 245,549 miles
$6,798
- 119,637 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,299
TexasProjectTrader,06/28/2009
I love this truck. The only problem I had was it was hard to find. I think the Chevy/GMC 1500HD 6.0 4x4 QuadSteer was the greatest pick-up ever built. My job requires travel, & it's a dream on long trips. Plus, it's fun to run Civics & Mustangs around town! Testimonial: It pulled a 1 ton Dodge diesel towing a 65 hp tractor & implements on a gooseneck trailer, about 500 yards out of a muddy pasture in the pouring rain. It was buried to the axles. Even when I initially freed him he still couldn't move an inch. The owner said "that 6.0 can tot the mail but" His jaw dropped when I pulled him all the way to the road. Towed a 4Runner on 20 ft. lowboy through downtown Houston with no problem.
