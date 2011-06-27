  1. Home
Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500HD Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Sierra 1500HD
4.4
7 reviews
My Review

lauren edwards , 11/22/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

very cmfortbe and it rdes beautifully. i like it ause its great comfort, it has fast power and looks great. ive had no problems with this truck.

Who needs a diesel

glock35ipsc, 07/09/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

When I bought this truck, it was for the purpose of pulling a 5th wheel RV and an enclosed snowmobile trailer. Most all towing would be in the mountains. I have alway driven GM trucks, so I was already use to the body style and interior, both of which I love. However, this is my first GMC. Ride is good for a 3/4 ton, power was good, although I knew I could better it later. Has the typical piston slap of this era of Vortec engines, but has not caused any problems. I run Amsoil synthetic oil, I change the filter every 5000 and the oil every 10,000.

I Love This Truck!

aeopav, 05/03/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have had excellent service from this vehicle in its' first 25,000 miles. I'm averaging about 14.9 mpg. On a long highway run it will go to 16mpg. I have had two minor issues fixed under warranty. Exhaust resonance, and a steering wheel "clunk". Both taken care of. I have 3 boys and we all go camping a lot. It hardly even knows it is pulling a camper and everyone has plenty of room. Rear seat passengers have their own heat and a/c vents for comfort. The ride smooths out once the truck is loaded a bit so the camping trips are a real pleasure.

little ttrouble

keithcitty@sbcglobal, 12/24/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I really only have one gripe about the best truck I've ever owned and that's this: GM will not recall a 6.0 for a oil pump seal that causes the oil to airiate and leaves the owner with the impression that there's a collapsed lifter. Anyone else hear that annoying ticking? Check the GM service records and you'll see that its a 300.00 fix/maybe kind of thing.

My '02 GMC

dz302, 11/05/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I traded a Ford F-250 Powerstroke for this truck, and I haven't regretted it. At this point, I have 5200 miles. Ride is a bit more jittery than the Ford. Power is excellent. Fuel economy is 13 in town, 15 on highway, thought I don't feel it is completely broke in. The truck feels very solid. I just performed my first oil change, it came at 5100 miles, as was indicated by the oil change light. I had been checking the oil level religiously and it never required any additional oil from new to the first change. Overall, I'm very pleased. Oh, I added a Gibson cat-back stainless exhaust, really sounds and looks good.

